Good morning, it's Friday, November 28th. In today's news, Canada is a nation run by criminals for criminals, Carney and Smith sign pipeline deal triggering Guilbeault's resignation, Canada's NGO class thinks it should choose your son's role models, FBI 'following the money' to map out the entire Antifa network, and much more.

Canada is a Nation Run By Criminals, For Criminals

There comes a point where government waste stops looking like incompetence and starts looking like treason. Canada has long passed that point. What we are witnessing now is not mere mismanagement or bureaucratic drift—it is the systemic looting of a nation by the people meant to serve it. Billions vanish with no oversight, no accountability, and no shame. The numbers have grown so grotesque that one struggles not to call this what it is: organized theft.

Take Stellantis. Ottawa handed the automaker $15 billion—the largest corporate subsidy in Canadian history—and the industry minister didn’t even read the contract before approving it. This, despite Stellantis shifting Jeep production to the U.S., delaying its employment targets at the Windsor battery plant, and refusing to appear before Parliamentary Committee hearings. Honda received a major subsidy without full Treasury Board review. Volkswagen hid its cost estimates. Northvolt was showered with subsidies and then slipped into insolvency. Each scandal blurs into the next until you realize the pattern is not incompetence but a business model.

Then there’s the LNG project in British Columbia. The main industrial partner is an American firm. The terminal will be built overseas, floated to Nisga’a land, and subsidised by Canadian taxpayers. In other words: Canadians take the risk while the profits flow abroad and the jobs go to Korea or Japan.

Or consider Telesat. They received $2.14 billion to connect rural Canadians to high-speed internet—with no obligation to connect a single home, no penalties for failure, no clawbacks if the project collapses, and no enforced timelines. Three years later, the network still does not exist. Meanwhile, Starlink already worked, already served rural communities, could have done it for half the cost, and offered immediate deployment—but was rejected because Elon Musk is “polarizing.”

ArriveCAN? $54 million spent on an app worth $80,000, much of it funnelled to GC Strategies, a boutique firm that admitted it didn’t actually build anything. Then the Sustainable Development Fund—the so-called green slush fund—where $400 million flowed into Liberal-friendly firms.

The State tells us its creed is “responsible governance.” Yet almost every act defies that claim. What we have instead is a system run by well-dressed operators who treat the public purse as their own. Canada is now a nation run by criminals, for criminals.

Carney and Smith Sign Pipeline Deal, Triggering BC Backlash and Guilbeault’s Resignation

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have struck a sweeping Memorandum of Understanding that could reshape Canada’s energy future—if it survives the political and practical gauntlet ahead.

At the centre of the deal is a private-sector oil pipeline from Alberta to BC’s Pacific Coast, co-owned with Indigenous partners and tied directly to the Pathways Alliance’s massive carbon-capture and storage project. The agreement aims to push Alberta toward net-zero by 2050 without any interim targets—removing one of the major points of contention between Ottawa and the province.

Under the MOU, Alberta commits to incentivizing data centre development, expanding nuclear generation, and ensuring financial benefits flow to BC. Ottawa, in turn, agrees to scrap the federal oil and gas emissions cap, suspend the clean-electricity regulations, streamline pipeline approvals, tap Indigenous Loan Guarantees, consider adjustments to the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, raise the industrial carbon price to at least $130 per tonne with contracts for difference, and cut methane emissions 75% below 2014 levels. A pipeline application must be submitted by July, with a stated goal of maximizing Alberta jobs, exports, tax revenues, and finally breaking the province’s over-reliance on US markets.

Supporters frame the deal not only as an economic win, but as a potential pressure valve for national unity. Alberta separatist sentiment—still hovering around one in four voters after years of Ottawa–Prairie battles—could ease if the province sees real gains and fewer federal roadblocks.

But the pushback was immediate and fierce. BC Energy Minister Adrian Dix dismissed the plan entirely, saying it lacks a route, a business case, and a viable market. Coastal First Nations president Marilyn Slett was even clearer: there are no circumstances under which a new pipeline would be acceptable on their territory.

Critics also warn that Ottawa and Alberta may be repeating past mistakes—tying pipelines to climate policy, betting on private proponents who may never materialize, and underestimating the political minefield in BC. The province feels sidelined, Indigenous concerns remain unresolved, and public opinion could turn sharply against the project, just as it has with previous federal energy pushes.

And the political fallout has already begun. Prominent Quebec MP and longtime environmental champion (one might even say zealot) Steven Guilbeault resigned from multiple cabinet portfolios—including Canadian Identity and Culture, Official Languages, Nature and Parks, and his role as Quebec Lieutenant—explicitly citing the Ottawa-Alberta deal as the breaking point. He remains in the Liberal caucus, but his departure highlights deep fractures inside Carney’s government over prioritizing energy growth over stricter climate policy.

The result is a deal with enormous promise—and equally enormous risk. Whether it becomes a historic energy breakthrough or another dead-end battle in Canada’s long pipeline wars now depends on political will, private-sector commitment, and the reaction of the provinces and Indigenous communities who were not part of the signing ceremony.

Canada’s NGO Class Thinks It Should Choose Your Son’s Role Models

The government is now openly debating whether it should police which male voices young men are allowed to hear — and replace them with state-approved role models. At the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, Humberto Carolo of White Ribbon sat before MPs and laid out an uninspired script: young men go online looking for connection, advice, and a sense of who they’re supposed to be — and what they find, he claims, are “deeply misogynistic and hateful” influencers who corrupt them. His solution is as chilling as it is casual: “We need to change that. We need to quiet those hateful voices, misogynistic voices and instead present good role model voices, influencers who can share supportive, ‘allied’ narratives that young men can take on.”

So, Humberto, consider this an open letter:

Let me explain why young men are drawn towards people like Andrew Tate, Myron Gaines, and other “red pill” influencers — the figures you clearly have in mind. It’s not because millions of boys suddenly woke up yearning to be “hateful.” It’s because unimpressive, weak, and condescending men like you — in lockstep with woke politicians, academics, and media — have spent the last 15 years feeding them one message: sit down and shut up.

The most “virtuous” thing a young man can do, you tell him, is erase himself: move aside for women, trans people, and whoever tops the oppression ladder that day. Every movie, policy, and news cycle reinforces the idea that he’s the problem. You and your peers have given him no roadmap for who to be — only a constant warning about what not to be.

That failure is understandable, because listening to you, it’s obvious you have no idea what it means to be a man yourself. You embody what Nietzsche would call slave morality: you can’t live up to the historical standard of strength, courage, and responsibility, so you work to redefine the standard. You cloak this in selflessness and “allyship,” but it’s naked self-interest. You can’t command respect as an individual, so you try to accumulate institutional power. You can’t reach the ideal, so you seek to shatter it.

Evolutionary psychologists have a phrase for people like you: “sneaky f**kers.” Males who mimick feminine traits as a way to gain reproductive access. You are unable to be strong, so you elevate weakness. Unable to be courageous, so you preach passivity. Unable to stand up for yourself, so you help build sprawling bureaucracies to “eradicate hate” and censor anyone who outshines you.

Here’s the irony: I agree that many voices in the manosphere are a net negative. But they exist because of you. You and your class created the market. Young men listen to you and feel only guilt, embarrassment, and confusion. Then someone — anyone — comes along and speaks to their desire for strength, and they follow.

You’re not the saviour in this story, Humberto. You’re the reason it’s happening.

FBI ‘Following the Money’ to Map Out Entire Antifa Network

The FBI is “following the money” to map out Antifa’s entire network, agency director Kash Patel says, after the group was designated a domestic terrorist organization by President Trump. The move gives investigators enhanced powers to trace funding, work with the Treasury, and coordinate prosecutions.

Patel highlighted ongoing cases, including the July Prairieland attack outside a Texas ICE detention center, where a police officer was shot. Dozens have been charged with terrorism-related and violent offences.

Trump has also labelled overseas Antifa groups in Germany, Italy, and Greece as foreign terrorist organizations, citing their anarchist and Marxist ideologies and use of violence to advance anti-American and anti-capitalist agendas. More

National Guard Member Killed in DC Shooting— Trump Freezes Afghan Visas, Bolsters Security

29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal—who entered the US in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome after the Afghanistan withdrawal—allegedly carried out an ambush-style shooting just steps from the White House around 2:15 p.m.

Lakanwal, who had previously worked with multiple US government agencies, including the CIA, during his service with a partner force in Kandahar, shot two West Virginia National Guard members at point-blank range during their patrol. He was quickly subdued and taken into custody.

One of the victims, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries. The second guardsman remains in critical condition after emergency surgery. Calling the attack “monstrous” and carried out by someone who “should never have been allowed into our country,” President Trump announced an immediate, indefinite suspension of all immigration requests from Afghan nationals. At the same time, security and vetting procedures will undergo a full review. More than 190,000 Afghans have resettled in the US through Operation Allies Welcome and related programs since 2021.

The administration has also ordered US Citizenship and Immigration Services to reexamine every green card issued to Afghans and individuals from 19 other “countries of concern.”

Separately, Trump ordered the Department of War to deploy 500 additional troops to bolster security in Washington, reiterating a zero-tolerance approach to threats on U.S. soil and calling for the removal of any foreign nationals who “do not belong or provide benefit to the nation.” More

Venezuela Bans Six International Airlines for Cancelling Flights as Tensions with US Escalate - Carriers are accused of joining ‘actions of state terrorism promoted by US’ after they suspended flights to Venezuela. More

Two Prisoners Break Out of a French Jail in an ‘Old-Fashioned’ Bed Sheet Escape - More

Electric Vehicle Owners in England to Face Pay-Per-Mile Tax - According to reports, it will cost about half as much as gassing up your car. More

Arrest Warrants Issued for Miss Universe Co-Owners in Latest Twist in Pageant Saga - Thai mogul Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip faces charges of fraud in Thailand and an investigation into drugs and weapons trafficking in Mexico just days after the latest pageant concluded. More

France Announces New Voluntary Youth Military Service Scheme - The program will be open to 18- and 19-year-olds of both sexes, who will be paid for their service, which will last 10 months. More

Molson Canada Accuses Ex-Managers of Embezzling Millions

Molson Canada has filed a lawsuit accusing former sales director Frank Ivankovic and others of orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving fake invoices from shell companies. According to court documents, Ivankovic allegedly funnelled nearly $9.1 million from Molson since 2021 to himself and his wife, Kelly O’Brien-Ivankovic, with involvement from Firkin Hospitality Group president Larry Isaacs and his wife.

The scheme reportedly used companies called Letz Go and 466 Ontario to disguise payments, with at least one former employee helping issue fraudulent purchase orders. Molson claims Ivankovic tracked the transactions in spreadsheets and deleted relevant data, while his wife had signing authority over accounts used.

The allegations include fraud, conspiracy, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. Isaacs’s lawyer has called the claims baseless, and none of the accusations have been proven in court. Molson is seeking millions in damages.

Elon Musk’s Music City Loop in Nashville May Expand to Tourist Area, Double in Stops - The Music City Loop is expected to open with 20 stops in early 2027. More

News Publishers’ Copyright Lawsuit Against OpenAI to Go Ahead in Ontario - More

Fleet of UPS Planes Grounded After Deadly Crash Expected to Miss Peak Delivery Season - More

Scientists Found a Weird Way to Make People Kinder: Just Add Batman

A new study found that commuters on the Milan metro were far more likely to give up their seat to a pregnant passenger when someone dressed as Batman was nearby. In 138 trials, passengers offered their seat 67% of the time with Batman present, compared to 38% without him.

Researchers say it’s not because people consciously wanted to impress the superhero. Instead, seeing something unexpected—like Batman—may make people more aware of their surroundings, prompting them to notice others in need. The study also suggests superhero figures might “prime” prosocial behaviour by reinforcing cultural norms and values, though further experiments with different characters are needed to confirm if this effect is unique to Batman. More

“Unlike Anything Else”—Archaeologists Unearth Massive Bronze Age City After 3500 Years - More

Scientists Reveal Turning Point When Your Body’s Aging Accelerates - It happens around 50 years of age. More

UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Steps Away—Gaethje vs. Pimblett Set for Interim Title at UFC 324

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has announced he will not defend his title during the first quarter of 2026, citing a “difficult personal matter” involving his children. Topuria emphasized that he wants to resolve the situation quickly and responsibly, without delaying the division, and plans to return to competition once he is ready.

In response, the UFC has scheduled an interim lightweight championship bout between Justin Gaethje (26-5) and Paddy Pimblett (23-3) to headline UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner of that bout is expected to face Topuria later in the year to unify the lightweight title, keeping the division active while the champion addresses his personal matters. More

Ray J Arrested and Banned From Twitch After Pulling a Gun on Ex-Wife Princess Love During a Heated Livestream Argument - More

Fuzzy Zoeller, 2-Time Major Champion Who Won the Masters in His First Appearance, Dies at 74 - More

Fabergé Egg Crafted for Russian Royalty Expected to Sell for More Than $26 Million

A Politician Named Adolf Hitler is Set to Win an Election in a Southern African Country Once Controlled by Germany

On This Day in 1893, New Zealand became the first self-governing country in the world to grant women the right to vote in a national election.