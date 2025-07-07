Good morning, it’s Monday, July 7th. In today’s news, Carney is projected to rack up $391 billion in new federal debt, psychopaths are using compassionate language as a tool for control, Trump pressures Carney’s trade strategy, Elon Musk launches the “America Party,” and much more.

You’ll Owe the Federal Government $64,000: Carney Projected to Add $391 Billion of Debt in Just Four Years

Mark Carney hasn’t even released a full budget, and yet he’s already proven himself more reckless with taxpayer money than Justin Trudeau. If Carney serves a full term, the average Canadian taxpayer will be on the hook for $64,000 in federal debt alone. And that’s just federal—it doesn’t include the mounting liabilities at the provincial or municipal level.

According to a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute, the federal government is set to post a $92 billion deficit this fiscal year—almost double what was forecast just months ago. And it won’t stop there. Carney’s projected deficits are expected to remain above $71 billion per year for the next three years. That’s $314 billion in new debt over a single term in office.

But the real cost doesn’t stop at the deficit number. With interest rates around 3.3%, the interest alone on this $314 billion, if repaid over a moderate 15-year timeline, would total roughly $77 billion. That brings the total true cost of Carney’s 4-year fiscal plan to $391 billion.

This is happening in a country where real GDP growth has been virtually zero over the past decade. That means we’re not growing our economy to match the growth in our debt. We’re just borrowing more, with no realistic plan to repay it.

If these projections hold, Canada’s total federal debt will hit $1.706 trillion by the end of Carney’s first term. That’s a 23% increase in just four years. For comparison, Trudeau added $717 billion over nine years, an 83% increase. Together, Trudeau and Carney will have added $1.031 trillion in debt, meaning this era of Liberal governance will account for over 60% of all federal debt in Canadian history.

Let that sink in.

And here’s what it means for you: with roughly 28 million taxpayers in Canada, this additional $391 billion in costs works out to about $14,000 per taxpayer. That’s on top of the $50,000 per taxpayer they already owe to cover the $1.4 trillion in existing federal debt. Total cost: $64,000 per head, not counting what your province or city owes.

The Liberal Party’s addiction to deficit spending has gone from reckless to ruinous. If we stay this course, we’re not just mortgaging our children’s future—we’re burning the house down.

From Compassion to Control: How Psychopaths Capture Power in the Modern World

In Political Ponerology, Andrew Lobaczewski warned that when society falls under the influence of the psychologically abnormal—particularly psychopaths—everything becomes inverted. Good becomes evil. Truth becomes hate speech. Dissent becomes danger. The result is what he called pathocracy—a system where individuals with disordered personalities capture the institutions of power and weaponize them against the sane majority.

Sound familiar?

Today, Lobaczewski’s insights feel less like an analysis of 20th-century communism and more like a diagnosis of our present. Our media, academia, bureaucracies, and even corporations increasingly exhibit the traits he described: the suppression of truth through emotional manipulation, the enforcement of ideological conformity through fear, and the use of language not to reveal but to conceal. Words like “equity,” “safety,” and “justice” no longer mean what they used to. Like Orwell’s Newspeak, they now serve a dual purpose—one for public consumption, and another for insiders who understand their weaponized utility.

Lobaczewski showed how revolutions often begin with true believers and idealists, but are soon hijacked by individuals who crave power and lack empathy. Once entrenched, these figures surround themselves with the like-minded, purge the competent, and build networks of mutual protection. In the name of moral progress, they usher in cruelty masked as compassion. What matters is not truth, but loyalty.

We’re watching a version of that unfold today. From campus mobs to digital witch hunts, from institutional gaslighting to ideological purges, our systems are increasingly hostile to independent thought and allergic to basic moral reasoning. As Lobaczewski noted, a small percentage of psychologically deviant individuals can manipulate normal people into conformity—especially when aided by mass hysteria and emotional propaganda.

The consequence is a society that becomes blind to pathology. The worst are elevated, the best are exiled, and the majority are pressured to adapt or be destroyed. But adaptation comes at a price: the erosion of conscience.

Lobaczewski’s solution wasn’t political, but psychological: societies must develop a kind of “mental immunity” by understanding the nature of evil—not as myth or metaphor, but as a clinical reality. Until we can recognize the mask of sanity worn by modern pathocrats, we will continue to mistake their manipulation for moral virtue.

And history tells us how that ends.

Carney’s “Nimble” Trade Strategy Faces Key Test in Talks with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government is taking a “nimble” approach to trade negotiations with the United States, as the two countries aim to finalize a new deal by July 21. With U.S. President Donald Trump juggling multiple domestic and international priorities—from revenue generation and job protection to trade balances and strategic competition with China—Carney says flexibility is key.

“When the person you’re dealing with has multiple objectives, jumps around a bit—you’ve got to be nimble,” he told Global News during the Calgary Stampede. According to Carney, the White House’s goals are broad and fluid, making a rigid negotiating stance unrealistic.

The comment comes just days after Canada announced it would rescind its Digital Services Tax, a measure that had been a sticking point for Washington. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called the tax a “deal breaker” and publicly welcomed its removal. While Carney said the decision was part of a “bigger negotiation,” he has not disclosed what Canada received in return.

He also noted that the tax was removed around the same time as similar moves by other G7 countries, suggesting broader alignment among allies. This followed the G7 summit in Kananaskis, where Canada’s Department of Finance confirmed the U.S. would be exempt from a proposed 15% global minimum corporate tax—possibly as part of efforts to de-escalate tax disputes among major economies.

Carney emphasized that the central objectives for Canada in these talks are to maintain strong access to the U.S. market and to achieve greater economic stability. “That anchor will help us decide which projects we’re going to do as a country and how we’re going to move forward,” he said.

His government is also pushing forward on major domestic initiatives. Bill C-5, passed last week, allows the federal government to fast-track key infrastructure projects by streamlining environmental and regulatory reviews. The goal, Carney says, is to position Canada to benefit from long-term industrial and technological development—particularly in energy, artificial intelligence, and life sciences.

With the July 21 deadline approaching, all eyes are on whether Carney’s strategy delivers results. The challenge will be securing a deal that provides Canadian workers and industries with market stability without appearing to simply roll back domestic policy in response to U.S. pressure. Source.

Elon Musk Launches the “America Party” to Challenge Two-Party System

Elon Musk has launched a new political movement called the America Party, declaring the two-party system broken and corrupt. Announced on his platform X after a viral poll showed strong support for political independence, Musk says the party aims to challenge both Republicans and Democrats by targeting key congressional seats and forming a swing bloc. Critics warn it could split the conservative vote, while others doubt the viability of third parties in the US political system. The move follows growing tension between Musk and President Trump over government spending and economic policy. More

Death Toll Rises to 82 in Central Texas Flooding as Search Continues for Missing Campers

At least 82 people, including 28 children, have died after catastrophic flash flooding swept through central Texas on July 4. The Guadalupe River surged 26 feet in just 45 minutes following intense pre-dawn rainfall, overwhelming camps and communities with little time to react. The region’s rocky terrain and narrow waterways make it especially prone to deadly flash floods when rain falls faster than the ground can absorb.

Kerr County was hit hardest, with 68 confirmed deaths. Ten girls and a counselor remain missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp that was destroyed by the flood. More than 850 people have been rescued so far, with search efforts ongoing using helicopters, boats, and heat-sensing drones.

President Trump has signed a federal disaster declaration, unlocking FEMA support, and is expected to visit the area Friday. Governor Greg Abbott has mobilized over 1,000 state responders and declared Sunday a statewide day of prayer. The situation remains volatile, with more storms forecast and flood watches still in effect across central Texas. More

Hamas Accepts Gaza Cease-Fire Proposal With American Assurances Over Talks to End War - More

Trump Says Tariff Letters to 12 Countries Signed with “Take It or Leave It” Offers—Going Out Today - India, Japan, and the European Union remain major players yet to reach an agreement. More

Three Mayors Arrested in Southern Turkey as Crackdown on Opposition Continues - This comes after the mayor of Istanbul was imprisoned in March. More

Beijing Says It Cannot Accept a Russian Defeat in Ukraine, Fearing It Would Enable the US to Redirect Its Full Strategic Focus Toward China - More

Vice President of Russia’s State-Owned Oil Pipeline Monopoly Transneft, Dies in Apparent Fall From Window - More

US to Hold Talks With China On TikTok Deal Next Week

President Donald Trump announced that US officials will begin talks with China next week regarding a deal to sell TikTok’s US operations. While Trump says the deal is “pretty much” ready, it still needs approval from the Chinese Communist Party. The app’s parent company, ByteDance, faces a September 17 deadline to divest US assets or risk a nationwide ban over national security concerns. Trump expressed optimism about the deal benefiting both countries and highlighted that tariffs played a role in delaying earlier progress. More

OPEC+ Members Agree to Large Oil Production Hike in August - Eight oil-producing nations of the OPEC+ alliance agreed on Saturday to increase their collective crude production by 548,000 barrels per day. More

US National Debt is Now $37 Trillion - Donald Trump’s newly passed “Big Beautiful Budget Bill” is projected to add at least another $3 trillion to the debt. More

UBS, Citi Among Nine Banks Hit With $21.5 Million Penalty Over Singapore Money-Laundering Case - More

Human-Made Lightning Sparks Breakthrough to Produce Ammonia Out of Thin Air

Researchers at the University of Sydney have developed a groundbreaking method to produce ammonia using human-made lightning and a membrane-based electrolyzer. Unlike the traditional Haber-Bosch process—which is energy-intensive and heavily reliant on fossil fuels—this new approach creates ammonia in gas form using only air and electricity. The process offers a cleaner, decentralized, and more sustainable way to generate ammonia, a critical chemical for fertilizers and a promising hydrogen carrier for clean energy. More

Earth’s Rotation is Unexpectedly Speeding Up, and Scientists Warn the Shortest Day in History Could Be Just Weeks Away - But don’t worry, the day is only expected to shorten by 1.30, 1.38, or 1.51 milliseconds. More

Blue Jays Surge to Top of Division With 8th Straight Win

The Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to eight games with a 3–2 win over the Angels, completing a perfect homestand and taking firm control of the AL East. It’s their first eight-game streak since 2022 and the first time they’ve swept a homestand of seven or more games in franchise history. Sunday’s win featured standout moments from Joey Loperfido, who delivered an RBI single in his 2025 debut, Bo Bichette’s game-tying home run, and Kevin Gausman’s dominant 9-strikeout performance. With momentum, swagger, and depth, the Jays are leading the division heading into the All-Star break. More

Novak Djokovic Joins Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer as the Only Players to Win 100 Matches at Wimbledon - More

Joey Chestnut Reclaims Title in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Chestnut, 41, consumed 70 1/2 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, falling short of his 2021 record of 76 wieners and buns. More

UFC News:

Jon Jones Teases Potential UFC Return—Rejoins Anti-Doping Pool—Two Weeks After ‘Retirement’ - More

Conor McGregor Teases Return As UFC Plans Major Showdown At The White House - Trump is pushing to host a UFC event at the White House next July 4th to mark America’s 250th birthday. More

A 33-Year-Old Chinese Man Who Showed Up at the Emergency Room With Severe Abdominal Pain Turned Out to Have a Foot-Long Live Eel in His Abdominal Cavity

Captain Cook’s Ship ‘Endeavour’ Finally Located After 250 Years Sunken Off the Coast of Rhode Island

On This Day in 1947, the alleged Roswell UFO incident unfolded in New Mexico, sparking decades of speculation. Initially reported as a "flying disc" crash by the US military, the story was quickly retracted and attributed to a weather balloon, fuelling one of the most enduring and disputed conspiracy theories in modern history.