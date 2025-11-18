Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen's avatar
Maureen
1h

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." George Orwell, 1984

Governments have been conducting psyops on its citizens for at least 100 years, Canada is no exception. What I find fascinating is how well it works on some, but not on others. Such as the C19 psyop, even when presented with solid facts and evidence, the brainwashing could not be broken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allby's avatar
Allby
2h

Sheeple behave

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture