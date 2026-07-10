Let the roots of a tree wither and it still looks like a tree for a while. The leaves stay green while the fruit hangs on. Then one season it doesn't, and everyone acts surprised.

That’s the image Chad O. Jackson and I kept circling in this conversation. The West was built on three pillars: Greek philosophy, which taught us how to reason; Roman law, which taught us what a citizen and a court are; and Christian theology, which told us right from wrong and why any of it matters. The Enlightenment thinkers pulled a clever trick. They wanted to keep the fruit — human dignity, individual worth, equality before the law — while throwing out the doctrine that grew it. Chad calls that wanting God’s stuff without wanting God.

The people running the West today aren’t really secular. Watch how they behave and you find a whole religion underneath. Sacred texts you can’t question. A priest class of experts who alone may interpret them. Sin, heresy, apostasy, and a cancel-culture machine built to hunt all three. The climate movement carries the old anticipation of apocalypse. Gender identity carries the old search for a soul that lives outside the body. We didn’t leave religion behind. We swapped a coherent one for a shabby one and told ourselves we’d grown up.

The Roman pillar is cracking in plain sight. Trudeau, asked what a Canadian is, answered that a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian. That circle is the whole ideology in one breath: citizenship is nothing but paperwork, and paperwork is whatever the state decides. Chad pushed back hard on that. A citizen is someone domiciled in a nation, owing it allegiance and receiving its protection in return. Break that reciprocity and you get people who want the protection with none of the loyalty, and a governing class happy to oblige. He walked through the Supreme Court’s birthright ruling, where Clarence Thomas wrote a lawful, cited dissent and Ketanji Brown Jackson answered with the language of a hashtag. When the high court appeals to vibes instead of law, the pillar isn’t cracked but crumbling.

Underneath the migration numbers sits a colder logic. The elite and the Marxist agitator share one enemy: the middle class. The elite fear it because merit lets outsiders break into old money. The Marxist needs it gone because a comfortable middle has no appetite for revolution. Universal suffrage, mass migration, birthright citizenship — read them as tools for diluting the one class with a stake in preserving the country, and the pieces click together.

We closed on governance itself. Aristotle’s rule by the one, the few, and the many. R.C. Sproul’s claim that a monarchy runs on honor, a dictatorship on fear, and a republic on virtue — and that a republic that loses its virtue doesn’t drift back to monarchy, it falls into strongman rule. That’s the road Chad sees us on. Neither of us thinks politics is the cure. Politics is downstream. The pillars are the thing, and the answer isn’t to argue for them. It’s to embody them.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP170 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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