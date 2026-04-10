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Wilfred Brockmann's avatar
Wilfred Brockmann
1d

It took a lot of energy to read this disheartening tale of woe. When will the rest of the country wake up from their slumber? The 120,000 highly skilled, educated Canadians who left last year are just the start. Will the last one leaving turn out the lights? Liberals don't know how to read anyway. They're going to just play with themselves in the dark, as Justin did

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Matt C's avatar
Matt C
1d

Democracy has always been a lie. A Central Bank fractional reserve ponzi scheme. Enforced through war,regime change and pedophilia.

This side good. That side bad. Fight fight fight. Government can fuck off. In all its machinations.

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