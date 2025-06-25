Blendr News

Tomas
Jun 25

Who is John Gault? Well stated. Reminds me of how the word "community" is used by our (state funded) media. Not only are people being told thier burden is the result of oppression, they are encouraged to rage about it. They can carry on like children, throw a tantrum in public, steal items from stores, knowing the justice system will lighten any consequences on the oppressed. Nobody wins in what looks to be a managed decline of society

Lindsay Whalen
Jun 25

THIS is what is needed to be stated and so eloquently......cannot be overstated. The elephant in the room IS the dualistic, divisive fear-driven rhetoric that persists which will NOT get us through, nor sustain us through this 'great awakening'. THIS last 5 years needed to happen and for that I am grateful. As challenging as it has been, IT absolutely needed to shake up the world that we inhabit. NOTHING else would have done that. The other BIG issue, other what you articulated here, is how we have been directed towards what it means to be a grown up. In my humble opinion that means the acceptance of the unavoidable cycles of life ~ suffering ~ grief ~ revelation ~ shift in consciousness ~ health ~ vitality ~ well being ~ peace of mind......and then circling back to yet another cycle. The power of thought is the secret.....mind ~ body ~ spirit ~ intention. Taking responsibility for ones life is the BIG hurdle as we have been dis-empowered ~ infantilized ~ propagandized into believing someone else will take care of it all, (like government, doctors, whatever else) OR someone else is to blame for our lot in life, OR WE can stop outsourcing our health and well being, our states of mind, our lives and recognize WE are the change that needs and needed to happen.

Blessings ~ strength ~ breathe....

Just Sayin'.

