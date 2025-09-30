Every year on September 30, Canadians are called to wear orange shirts, lower flags, and observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. We are told it is a day of mourning, a day of reckoning with genocide, and a day of national guilt. It has quickly become one of the most symbolically powerful fixtures in the Canadian calendar, shaping how the nation sees itself — not as a proud country with a shared heritage, but as a guilty state whose founding is permanently stained.

But is this really about truth, or is it about politics?

The story Canadians have been asked to believe — of mass graves, hidden atrocities, and a campaign of genocide — is far more complicated than the soundbites and symbolic rituals suggest. When examined closely, the narrative of Truth and Reconciliation serves a political purpose: to justify a postnational Canada where the very idea of a shared national identity is dismantled. And when we look at the historical record, the facts do not align neatly with the establishment narrative.

The Political Purpose of Truth and Reconciliation Day

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not simply a memorial. It is a ritual of national guilt. Canadians are told that their country was founded on genocide, that their institutions are inherently oppressive, and that this requires permanent atonement.

The Liberal government has leaned into this framing. When the Kamloops announcement of 215 “unmarked graves” hit headlines in May 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered flags flown at half-mast across the country — and kept them there for more than five months, the longest period in Canadian history. Canada looked like a nation in perpetual mourning. The Assembly of First Nations had to give permission before the flags were raised again. During this same period, 83 Christian churches were vandalized or burned — many of them historic, many still in use by Indigenous congregants — with barely a murmur of condemnation in the press [1].

The point wasn’t careful investigation. It was symbolism. It was to ensure Canadians internalized a message: this is who you are — a people guilty of crimes against humanity.

This ritual of guilt has a practical political use. It justifies ever-expanding federal programs, billions in payouts, and a central government that positions itself as the custodian of morality. It delegitimizes dissent — anyone questioning the narrative risks being branded a “denialist” or worse. It keeps the media focused on symbolic gestures rather than measurable outcomes.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Reconciliation and the Postnational Project

To understand the deeper purpose, we need to recall Justin Trudeau in 2015 telling the New York Times that Canada is “the first postnational state” and that “there is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada.”

That is the essence of the postnational project. A Canada with no shared culture, no unifying history, no collective identity. Instead, Canada becomes a managed mosaic of identity groups, each defined by historical grievances and overseen by a central state.

Truth and Reconciliation provides the moral justification for this. If Canada’s foundation is “genocidal,” then the old national identity must be dismantled. If Canada is guilty, then the only legitimate role for the state is to manage diversity, redistribute endlessly, and apologize permanently.

This logic dovetails neatly with the Century Initiative — the elite-backed plan to increase Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100, largely through mass immigration. A postnational Canada has no fixed identity to defend, so endless demographic transformation is not a challenge, but the plan.

Critical theories — whether critical race theory, postcolonial studies, or decolonization frameworks — provide the intellectual scaffolding. They reduce history to oppressor and oppressed. Canada becomes an oppressor state; Indigenous peoples become the eternal oppressed. From there, reconciliation is not an act of healing, but the perpetual justification for a postnational political order.

The Kamloops Turning Point

The 2021 Kamloops announcement was the moment this narrative crystallized. A local band claimed ground-penetrating radar had detected 215 unmarked graves at the former residential school. The Prime Minister spoke of “children whose lives were taken.” International bodies like the United Nations and Amnesty International declared Canada guilty of mass human rights violations [2].

There was just one problem: not a single body has ever been exhumed. No forensic investigation has confirmed the presence of even one child. The RCMP, under political pressure, effectively abdicated responsibility, declaring that Indigenous bands would “lead the investigation.” None has taken place [3].

Yet the damage was real. Dozens of churches burned. Canada’s name was dragged through the mud globally. Parliament moved quickly: in October 2022, MPs passed a snap motion declaring the residential schools “genocide” under the UN Convention — in less than a minute, with no debate [4].

This was not truth. This was politics.

The Historical Record: What the Data Really Shows

The narrative of genocide, secret mass graves, and systematic murder does not hold up under scrutiny. The historical record paints a far more complex picture.

1. The Numbers Don’t Add Up

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) reported 3,200 deaths across all residential schools between 1867 and 2000. But nearly half of those deaths (49%) have no known cause, and one-third (32%) are listed without names [5]. In some cases, students may have been counted twice — once in a principal’s report, and again in the Commission’s tally of “unnamed” deaths.

The overwhelming causes of death were infectious diseases, particularly tuberculosis, influenza, and smallpox — the same diseases ravaging Indigenous communities outside the schools [6].

2. Burials Were Public, Not Secret

Contrary to the mass grave narrative, residential school records document Christian funerals, burials in church cemeteries, and attendance by classmates [7]. In many cases, schools buried students alongside local communities and missionaries. Policies even required principals to report deaths and burials in order to receive per capita subsidies [8].

The idea of secret mass graves within reserves, undiscovered until 2021, collapses under scrutiny.

3. Attendance Was Often Voluntary

In the early decades, attendance was voluntary, and many Indigenous parents requested residential schools when local day schools were not available. When Ottawa moved to close Marieval in 1971, band members protested, citing discrimination in provincial schools and the need for stable homes for orphans [9].

Even after the 1920 amendment to the Indian Act, which made education compulsory, it did not make residential schooling compulsory. Many children attended day schools, and drop-out rates remained high — evidence that parental authority often trumped regulation [10].

4. Most Students Attended Day Schools

The TRC often cites the figure of 150,000 residential school students. But this obscures the fact that more than 200,000 Indigenous children attended federally funded day schools [11]. In many years, the majority of students were in day schools, not residential institutions.

The idea of “forcible removal” of all children is not borne out by the data.

5. Health Outcomes Were Mixed, Not Monolithic

By the mid-20th century, residential schools had lower tuberculosis rates than reserves [12]. Nutrition standards improved significantly in the 1950s, and research shows that students were taller and less obese as adults than their peers [13].

Long-term surveys also reveal that former students were more likely to be employed and less reliant on welfare than peers who did not attend [14]. Rates of binge drinking and drug abuse were lower among residential school survivors compared to others in their communities [15].

6. Voices of Students Themselves

Not all testimony is of abuse. Senator Len Marchand, who attended Kamloops in the late 1940s, wrote: “I was never abused, and I never heard of anyone else who was mistreated. The priests, nuns, and brothers genuinely cared about us.” [16]

Student magazines like The Moccasin Telegraph describe sports, music, outings, and cultural activities. One student wrote cheerfully in 1938: “The Fathers and Sisters are very good to us.” [17]

Manufacturing a National Myth

So why has this far more nuanced record been buried beneath slogans of genocide and unmarked graves?

Because the narrative is politically useful. It cements the idea of Canada as illegitimate. It ensures reconciliation remains a perpetual debt. And it arms the postnational project with the moral power of history.

This isn’t new. Societies have succumbed to moral panics before — from the Salem witch trials to the “satanic abuse” hysteria of the 1980s. In each case, rumors, implanted memories, and activist pressure overwhelmed evidence [18]. In the case of Kamloops, activist frauds like Kevin Annett even passed off animal bones as “child remains” before being exposed [19].

But when Parliament declares genocide in sixty seconds with no debate, when the UN condemns without evidence, and when media outlets repeat soil disturbances as “mass graves,” this is not truth. It is narrative management.

Truth Before Reconciliation

Canadians deserve honesty. Abuses did occur in residential schools, and assimilationist policies caused real cultural harm. But the sweeping claim of genocide is historically unsound and politically weaponized. Where criminal acts can be proven, individuals should face justice. What must end is the collective punishment of Canadians through ritualized guilt and perpetual national shame.

Truth and Reconciliation Day has become less about reconciliation and more about narrative control. It tells Canadians their nation is irredeemable, that only perpetual guilt can define them, and that the state must manage their future.

But reconciliation cannot occur without truth. And truth requires us to examine history as it is — complicated, contradictory, and not easily reduced to slogans.

A free nation cannot be built on managed guilt and politicized myths. It can only be built on truth. And if reconciliation is to mean anything, it must begin there.

Sources