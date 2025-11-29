Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noel's avatar
Noel
5h

I like option B. You guys are my favorite news source. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HC Poet Aalbers's avatar
HC Poet Aalbers
5h

Option "A". Keep it as is please

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture