Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iliffes's avatar
Iliffes
3d

Well written.

Better than podcast, which is more casual and usage of foul language. Too bad. It is nice to get ahead with podcasts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy B's avatar
Andy B
3d

Since we’re all about objective fact let’s see the comparison of prices between dairy and eggs Canada vs US from central states not 10 miles across the border. The fact our dollar is shit is gonna make our price higher in Canada more than what everyone thinks that supply management restricts supply. If you seen how much work goes into planning to make sure demand is always met you would be surprised. Also not sure if you guys have any idea how bad the US industry is. If you want to kill more GDP that will make a huge dent in a lot of rural economies. With the regulatory bs to get anything built here is double the price of US. They’ll drown the market and then in 6 months complain that they didn’t get enough cause they just overproduced more

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture