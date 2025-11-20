Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 20th. In today’s news, the CBSA Union President confirms that Canada is an open-border state, Carney’s corporate conflicts cast a shadow over our nation, foreign mafias are threatening lawyers, the Liberal’s increased federal bureaucracy by another 9% last year, and much more.

CBSA Union President Confirms That Canada is an Open-Border State

It is not hyperbole to say that Canada has an open border. It is very, very literal.

At a recent parliamentary hearing, the President of the CBSA union revealed something almost unbelievable: Canada is now admitting refugee claimants through a self-serve phone application, without interviews, without verification, and without any meaningful face-to-face screening.

This is not speculation. This is not political spin. This is the person who represents the officers at the border, under oath, describing how the system actually works.

It’s called One Touch, and it amounts to one of the most negligent border practices ever implemented by a Western country.

According to the union chief:

C anada collects only basic “tombstone” information—name and date of birth (which could be completely fabricated)—and biometrics.

Claimants are then released into Canada and instructed to complete the rest of their security and eligibility screening on their own, after they’ve already entered the country.

Officers no longer interview claimants or ask follow-up questions — the very tools used to detect coaching, fraud, or security risks.

Approximately 10% never complete the forms at all, meaning around 10,000 people per year simply disappear into the country with no completed screening.

The union president admitted that removing human interaction means losing the only mechanism officers have for detecting lies, threats, or criminal histories. It cripples intelligence gathering. It makes fraud easy. It creates a backlog down the line when inland officers have to go looking for people who have already vanished.

This grants unfettered physical access into Canada.

Once inside, the claimant enters a system that already struggles to track hearings, enforce removals, or manage its existing caseload. The CBSA union head isn’t warning about theoretical loopholes — he’s describing real ones.

By the federal government’s own estimates, anywhere from 20,000 to 500,000 illegal immigrants are already living in Canada.

A range that large is not an estimate. It means they have no idea how many people entered the country, overstayed, evaded the system, or simply disappeared in the way the union president described.

The idea that any of these individuals will be tracked down and deported is a fantasy. Canada cannot even process its legitimate caseloads — let alone locate tens or hundreds of thousands of untracked individuals.

This isn’t a border. It’s a suggestion.

Canada is no longer functioning as a nation-state with enforceable sovereignty. It is behaving like an open-borders globalist experiment — a place where entry is self-declared, enforcement is optional, and the government’s own data openly confesses that it has lost control of who is here and who isn’t.

And the results speak for themselves: ballooning asylum queues, overwhelmed cities, spiralling public costs, and a public that is never consulted — only lectured.

We are living inside the consequences of a political class that treats borders as obsolete, sovereignty as old-fashioned, and the Canadian public as a nuisance. The catastrophe was not an accident. It was designed. Source.

Blind Trust or Political Blindspot? Carney’s Corporate Conflicts Cast Shadow Over Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s conflict-of-interest troubles are set to dominate the next House ethics committee meeting as Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Sabia is called to testify. Sabia—one of only two people allowed to administer Carney’s massive conflict-of-interest screen—oversees a list of more than 100 companies tied to Brookfield and Stripe, the very firms that defined Carney’s high-powered private-sector career.

Carney’s chief of staff, Marc-André Blanchard, will also face the committee, adding to the pressure on a government already struggling to convince Canadians that the prime minister isn’t governing in the shadow of his former corporate employers.

Before entering politics, Carney sat at the top of Brookfield Asset Management—an empire managing over US$1 trillion—and helped raise capital for Brookfield’s clean-energy funds while simultaneously serving on Stripe’s board. That deep entanglement has fueled a growing narrative that Carney didn’t leave Bay Street for Ottawa so much as he brought Bay Street with him.

Carney argues that putting all of his assets—except his real estate—into a blind trust was “above and beyond” what the law required. But Conservatives say the sheer scale of his holdings makes this meaningless, calling his situation unprecedented for a sitting prime minister and insisting he should be forced to divest entirely. His opponents say the conflict screen is practically impossible to enforce when the PM has had direct ties to more than 100 corporations that interact with government policy daily.

Even former top civil servants admit this is unlike anything Ottawa has dealt with before. The magnitude of Carney’s private-sector footprint means decisions touching energy, finance, infrastructure, tech, and global investment could all intersect with companies he had a hand in guiding or profiting from.

Critics say that’s not a conflict to “manage”—it’s a structural vulnerability to corruption.

Yet some establishment voices, like former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick, caution against tightening the rules, arguing that stricter divestment requirements might discourage private-sector leaders from entering public life. But for many Canadians, that misses the point: the issue isn’t business experience—it’s concentration of power. And Carney’s concentration is larger than any prime minister in modern Canadian history.

As Sabia and Blanchard testify, MPs will have to confront the central question: Can a prime minister with this level of corporate entanglement ever truly operate at arm’s length, or is Canada now being governed by someone whose private-sector loyalties shadow every decision he makes?

The hearings are expected to offer the most revealing look yet into whether current ethics rules can handle a prime minister whose conflicts aren’t incidental—they’re systemic.

Foreign Mafias Are Now Threatening B.C. Lawyers

Canada is a nation run by criminals, for foreign criminals. No where is this more evident than British Columbia. Officers of the court — the people meant to uphold the rule of law — are being told to pay up or face harm by overseas crime networks. The Law Society has urged members to call police, and the province has built a new Extortion Task Force that now includes the border agency because the threats are tied to transnational groups linked to India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Canada’s legal system is now a battle field for foreign power struggles.

When criminal networks feel bold enough to intimidate lawyers, it tells you that they believe there is no real state standing in their way. And in many parts of B.C., that belief is not wrong.

The decay shows up in quieter places too — not only in threats, but in the day-to-day handling of money and property. As reported by Sam Cooper, a B.C. lawyer was suspended for sixteen weeks after $9 million in suspicious funds passed through his trust account over seven years. The files involved opaque mortgages, shifting creditors, odd third-party lenders, and clients tied to a Vancouver Police drug-trafficking probe that included money counters, burner phones, and civil forfeiture orders. Despite all of this, the lawyer pressed on without asking basic questions about who these people were, where the money came from, or why his trust account needed to be used at all.

Justice Cullen warned about this exact pattern in his inquiry: private loans, land titles, and trust accounts have become easy channels for criminal networks. His report pointed to the risks around lawyers’ offices and the real-estate market, yet years later the same behaviour rolls on. Institutions know the weaknesses. They watch the same schemes repeat. And still, the system drifts.

This is the shape of modern infiltration. Foreign states use mafias to lean on diaspora communities. Criminal networks exploit our property market and legal structures. Regulators warn, but rarely act. And Canada, lacking the laws and will to counter hybrid threats, slips further into a place where outside groups set the terms.

The signs are no longer subtle. When lawyers start fearing unknown numbers and checking their inboxes twice, it means the line has already been crossed.

Canada can keep pretending this is normal. Or it can admit the truth: the state is being hollowed out from both ends — by networks pushing in, and by institutions that no longer push back. Source and Source.

Canada’s Federal Bureaucracy Increased By Another 9% Last Year

The federal bureaucracy’s cost rose $6 billion (9%) last year, reaching $71.4 billion in 2024‑25—an 80% increase over the past decade—driven by 99,000 new public servants added since 2015‑16. Spending on consultants, contractors, and outsourcing also jumped to $23.1 billion, more than doubling over the same period.

The Carney government plans to cut 40,000 public service jobs over the next five years, mostly through attrition, aiming to save $60 billion and redirect funds toward transportation, energy, and growth initiatives. Critics argue the bureaucracy remains bloated, noting spending on both employees and consultants has surged despite programs being delivered largely by provinces or the private sector.

Federal program spending is projected at 15.3% of GDP, still higher than pre-pandemic levels, while Ottawa faces a $78.3 billion average deficit this year. In fact, nearly half of Canada’s $1.27 trillion national debt has been accumulated in just the last five years. Experts warn that modest cuts won’t be enough to rein in the bureaucracy or long-term spending. More

Canada’s Own Pablo: Fugitive Olympian Hit With New Murder Charges, $15 Million Bounty

The Justice Department has issued new charges against Canadian fugitive and former Olympian Ryan James Wedding, accusing him of running a billion-dollar drug empire and orchestrating the murder of a federal witness. Officials say Wedding created a website to help locate the witness, who was later shot five times in the head before he could testify.

Wedding now faces charges for witness tampering, intimidation, murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking, on top of his 2024 indictment. The US has raised its bounty on him to $15 million, calling him a “modern-day Pablo Escobar.”

Authorities say Wedding’s cartel-linked network spans Colombia, Mexico, Canada, and the United States, moving massive quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and meth. More than 35 people have been indicted, with 2+ metric tons of cocaine and $15 million in assets seized.

Seven Canadians linked to the ring were arrested on Nov. 18—including Wedding’s lawyer, Deepak Paradkar, who is accused of directing him to kill the witness. Wedding remains shielded by the Sinaloa Cartel and is considered one of the top threats to public safety in both the United States and Canada. More

Trump Says Heads of Major Countries to Join Gaza Board of Peace - The BoP will guide the formation of a Palestinian-international expert government and later hand Gaza to a reformed Palestinian Authority. More

’Genocide in Gaza’: Jewish Groups Call for Olivia Chow to Apologize and Resign for Anti-Israel Remarks - More

US–Venezuela Tensions Escalate: US to Designate Cartel Allegedly Run by Maduro as Terrorist Organization - Officials accuse Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy and using violent drug cartels to consolidate his power. More

Israel Defense Forces Strike Hamas Terror Training Compound in South Lebanon - The army said it is ‘operating against Hamas’s establishment in Lebanon, and will continue to operate against Hamas terrorists wherever they operate.’ More

More Than 80 Countries at COP30 Join Call for Roadmap to Fossil Fuel Phase-Out - If this sounds like a broken record commitment, that’s because “transitioning away from fossil fuels” was the key directive following COP28, held in Dubai in 2023. More

Texas Governor Designates Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as Foreign Terrorist Organizations - The designation will authorize the state attorney general to shut down both of the organizations in the state. More

Netherlands Halts State Control of China-Owned Chipmaker Nexperia - A Dutch government delegation is travelling to Beijing this week to find a solution. More

Ultraprocessed Foods Drive Record Shareholder Returns for Six Decades While Creating Global Health Crisis

A new Lancet series, backed by 43 global experts and supported by WHO and UNICEF, links ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) to rising obesity, chronic disease, and premature death worldwide. Researchers found that UPF consumption is increasing globally, driven by powerful food corporations that generated over $1.45 trillion in shareholder payouts from 1962 to 2021, providing the most shareholder returns over six decades, and use aggressive marketing, political lobbying, and industry-funded research to protect profits.

UPFs now make up ~70% of US grocery store food and provide 62% of children’s daily calories, displacing traditional diets and leading to overeating of 500–1,000 extra calories per day even when matched for nutrient content. Observational and clinical studies show strong links between UPF intake and obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

Some countries—including Mexico, Norway, the UK, South Korea, Ireland, and Chile—have begun restricting UPF marketing, especially to children, taxing sugary drinks, and implementing front-of-package labels. Experts call for a coordinated global response, including regulation, labeling, taxation, and limits on marketing, emphasizing protection for children over corporate profit. More

Harvard Professor Larry Summers Resigns from OpenAI Board as Scrutiny Over Jeffrey Epstein Emails Intensifies - More

Amazon Sending $1.5 Billion in Automatic Refunds to Customers - This is part of a settlement to resolve claims that Amazon enrolled millions of customers into Prime subscriptions without their consent. More

Anthropic Lands $15 Billion Investment from Microsoft and Nvidia - More

The First Kiss Dates Back 21 Million Years

Kissing may be far older than humans themselves. A new study suggests the behaviour began around 21 million years ago, emerging in the common ancestor of great apes. Researchers first defined kissing as non-aggressive, mouth-to-mouth contact, then examined which primates do it today and ran millions of Bayesian evolutionary simulations to pinpoint when it likely evolved. The model showed a single ancient origin, meaning kissing likely existed in early apes, Neanderthals, and even during periods when Neanderthals and modern humans interacted. Past evidence—including shared ancient oral microbes—supports this. Although not universal across cultures today, the behaviour appears to have deep evolutionary roots, possibly adapted from early mother-to-infant food sharing. More

‘Perfectly Preserved’ Neanderthal Skull Bones Suggest Their Noses Never Evolved to Warm Air - More

Game-Changing, Long-Lasting Tick Repellent Developed by Researcher - The all-natural spray is applied to clothing or fabric and repels ticks for up to a week. More

MLB Secures Multi-Year Streaming Deals With Netflix, Disney and NBC/Peacock

Major League Baseball is taking a major step into streaming with new deals for Disney, NBC/Peacock, and Netflix, giving fans access to out-of-market games, Sunday Night Baseball, Opening Night, the Home Run Derby, and the Field of Dreams Game. While Fox, TBS, and Apple retain certain packages, much of the sport’s marquee content is now moving exclusively to digital platforms. The shift signals MLB’s push away from traditional cable toward streaming, aiming to reach younger audiences and adapt to the cord-cutting trend. The only downside, it may require fans to subscribe to multiple services to catch all the action. More

Singer D4vd Now Considered Prime Suspect in Investigation of Teen Found Dead in His Tesla - More

Blue Jays Offseason Update:

Bo Bichette Declines Qualifying Offer from Toronto Blue Jays, Will Test Free Agency - More

Toronto Blue Jays Considered Favourite to Land Kyle Tucker, the Best-Available Free Agent - More

Maple Leafs Reportedly Make Brandon Carlo and Max Domi Available for Trade Amid Struggles - More

Gustav Klimt Portrait Painting Sells for a Record $236 Million at New York Auction

South Korean Restaurant Turns Away Solo Diners Because It “Doesn’t Sell Loneliness”

On This Day in 1945, the Nuremberg war crimes trials opened, putting 24 top Nazi officials before a tribunal of judges from the victorious Allied powers.