Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 23rd. In today’s news, RFK Jr. exposes horror in the US organ donation system as patients are taken before death, The weaponization of Canada's justice system, Toronto outreach program delivers crack pipes and needles on demand, Google removes nearly 11,000 YouTube channels linked to China, Russia, and other regimes, and much more.

RFK Jr. Uncovers Horror in US Organ Donation System: Patients Taken Before Death

In a sweeping move that signals a major shift in US health policy, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has launched a full-scale reform of America’s organ transplant system after a damning investigation uncovered unethical and potentially illegal practices at one of the country’s largest organ procurement organizations (OPOs).

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which conducted the investigation, hospitals under the jurisdiction of a federally-funded OPO serving Kentucky, southwest Ohio, and parts of West Virginia were initiating the organ donation process before patients were actually dead. At least 28 cases raised serious ethical red flags, with neurological signs suggesting some patients may have been alive when procurement began.

The Biden administration’s OPTN committee previously closed this case without action. But under RFK Jr.’s leadership, HRSA reopened it and revealed widespread negligence: botched neurologic assessments, poor coordination with medical teams, questionable consent practices, and misclassification of deaths—particularly overdose cases. Smaller and rural hospitals were especially vulnerable, exposing systemic flaws in oversight.

The implications are staggering. In nearly 30% of the 351 reviewed cases, there were signs of misconduct. In one of the most disturbing findings, hospitals failed to observe the five-minute rule after death before beginning organ retrieval. Secretary Kennedy has now mandated strict corrective actions and warned that the OPO will be decertified if it does not comply.

Meanwhile, Kennedy also delivered another major policy shift: the COVID-19 vaccine has been removed from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women. Joined by NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, Kennedy announced that the recommendation—first pushed by the Biden administration without supporting clinical data—has officially been reversed.

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have already stopped recommending it,” said Kennedy. “That ends today. It’s common sense, and it’s good science.”

Both moves reflect a broader effort under Kennedy’s tenure to restore public trust in the health system by prioritizing evidence-based policy, transparency, and patient rights.

Seven Years for Mischief, One Day for Terrorism—The Weaponization of Canada's Justice System

This week, Canadians were confronted with a jarring comparison that exposes the deep rot in our justice system. The Crown is seeking seven years in prison for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, not for violence or terrorism—but for mischief. Their crime? Organizing a peaceful protest that disrupted downtown Ottawa and challenged the Trudeau government’s COVID mandates.

Now contrast that with two recent cases:

Jamal Wheeler, a violent repeat offender who fatally stabbed a stranger while out on bail for multiple assaults, including attacking a man with an axe, received... seven years.

Oumaima Chouay, who joined ISIS, lived under their regime, married a jihadist, and was brought back to Canada in 2022, pleaded guilty to participating in a terrorist organization—and received one day in jail and probation.

Let that sink in: join a genocidal terror group—one day. Protest vaccine mandates in Ottawa—seven years.

This isn't just legal inconsistency. It’s targeted political retribution. As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pointed out, violent offenders are often “released hours after their most recent charges,” while Crown prosecutors try to throw the book at peaceful protesters. His deputy, Melissa Lantsman, went further—calling the proposed sentence an act of political vengeance. And she’s right. This isn’t justice. It’s a message: Disagree with this government, and we will crush you.

This weaponization of the courts is part of a broader trend:

Pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protesters have blocked roads, terrorized daycares, and vandalized property with little to no consequence.

Repeat violent criminals are routinely let off with slaps on the wrist—often reoffending while on bail.

Yet, peaceful Canadians who exercised their Charter right to protest face years in prison and media demonization.

Why? Because the convoy embarrassed the ruling class. It exposed how millions of Canadians had lost faith in their institutions. The media hated it. The Laurentian elite feared it. And the Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act to crush it. The sentencing now being pursued isn’t about justice—it’s about making an example of Lich and Barber. It’s about warning anyone who dares step out of line: you will pay.

Meanwhile, Canadians who joined terrorist groups or who commit random, lethal violence are quietly walked through a lenient system that prioritizes “rehabilitation” and “understanding” over accountability and deterrence.

This is not the hallmark of a fair and neutral justice system. It’s the behaviour of a regime that uses the courts as a political weapon. When the punishment no longer fits the crime—but rather fits the narrative—justice is dead.

And unless Canadians wake up to this double standard and demand a justice system that punishes real crime—not political dissent—this country will continue sliding into soft authoritarianism, one “mischief” charge at a time.

Toronto’s Mobile Drug Outreach: Public Health or State-Sponsored Enabling?

In Toronto’s east end, the South Riverdale Community Health Centre operates a mobile outreach program that delivers harm reduction supplies directly to people who use drugs. Using unmarked vehicles, staff respond to calls within a 20- to 40-minute window, providing clients with sterile needles, crack pipes, injection kits, and other paraphernalia. It’s all framed as compassion. But let’s call it what it really is: taxpayer-funded facilitation of addiction.

This program—like so many others in Canada—is a symptom of a deeper rot in public policy. Rather than addressing the criminal networks trafficking deadly drugs like fentanyl, every level of government has instead chosen to subsidize the downstream consequences. Programs like this normalize hard drug use, distribute tools to support it, and sidestep any meaningful push for treatment, recovery, or enforcement.

The program’s catchment area spans from the Don Valley Parkway to Victoria Park, and from Eglinton Avenue down to Lake Ontario. Within this zone, staff deliver kits to homes, coffee shops, or wherever a user requests—provided it’s within the boundaries. Night deliveries are currently unavailable, but staff still answer calls during evening hours.

Meanwhile, Canada’s drug crisis spirals. Opioid-related deaths continue to surge. Organized crime thrives. And programs like this do nothing to disrupt the core problem: the unrelenting flow of dangerous drugs into communities. Instead, the burden is passed to taxpayers, who foot the bill for outreach vans, distribution teams, and endless supplies of paraphernalia—while violent dealers go untouched.

There is a moral and civic distinction between helping someone and enabling their self-destruction. Canada’s drug policy has forgotten that line. Harm reduction has become harm normalization. And in neighbourhoods like South Riverdale, the consequences are becoming harder to ignore.

Until governments shift their focus from enabling to enforcement—from passivity to prevention—this crisis will not end. It will only deepen, and programs like mobile delivery will stand as quiet proof of a nation that chose surrender over responsibility. Source.

Google Removes Nearly 11,000 YouTube Channels Linked to China, Russia, Other Nations

Google has purged nearly 11,000 YouTube channels in recent months that were part of state-backed propaganda campaigns from China, Russia, and other authoritarian regimes. According to a July 21 press release, the takedowns were led by Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which monitors foreign disinformation networks.

Over 7,700 of the banned channels were linked to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence operations. Many pushed pro-Xi Jinping messaging in both English and Chinese, while targeting Western audiences with spin on US foreign policy. Another 2,000+ channels were tied to Russian disinfo networks, amplifying Kremlin narratives against Ukraine, NATO, and the West.

The removals also included propaganda assets from Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Israel, Romania, and Ghana, showing the global scale of coordinated information warfare.

This crackdown comes amid growing concern over digital battlefield tactics used by hostile states. Microsoft also announced it will no longer use China-based engineers for Pentagon cloud support, and US states are banning Chinese companies from purchasing strategic land. More

Health Minister: Ottawa Will ‘Try’ to Fix Vaccine Injury Support Program—No Promises

Ottawa says it’s “trying” to fix its Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) amid growing outrage over delays, mismanagement, and a lack of compensation for Canadians injured by COVID-19 vaccines. Over 1,700 of 3,300 claims remain unresolved, despite the federal government paying over $54 million to Oxaro, the private firm running VISP—most of it going to administration, not victims.

Only 234 claims have been approved, and many applicants report being dismissed, ignored, or undercompensated for serious and permanent injuries. Critics say the program is underfunded, overwhelmed, and poorly managed, raising questions about whether Ottawa is more concerned with protecting itself than helping those it harmed. More

Poilievre Calls for Reforms to Block Long Ballot Protests as Byelection Candidates Top 160 - More

US Government Worker Blocked From Leaving China, State Department Confirms - China is preventing a US Patent and Trademark Office employee from leaving the country. The employee, traveling “in a personal capacity,” was “made subject to an exit ban,” the agency said. More

Congress to Subpoena Maxwell Over Epstein Files as Calls for Epstein Transparency Grow Louder on Capitol Hill - More

UN Agency: More Than 1,000 Have Been Killed Seeking Food in Gaza Since May as Hunger Crisis Worsens - More

Brazilian Judge Threatens Bolsonaro With Jail for Violating Social Media Ban - Bolsonaro, who stands accused of attempting a "coup" against his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, made a speech Monday that went viral on social media platforms. More

US to Withdraw From UN Cultural Agency UNESCO Due to its ‘Anti-Israel Bias’ - More

The Average Canadian Family Spent 42.3% of Their Income on Taxes in 2024

In 2024, the average Canadian family paid $48,306 in taxes, or 42.3% of their $114,289 income, according to the Fraser Institute. That’s more than they spent on housing, food, and clothing combined (35.5%).

The study broke down over 10 types of taxes—from income and payroll taxes to carbon, sales, and even excise taxes—highlighting how deeply taxation is embedded in everyday spending. For comparison, families in 1961 paid only 33.5% in taxes and spent 56.5% on basic needs.

Today, taxes are by far the largest single expense for Canadian households, outpacing all necessities, with 31% going to income tax alone. While 2020 saw a brief dip in the tax burden, 2024 marks a return to historically high levels, underscoring a long-term shift in household cost structures driven by government taxation. More

Gen-Z Men With College Degrees Now Have the Same Unemployment Rate as Non-Grads—a Sign That the Higher Education Payoff is Dead - More

GM Profits Plunge by $1.1 Billion Amid Tariff Fallout as the Automaker Works to ‘Greatly Reduce’ Exposure - More

Gene Editing Could Help Endangered Species Dodge Extinction—If Used Responsibly

Gene editing could become a game-changer for saving endangered species, according to a new article in Nature Reviews Biodiversity. An international team of scientists proposes using tools like CRISPR to restore lost genetic diversity—something traditional conservation methods like captive breeding can’t do.

When species’ populations crash, they lose important genetic traits that help them survive diseases, changing climates, and other threats. Even if their numbers bounce back, their gene pool often remains dangerously shallow—a problem known as genomic erosion. Gene editing could fix this by:

Restoring lost genes from old DNA in museum samples

Adding useful traits from related species (like heat or disease resistance)

Removing harmful mutations that built up during population crashes

One real-world example is the pink pigeon in Mauritius. It was saved from near extinction, but its genes are still so damaged that scientists believe it could go extinct again in 50–100 years—unless its genetic diversity is repaired.

The scientists stress this isn’t a silver bullet. Gene editing must be used alongside traditional conservation, not instead of it. They call for small-scale trials, public engagement, and strict oversight to manage risks like off-target mutations or unintended effects.

500-Million-Year-Old Fossil Shakes Up Spider Origins — They Came By Sea, Not Land - More

Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and pioneer of heavy metal, has died at 76. Known for his wild antics, like biting a bat's head off on stage, and later his turn as a reality TV star, Osbourne battled health issues in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease.

Rising from a troubled youth in Birmingham, UK, he sold over 100 million records, influenced generations of musicians, and was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Despite his dark image, he was deeply loved by fans and family. He passed away surrounded by loved ones, leaving a powerful legacy in music history. More

US Olympic Officials Ban Transgender Women From Women's Events - More

Stephen Colbert Declares ‘Gloves Are Off’ as Cancelled Late Show Host Takes Aim at Trump - Stephen Colbert called Paramount’s $16M settlement with Trump over 60 Minutes a “big fat bribe,” accusing the company of trying to win favour with the Trump-led FCC ahead of its $8B merger with Skydance. Days later, Paramount cancelled Late Night, prompting Trump to celebrate Colbert’s ousting on Truth Social: “I absolutely love that Colbert was fired.” More

Ben Askren Released From Hospital After Double Lung Transplant and Near-Fatal Illness - More

Thai Man Dies After Attempting to Survive on Beer Alone for Over a Month

Venom Breakthrough: Snake and Spider Toxins Yield Hundreds of Powerful New Antibiotic Candidates

On This Day in 1840, British Parliament Passed the Union Act, Uniting Upper and Lower Canada into a Single Colony