The Real Culture War: Those Who Bear Burdens vs. Those Who Demand Relief
Modern politics isn’t about left or right—it’s about who takes responsibility and who avoids it. A society that punishes strength and rewards weakness…
Jun 25
•
Blendr News
and
Liam DeBoer
36
Poisoned by Their Own: The Canadian Military's Dark Legacy
The Canadian military knowingly poisoned its own soldiers with a dangerous drug, then denied responsibility—offering death over care to those it…
Jun 17
•
Blendr News
and
Jonathan Harvey
57
May 2025
Canada’s Long March Towards Communism
A quiet but powerful force is at work, altering the foundations of Canadian society. Marxist ideologies are being woven into the fabric of our…
May 22
•
Blendr News
and
Liam DeBoer
79
April 2025
The Silent Dragon: How China Conquered North America Without Firing a Shot
Blendr presents the documentary every Canadian and American needs to see — before it's too late.
Apr 25
•
Blendr News
,
Jonathan Harvey
, and
Liam DeBoer
34
The $1.4 Billion Question: Why Are Canadians Still Bankrolling the CBC?
In a media landscape where attention is fractured, audiences are shrinking, and technology is reshaping how we consume information, it’s time to ask…
Apr 22
•
Blendr News
and
Jonathan Harvey
61
COVID Cover-Up Exposed: US Government Blows the Lid Off the Lies and Corruption
For all those who pushed back against the COVID-19 mandates, questioned the government narrative, supported the freedom convoy, or just knew in their…
Apr 20
•
Blendr News
and
Jonathan Harvey
46
Canada: A Nation Run By Criminals, For Criminals
What if Canada isn’t broken by accident—but by design? A nation where crime thrives, justice dies, and those in power look more like accomplices than…
Apr 13
•
Blendr News
and
Liam DeBoer
174
Global Democratic Elites Fund False Interference Claims to Smear Conservatives
A European-based propaganda machine, funded by Democratic elites in America and the UK, claims that an international network of social media bots is…
Apr 12
•
Blendr News
and
Jonathan Harvey
42
Debt, Decline and the New World Order
We are at a pivotal point in history where global power and social structures are shifting dramatically, as outlined by Ray Dalio in his analysis of big…
Apr 6
•
Blendr News
and
Brad Mills
84
Liberal MP Called for a Political Opponent’s Capture—and Mark Carney’s Still Backed Him
While mass hysteria consumes the country over the fear that Donald Trump might turn Canada into the 51st state, we are quietly being turned into the…
Apr 2
•
Blendr News
and
Liam DeBoer
36
March 2025
Trump, Carney, and Brookfield: The Billion-Dollar Connection
Trump once needed a favour. Brookfield delivered. Years later, the man who ran Brookfield wants to lead Canada—with Trump’s blessing.
Mar 31
•
Blendr News
and
Jonathan Harvey
62
Ten Years of Liberal Rule: How Canada Lost Its Identity
The Liberals have weakened Canada’s borders, empowered criminals, and opened the door to foreign influence—all at the expense of its citizens.
Mar 24
•
Blendr News
and
Jonathan Harvey
53
