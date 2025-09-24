Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
8h

Wow! This is why I’ve been dropping-by here, hoping to catch exactly THIS! At minimum this exposition is the perfect response to the “both sides” claim, but it is orders-of-magnitude greater than that and should be shared widely, Left and Right. Congratulations. Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
T Bloski's avatar
T Bloski
7h

Logical, easy to understand and brilliant! Thank you for this well-articulated "charter" of rights and responsibilities for a cultural shift toward positive growth!! 💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture