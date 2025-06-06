Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R.'s avatar
R.
Jun 6

The Ford government has been in power for quite some time and is only now getting around to doing something about racist dei programs. I will believe it when I see it.

We watched the shop teacher with the gigantico fake boobs make a mockery of all this for over 7 months. I can say in my child's middle school the pride flag was given nearly equal prominence in the gym as the Canadian flag. There are currently school clubs in highschool that exclude people based on skin color. Job applications ask if you are a member of certain groups relating to sexual or cultural identification. Homeless shelters and medical facilities are proposed that exclude people based on the color of skin.

This has become a society quickly reverting to segregation and a repudiating of the values of Martin Luther King. I would question whether Ford is actually serious, and if so, why did he wait so long doing nothing while this rot has embedded itself into the system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laurent's avatar
Laurent
Jun 6

With respect to language shaping reality, it has a whole lot of power. Gregory Bateson is good to remember. I paraphrase his question: “how do our ways of thinking and talking, living and acting, contribute to our success or failure as a species.” We shape our reality without awareness. But we can become aware.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture