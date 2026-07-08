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JaneG321's avatar
JaneG321
3d

Thank you Jonathan, brilliant analysis of what is really going on with these new bills.

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Barbara Bell's avatar
Barbara Bell
2d

It's a scary government that is ruling Canada. I hope and one day real soon Liberal voters will truly see what Carney is doing to Canada. It definitely is not the Canada I grew up in. I have never felt so under the telescope (by the Liberal government) in Canada - The home of the free.

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