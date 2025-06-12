Good morning, It’s Thursday, June 12th. In today’s news, Liberals double down on gas-powered car ban, NDP back Liberals blocking motion to present a budget before summer break, Poilievre calls for 'severe limits' on population growth amid immigration surge, Trump announces new US–China trade deal on tariffs and rare earth minerals, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The EV Mandate No One Asked For: Liberals Double Down on Unpopular Car Ban

Despite widespread opposition, declining consumer interest, and mounting economic concerns, the Liberal government is plowing ahead with its plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin confirmed this week that the Trudeau-era EV mandate remains untouched, even under Mark Carney’s leadership. While the consumer carbon tax was scrapped for political survival, this equally controversial policy remains on autopilot—regardless of the damage it may cause.

The numbers are staggering. A federal report estimated that upgrading Canada’s infrastructure to support this transition could cost as much as $300 billion—the equivalent of $11,500 per vehicle currently on the road. Canada has just 30,000 charging ports today but will need nearly 700,000 by 2040 to meet demand. Yet there is no credible plan to build this network, nor is there the electricity capacity to power it.

Meanwhile, Canadian car buyers are voting with their wallets. EV interest has dropped for three straight years, with only 29% of Canadians saying they plan to buy one next. Sales have fallen by over 40% year-over-year. Automakers are sounding alarms too—Ford Canada’s CEO warned this week that the mandate will suppress vehicle sales, drive prices higher, and hurt an industry already reeling from U.S. tariffs.

This isn’t about saving the environment. It’s about imposing ideology over reality. Canadians, especially in rural and working-class areas, will be hit hardest. Lack of charging infrastructure, long driving distances, and high upfront EV costs make this mandate a nightmare for anyone outside of downtown Toronto or Montreal.

Even Europe and the U.S.—once EV policy trendsetters—are reversing course. Trump scrapped the American EV mandate, and the EU is facing growing pushback from lawmakers who fear it will destroy their auto industry. But in Canada, the Liberals refuse to budge.

When asked directly if the ban will still become law, Dabrusin danced around the answer. Yet her message was clear: the regulation remains, and they plan to press forward—public will be damned.

This is top-down governance at its worst: an unaffordable, unpopular, and unworkable plan designed to impress global elites, not serve the Canadian public. Source.

Same Old Story: NDP Back Liberals to Crush Budget Motion, Leaving Canadians in the Dark on Spending While Prices Skyrocket

In a move that underscores the broken state of Parliament, the Liberals—once again backed by their NDP enablers—voted down a Conservative motion demanding a budget before summer and action on skyrocketing food prices. The motion, focused on affordability and fiscal responsibility, highlighted the fact that Canadian families will pay $800 more for food this year. But rather than support it, the Liberals, joined by the NDP and the lone Green MP, blocked it 174 to 162.

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois stood together to demand transparency and a budget that reverses inflationary Liberal spending. But NDP Leader Don Davies defended his party’s decision, arguing inflation isn’t about reckless spending—it's about corporate greed—which makes it painfully clear he doesn’t have a clue how the economy actually works. Meanwhile, Canadians still have no budget, no plan, and no relief at the checkout line.

Finance Minister Champagne and Prime Minister Mark Carney have both said a budget won't come until fall. This despite the House already passing a non-binding motion earlier this month urging the government to present a financial update before the summer break. The Liberals ignored it.

What Canadians get instead: vague promises about “nation-building” and “one Canadian economy.” What they don’t get: a budget, competent governance, or accountability.

This is the same Liberal playbook—empty slogans, delayed action, and NDP cover. Canadians deserve better.

Poilievre Calls for 'Severe Limits' on Population Growth Amid Immigration Surge

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made headlines this week by calling for “severe limits on population growth,” arguing that Canada’s immigration policy under the Liberals has spiraled out of control. While he did not elaborate on what “severe limits” entail, his comments signal a growing political willingness to confront the uncomfortable reality many Canadians are already experiencing: the country’s infrastructure, economy, and social systems are buckling under rapid demographic pressure.

Since 2021, Canada’s population has surged by nearly nine per cent—the fastest growth in over 60 years—reaching 41 million by early 2024. This increase, driven by immigration, has outpaced the capacity of housing, healthcare, and transit systems. It’s also added fuel to crises in affordability and social cohesion. While the Trudeau and Carney governments have paid lip service to “sustainable” immigration targets, neither has delivered a serious plan to address the downstream effects of this policy.

Under Trudeau, annual permanent resident intake was initially set to reach 500,000 by 2025 before being revised downward. The Liberal plan now aims to reduce that number to 365,000 by 2027 and cap temporary residents at five per cent of the population. Even with Carney’s proposed changes, Canada’s immigration rate will be roughly double the historical average.. Canada is now playing catch-up on housing shortages, ER wait times, and ballooning infrastructure deficits.

Poilievre’s invocation of illegal migration, drug trafficking, and human smuggling underscores the broader concern about border enforcement—particularly as asylum claims and visa overstays reach record highs. However, critics will undoubtedly accuse him of stoking xenophobia. But what Poilievre appears to be arguing is not a condemnation of newcomers, but a demand for order, security, and sustainability. Canada, in his view, should control who comes in, how many, and at what pace—just as any functional nation-state should.

What is clear is this: the era of politically untouchable immigration policy in Canada may be ending. And for millions of Canadians struggling with the consequences of explosive population growth, that shift couldn’t come soon enough. Source.

Trump Announces New US–China Trade Deal on Tariffs and Rare Earths

President Trump announced a new trade deal with China, ensuring US access to rare earths and magnets in exchange for allowing Chinese students to study in the US. The deal includes 55% tariffs on China and 10% on the US, pending final approval from Trump and Xi Jinping. Commerce Secretary Lutnick confirmed tariffs won’t change again. The agreement follows stalled compliance with a May pact and aims to stabilize trade while reducing China’s grip on critical minerals. More

Canadians Reject That They Live On 'Stolen' Indigenous Land

A new Leger poll shows 52% of Canadians reject the idea they live on “stolen Indigenous land,” while 27% agree and 21% are unsure. The results show a strong generational divide: 41% of 18–24-year-olds agree, compared to just 15% of those over 65. Regionally, Atlantic Canada had the lowest rejection rate at 44%. Urban residents were more likely to agree (34%) than rural residents (24%).

Calgary had the highest rejection rate at 69%, while Edmonton had the highest agreement among major cities (32%). Among Indigenous respondents, 53% said they live on stolen land, though 36% disagreed. Homeowners, non-immigrants, and rural Canadians were more likely to reject the statement. The poll suggests growing sensitivity around the language—"stolen" versus "unceded"—and highlights Canada’s evolving debate over history, land, and national identity. More

ICE Raid Protest Updates:

National Movement : Thousands of people across the country joined at least 25 demonstrations and rallies opposing ICE raids yesterday, from California to New York, with several arrests. Several more protests are planned in numerous cities today.

National Guard Deployed to Texas : Gov. Greg Abbott said he’ll deploy the Texas National Guard across the state “to ensure peace and order,” ahead of a planned protest in San Antonio.

Charges Laid After Curfew Breach in LA: More than 200 people were arrested after police said they failed to leave the downtown area in compliance with the mayor’s curfew.

Homeland Security Posts Drone Footage of LA Demonstrators: “This is not calm. This is not peaceful,” the agency said Tuesday in a post on X.

ICE Prepares to Deploy Tactical Agents to Several Democratic-led Cities - Live Updates

EU Targets Chinese Banks Over Russian Trade Links - The proposed sanctions would be the first time Brussels has moved against third-country lenders supporting Russia. More

Anti-Immigrant Violence Erupts for Second Day in Northern Ireland After Romanian Immigrants Arrested for Sexual Assault - More

Underwater Coins Authenticate San José Galleon and Trigger Legal Battle Over $20 Billion Treasure - More

China Outlaws a Video Game, Saying It Promotes ‘Armed Revolution’ - The war strategy game allows players to represent fighters from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and other places in plots to overthrow China’s Communist Party. More

Survey: Islam is Growing, Christianity is Slipping as Share of World Population - More

World Bank Predicts Worst Decade for Global Growth Since the 60s

The World Bank warns that the 2020s will be the slowest-growing decade since the 1960s, forecasting global growth of just 2.3% in 2025 and 2.6% by 2027, with nearly two-thirds of countries seeing downgraded forecasts—including the US, Japan, and Europe—amid escalating trade tensions. The report points to Donald Trump’s universal 10% tariff on imports and higher tariffs on steel and aluminum as factors undermining investor confidence and global trade. The massive fiscal spending during the COVID-19 crisis, which left governments saddled with trillions in debt and spurred sustained inflation, has also played a major role in this forecast. The World Bank warns that further tariff hikes could freeze global trade and trigger financial turmoil, though it stopped short of predicting a global recession. More

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is Investing $108.3 Million Into Quebec Wind Farms - More

Whole Foods Warns of Shortages After Cyberattack at its Primary Distributor UNFI - More

Shape-Shifting Drone Transforms On the Fly

Engineers at Caltech have created ATMO, a transformer-like drone that can switch midair from flying to driving mode using a single motor to reposition its thrusters. This breakthrough solves a 50-year aerospace challenge by enabling smooth transformation before landing, avoiding rough terrain issues. Its thruster shrouds double as wheels on the ground. A specially designed control algorithm manages the complex aerodynamic forces during transformation, making ATMO a pioneering prototype that could revolutionize air travel and robotic mobility. More

“NASA’s Groundbreaking Discovery”: Solar ‘Cannonballs’ Identified as the Likely Cause of Mars Losing Its Water, Validating a Long-Standing Theory - More

The Center of Our Universe Does Not Exist. A Physicist Explains Why. More

WADA Urges US Authorities to Shut Down Enhanced Games

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced plans to petition US authorities to block the drug-friendly Enhanced Games scheduled for Las Vegas next year. The event encourages athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision, offering $1 million bonuses for breaking records. WADA president Witold Banka called the Games a threat to athlete health and sports integrity, suggesting legal action in Nevada or federally. The US Anti-Doping Agency pushed back, criticizing WADA's stance. Meanwhile, World Aquatics will ban participants from the Games. The project, partially backed by Donald Trump Jr-linked investors, has sparked controversy ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. More

US Open 2025 Odds, Betting, Lines: Scottie Scheffler is the Biggest Favorite Since Tiger Woods in 2009 - More

TikTok’s Most Popular Star Khaby Lame Leaves US After Being Detained by ICE - More

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Dies at 82 - More

17th-Century Dutch Painting Rescued from a Dusty Attic in Connecticut Sells for $7 Million

It's National Loving Day: observed annually on June 12, it marks the anniversary of the 1967 US Supreme Court ruling in Loving v. Virginia. This decision struck down the remaining anti-miscegenation laws in sixteen states, affirming that laws banning interracial marriage violated the core principles of the Equal Protection Clause.

On This Day in 1931, Al Capone was indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury