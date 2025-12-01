Good morning, it’s Monday, December 1st. In today’s news, a leaked FDA letter confirms vaccine deaths in kids after years of denial, the CRTC’s top-down diversity mandate hits big streaming, Queer Theory in classrooms is creating identity crises in children, EU’s new “democracy shield” sparks fear of censorship, and much more.

Leaked FDA Letter Confirms Vaccine Deaths in Kids After Years of Denial

For years, we were told that concerns about vaccine-related harms in children were fringe or conspiratorial. Now, the FDA’s own Chief Medical and Scientific Officer is acknowledging, in plain language, what many experts raised alarms about as early as 2021.

Start with the basic risk profile. As Vinay Prasad writes, “COVID was 1000 times more likely to kill an 80-year-old than an 8-year-old — myocarditis in young, healthy boys and men had the opposite pattern.” In specific demographics, the risk reached “200-330 per million doses.” Yet instead of responding to clear early warnings, top public-health officials downplayed them. “There were safety signals in May of 2021, when then CDC director Rochelle Walensky claimed there wasn’t any. These agencies did not quickly attempt mitigation strategies.”

The delay was not neutral. It was strategic. In Prasad’s own words: “Worse, the FDA delayed acknowledgement of the safety signal until after it could extend marketing authorization to younger boys 12-15… Had the acknowledgement come early, these younger boys… may have chosen to avoid the products.”

By 2025, Prasad commissioned a full review. The initial findings shocked even the staff: “The team has performed an initial analysis of 96 deaths between 2021 and 2024, and concludes that no fewer than 10 are related.” Scaled to millions of doses, the true toll sits beyond ethical comprehension.

And the admission is explicit: “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.” Kids aged seven to sixteen — healthy, low-risk, coerced by school and workplace mandates — may now be counted among the dead. “Putting these facts together, it is horrifying to consider that the US vaccine regulation… may have harmed more children than we saved.”

Prasad demands accountability: “This fact also demands serious introspection and reform. Why were these deaths not actively reviewed in real time? Why did it take until 2025…? Deaths were reported between 2021 and 2024, and ignored for years.”

He also dispels a favourite talking point: the claim that COVID caused more myocarditis than the vaccines. According to him, that argument “is wrong.”

Some staff who leaked false narratives to the media are called out directly: “This behavior is both unethical, illegal, and… factually incorrect. COVID-19 vaccines did result in the death of children.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines generated $100 billion globally.

Now the FDA promises reform: “We will revise the annual flu vaccine framework, which is an evidence-based catastrophe… We will re-appraise safety and be honest in vaccine labels.”

After years of denial, the truth is finally breaking through — but only after the damage is done. Source.

The CRTC’s Top-Down Diversity Mandate Hits Big Streaming: Data Today, Quotas Tomorrow

Canada’s broadcasting regulator, the CRTC, is aggressively pushing a top-down diversity agenda that threatens to reshape the country’s media landscape in ways that prioritize identity politics over content quality or audience demand. Under the guise of compliance with the 2023 Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11), the CRTC now requires Netflix, Amazon, and other major online streamers to collect detailed demographic data on key creative personnel—including race, gender, disability status, and sexual orientation. While framed as data collection, this is widely understood as a precursor to quotas and enforced spending on “diverse” production teams.

This is not unprecedented. The CBC has already been ordered to dedicate up to 30% of its commissioned TV and documentary budgets to diverse teams, and the CRTC has been adjusting funding formulas to incentivize coverage of “diverse” communities while siphoning funds from private streamers to DEI-focused industry groups. Even small terrestrial stations are being forced to incorporate diversity considerations into programming and employment practices, long before any formal national diversity framework is finalized.

Critics warn this is the thin end of the wedge. Once the collection of diversity statistics becomes standard practice, it inevitably leads to quotas and state-directed cultural engineering. The regulator is effectively transforming broadcasters into data-reporting arms of government ideology, where creative and operational decisions are judged less by audience appeal or artistic merit and more by demographic compliance.

Reversing this trajectory would require major legislative action, including amendments to the Broadcasting Act to remove the mandate to promote specific races or DEI targets and an outright prohibition on identity-based enforcement. It would also require a new slate of CRTC commissioners committed to a genuinely Canadian identity rather than a kaleidoscopic, state-managed mosaic. Until then, expect demographic tracking, mandated quotas, and government-directed cultural oversight to deepen, undermining free enterprise, media independence, and social cohesion.

Bottom line: The CRTC’s diversity data mandates are the gateway to enforced quotas, ideological control, and the erosion of merit-based broadcasting in Canada. What starts as data collection will end as government-managed cultural engineering.

How Queer Theory in Classrooms Creates Identity Crises in Children

You need to understand the ideas being slipped into your child’s mind at school. Most parents still assume classrooms are all about reading, writing, and basic life skills. But a different project has taken hold—an ideology shaped by academics like David Halperin, Judith Butler, and José Esteban Muñoz. These theorists are clear about their goal: to erase the very idea of “normal” and the traditional family.

Halperin says it plainly: “Queer is by definition whatever is at odds with the normal, the legitimate, the dominant.”

Butler argues gender isn’t real but simply “a repeated stylization of the body.”

Muñoz writes that queerness is about imagining a future where today’s norms no longer exist.

These are the ideas now influencing teacher training, school boards, and the “equity” language showing up in almost every classroom.

Queer Theory claims the very idea of “normal” is oppressive because anyone outside that category becomes “marginalized.” Their solution isn’t to teach kindness or respect as they claim. It’s to erase normality entirely. And the fastest way to do that is by starting with children while their identities are still forming.

If you can convince a child to question everything about themselves—gender, identity, the family structure they live in—you can break the stability that makes “normal” possible. The identity confusion many young kids feel is not a bug of this ideology; it’s the feature. It creates a child who no longer feels grounded. A child who can be reshaped.

The troubling part is that most teachers have no idea this is the ideology they are passing on. They see training packets, colourful posters, and lesson plans written in warm words like “inclusion” and “belonging.” They assume they’re doing something positive. In reality, they’ve become—whether they realize it or not—what Marxists would call “useful idiots,” spreading ideas they don’t fully understand.

But the theorists do understand. Queer Theory comes from the same roots as Marxism: the belief that all hierarchies are oppressive. And the family is one of the oldest hierarchies there is. Parents have authority over children. To these academics, that hierarchy is something to dismantle. “Equity” becomes the tool to weaken parental authority and replace it with ideological authority.

This isn’t about tolerance. It’s not about acceptance. It’s about giving children identity crises to tear down “normal” and loosen the family’s grip so a new worldview can take its place.

If parents don’t push back, someone else will raise their kids—and it won’t be them.

EU’s New ‘Democracy Shield’ Sparks Fears of Censorship and State-Controlled Speech

The European Commission has unveiled its new European Democracy Shield, a sweeping initiative meant to fight disinformation and protect elections across the EU. Supporters say it’s a necessary defence against foreign interference, but critics warn it centralizes narrative control in Brussels, expands the EU’s power to police speech, and risks turning public debate into a state-managed information system.

The plan strengthens fact-checking networks funded by the EU, pressures online platforms under the Digital Services Act, and expands election and media monitoring. Opponents—including MEPs, legal experts, and US free-speech advocates—argue the Shield blurs the line between defending democracy and regulating dissent, creating an EU-approved information ecosystem with heavy involvement from government-funded NGOs. More

State-Backed Hackers Gained ‘Pre-Positioned Access’ to Canadian Water Systems

Canada’s cyber defence agency warns that state-sponsored hackers are increasingly targeting Canadian water systems, specifically pre-positioning access for attacks during crises or conflicts. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCSC) says hackers could disrupt water treatment, tamper with chemical balances, or cause overflows. While specific states aren’t named, previous reports have highlighted China-linked actors like Volt Typhoon.

Financially motivated cybercriminals also pose a major threat through ransomware and data exploitation. Officials stress the urgency of strengthening critical infrastructure defences, including network security, multi-factor authentication, and incident response planning, with $10.9 billion proposed in the 2025 Budget for cyber and digital infrastructure upgrades. More

Report: More Than 16,000 Canadians Died by MAID in 2024—5% of All Deaths in Canada - More

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Seeks Pardon in Corruption Trial - Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Some argue this looming trial is why Netanyahu has let the war drag on all this time. More

Trump Says He Will Cancel All Biden Orders ‘Signed by Autopen’ and Threatens Ex-President with ‘Perjury’ Charges - The president has seen mixed success with his attempts to target his political opponents legally, so it’s hard to say where this lands. More

Alberta to Bar Police From Enforcing Federal Gun Buyback Program - More

Zelenskyy’s Right-Hand Man Quits as Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal Escalates - Andriy Yermak—a longtime friend of the president and his Chief of Staff, who had been leading Kyiv’s negotiations with Russia—had his home searched by anti-corruption officers and resigned immediately afterward. More

Trump Declares Venezuelan Airspace Closed as US Intensifies Pressure on Maduro - More

Deadly Storms Ravage Asia—Death Toll Passes 900 in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka - More

Canada’s 2.6% GDP Bounce Back in Q3 Masks a Policy-Driven, Fragile Economy

Canada’s headline GDP growth of 2.6% annualized in Q3 looks impressive on paper, but a deeper dive reveals a domestic economy teetering on weak fundamentals. After a 1.8% contraction in Q2 driven by plunging exports during the US-Canada trade war, the economy rebounded—but the growth is misleading.

The bounce was driven almost entirely by housing investment and government spending, including military procurement, while household consumption and business investment remain weak. Exports are barely recovering, and industrial activity shows signs of slowing even further. Economists warn that without a pickup in private-sector activity, the apparent rebound is fragile, heavily policy-driven and will be short lived.

Beneath the headline numbers, Canada’s economy is limping, reliant on artificial supports rather than genuine growth. More

Shopify CEO Calls Out ‘Toxic’ Foreign Tech Subsidies Handed Out by Liberal Government - In short, Tobias Lutke says the federal government should stop bribing foreign companies with taxpayer money to create jobs in Canada. More

Airbus A320s Grounded Globally After Solar Flare Glitch Causes Passenger Injuries - A software bug triggered by solar activity forced sudden altitude drops, injuring at least 15 passengers and prompting an urgent global update of Airbus A320 jets. More

AI Helps Drive Record Breaking $11.8 Billion in Black Friday Online Spending - More

Asteroid Loaded with Amino Acids Offers New Clues About the Origin of Life on Earth

Scientists analyzing samples from the ancient asteroid Bennu have confirmed the presence of amino acids and nucleobases—the building blocks of proteins and genetic material—providing strong evidence that prebiotic molecules can form in space. The findings suggest these molecules were created through chemical reactions in liquid water within the asteroid long ago and could have been delivered to early Earth, supporting the idea that life on our planet may have been seeded from beyond the stars. More

Study Finds Golden Retrievers and Humans Share Genes for Anxiety and Intelligence - More

M5.9 Solar Flare Triggers Radio Blackouts Across Earth - The active sunspot continues to rotate into view, heightening risks to satellites and aviation while indicating more solar storms are likely in the coming days. More

Messi Becomes All-Time Assist King, Leads Inter Miami to MLS Final Against Whitecaps

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, reinforced his GOAT status in the MLS Eastern Conference final, delivering a crucial assist as Inter Miami thrashed New York City FC 5-1. With this assist, Messi reached 405 career assists, surpassing Ferenc Puskás to become the all-time greatest playmaker. Alongside Tadeo Allende’s hat-trick heroics, Messi now leads Inter Miami into the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, continuing to redefine football greatness even at 38. More

Verstappen Takes Qatar GP Win, Title Fight with Norris Heads to Abu Dhabi - Max Verstappen won a strategic thriller in Qatar, closing to just 12 points behind Lando Norris as Oscar Piastri finished second, setting up a season-deciding finale in Abu Dhabi. More

Curling Canada: Team Jacobs Punches Olympic Ticket with 6-5 Win Over Winnipeg’s Dunstone - More

Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again—Fifth Time in Six Years—Alongside Girlfriend Following Domestic Violence Conviction - More

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Still Earns Her More Than $2.5 Million a Year

The White House Launched a Website Naming ‘Misleading and Biased’ US News Outlets, Highlights ‘Media Offenders of the Week’ and ‘Hall of Shame’ Featuring Washington Post, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC

On This Day in 1913, The Ford Motor Company revolutionized manufacturing by introducing the world’s first moving assembly line for the Model T. This innovation dramatically increased production speed and efficiency, forever changing the automotive industry and modern manufacturing.