We need a non confidence vote in this disaster of a government. They’re bound and bent to crush the average citizen. Sadly Pierre seems very weak. Praying for Canada 🙏🏻

Would it not have made sense to have day cares in the schools! would that not save money. Why have separate places. Each province should only have 1 school board, just think of the savings that would be. Same as in the health industry, only have one health administration per province, thus saving millions. So many ways to save money but everyone one is too brain dead to see it. Then you have this Bill C-8, wow wake up Canadians. If that goes thru I will be cut off. I am a senior on a very fixed pension which is not enough to live on, yet we give more to immigrants than us that have paid our taxes our whole lives. The thing is how will their digital wallets work when half the people will not have access.....hmmmmm

