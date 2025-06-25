Blendr News

May 2025

April 2025

The Silent Dragon: How China Conquered North America Without Firing a Shot
Blendr presents the documentary every Canadian and American needs to see — before it's too late.
  
Jonathan Harvey
Jonathan Harvey
, and 
Liam DeBoer
3
The $1.4 Billion Question: Why Are Canadians Still Bankrolling the CBC?
In a media landscape where attention is fractured, audiences are shrinking, and technology is reshaping how we consume information, it’s time to ask…
  
Jonathan Harvey
 and 
Jonathan Harvey
6
COVID Cover-Up Exposed: US Government Blows the Lid Off the Lies and Corruption
For all those who pushed back against the COVID-19 mandates, questioned the government narrative, supported the freedom convoy, or just knew in their…
  
Jonathan Harvey
 and 
Jonathan Harvey
10
Canada: A Nation Run By Criminals, For Criminals
What if Canada isn’t broken by accident—but by design? A nation where crime thrives, justice dies, and those in power look more like accomplices than…
  
Liam DeBoer
 and 
Liam DeBoer
31
Global Democratic Elites Fund False Interference Claims to Smear Conservatives
A European-based propaganda machine, funded by Democratic elites in America and the UK, claims that an international network of social media bots is…
  
Jonathan Harvey
 and 
Jonathan Harvey
2
Debt, Decline and the New World Order
We are at a pivotal point in history where global power and social structures are shifting dramatically, as outlined by Ray Dalio in his analysis of big…
  
Brad Mills
 and 
Brad Mills
13
Liberal MP Called for a Political Opponent’s Capture—and Mark Carney’s Still Backed Him
While mass hysteria consumes the country over the fear that Donald Trump might turn Canada into the 51st state, we are quietly being turned into the…
  
Liam DeBoer
 and 
Liam DeBoer
2

March 2025

