Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Balfour's avatar
Gene Balfour
9h

What took you so long? I have written posts about Canadian “democracy” as “political theatre” on My Life Lens (my Substack publication) since 2022. As a candidate in eleven federal and provincial elections, it became evident long ago that elections are held to create the illusion that elected representatives truly represent their constituency- the residents who they chose to do this important work. The fact that a “party whip” serves get all Party MPs (federal) and MPPs (Ontario provincial) to vote for bills in unison has been a well-known feature of “party politics” for decades. Aligned voting for legislation has more to do about maintaining Party power than serving riding constituents who are often disappointed in the actual representation they receive.

Democracy died long ago from a long and chronic illness - party politics. We need serious reform to reduce the size, cost and scope of authority that voters have naively placed in the hands of authority bodies - political parties with “majority” power and deep tentacles into government operations. Special interest groups like labour unions, NGO lobbies, and corporate crony relationships (public-private partnerships) are gaming the traditional purposes of government to serve the interests of their members at the expense of all other taxpayers.

Now that you are awake to the #1 PROBLEM IN CANADA = TOO MUCH GOVERNMENT, keep this ball rolling as a frequent theme in all your future writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vic d'Obrenan's avatar
Vic d'Obrenan
10h

Canada CANNOT be governed with a Federal government. It must be a Confederation. Too much diversity for a "one size fits all". Must go back to being what the Fathers envisioned in the first place- a Confederation- a loose association of independent states. Alberta will be the first to declare independence to get the ball rolling. In the meantime Canada is a farce. a joke and a laughing stock on the world stage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture