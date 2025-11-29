Hi everyone,

We’re coming up on 2.5 years of building this platform—the reporting, the rants, the investigations, the podcasts, and everything in between. It’s been entirely independent, entirely driven by you, and we’re proud of what we’ve built together.

As we head into 2026, we want to take this to the next level. To cover more stories. To produce deeper investigations. To expand our team so we can do more for Canada at a time when independent media is needed more than ever.

But to grow, we need to shift how we operate, and before we make any final decisions, we want to hear directly from you.

We’re considering two possible paths starting in January (both will be paid models):

Option A:

Newsletter: One free headline story daily. The remainder of the newsletter behind a paywall

Articles: Add more in-depth original articles exclusive to paid subscribers. Include one free long-form article per month

Podcasts: Extended, ad-free episodes for subscribers

Option B:

Newsletter: Cancel the daily newsletter

Articles: More frequent, in-depth investigative reporting — 2–3 major pieces per week, subscriber-only. One free long-form article every two weeks

Podcasts: Extended, ad-free podcast episodes for subscribers

Which direction should we take?

We’ve added a poll below, and we’ll be running one every week for the next four weeks as we shape the future of this platform with your guidance and feedback. Starting in January, the majority vote will set our direction.

About pricing

Right now, the subscription remains:

$5/month or $50/year

This pricing will stay frozen until the second week of January. After that, it will move to $10/month or $100/year to support the expanded work, new reporting, and added team members.

If you’d like to lock in the current rate, now would be a good time!

We’re excited about what’s coming next, and your input truly matters. Thanks for sticking with us, supporting independent media, and helping us build something Canada needs.

Tell us what you want to see.

— Thanks, Jonathan & Liam