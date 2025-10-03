Good morning, it’s Friday, October 3rd. In today’s news, an Ethics Committee warns of Mark Carney’s massive conflicts of interest, a former RCMP national director is calling for urgent action against China, why the world has gone insane, Trump declares war on drug cartels, and much more.

Ethics Committee Warns of Mark Carney’s Massive Conflicts of Interest

Canada is staring down a crisis of governance — and at the centre of it is Prime Minister Mark Carney’s so-called “blind trust.” This week’s testimony before the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics laid out a damning picture: Canada’s head of government remains entangled in the same corporate empire he helped build, raising questions about whether the country is being led or looted.

When Carney set up his trust, he knew exactly what assets went into it. Experts testified that those holdings rarely change — and even if they did, they’d remain tied to the same big-business conglomerates dominating the Canadian economy. Carney isn’t sitting on middle-class savings accounts. He is sitting on millions in private funds, stock options, and carried interest payouts set to mature well into the 2030s.

The most glaring issue is that these holdings are hidden from the public. Canadians don’t know which companies or sectors their Prime Minister stands to profit from. Yet Carney himself knows exactly where the money lies. When he travels to New York to meet investment managers — many tied directly to the funds he benefits from — he does so as both head of government and as a man with deep personal financial stakes.

Witnesses confirmed what Canadians already fear: this creates a structural conflict of interest at the very heart of policymaking. Any decision Carney’s government makes — from infrastructure spending to energy policy to financial regulation — could have a direct impact on the performance of his hidden funds.

Disclosure, the committee heard, would only reveal the problem. It would not resolve it. Transparency is not the same as removing conflicts of interest. And yet, under current rules, 99 percent of Carney’s decisions escape conflict oversight.

This is bigger than ethics paperwork. It’s about whether Canada is governed for the public or managed as a cash machine for the financial elite. When the Prime Minister is financially tethered to billion-dollar funds, every policy choice risks being clouded by self-interest.

Canadians were promised integrity. What they are seeing instead is a revolving door between Bay Street and Parliament Hill, with the public left footing the bill.. Source.

Former RCMP National Director Calls for Urgent Action Against China

Mark Carney and the Liberal government have been warned repeatedly about China’s growing infiltration of Canada—and have done next to nothing. Former RCMP director Garry Clement, who spent decades fighting organized crime, has called the Chinese Communist Party the “biggest transnational organized crime group in the world.” This isn’t hyperbole—it’s a warning the government continues to ignore.

The CCP’s fingerprints are everywhere. They’ve used international students to steal intellectual property, infiltrated universities and research institutions, and bought Canadian farmland with almost no restrictions—land that represents both food and sovereignty. While the United States has banned such purchases from foreign adversaries, Canada dithers, leaving our food security—and national security—wide open.

Clement’s work shows how the CCP strategically targeted Prince Edward Island, exploiting immigration loopholes to turn Canada’s smallest province into a “forward operating base” for foreign interference. Its proximity to the Halifax naval base and the U.S. makes this no accident—it’s hybrid warfare. Yet Carney and the Liberals act as if it’s not happening.

Meanwhile, fentanyl floods North America, with Vancouver as a hub. Chinese triads, backed by Beijing, are central to the trade, partnering with cartels to destabilize Western societies. Beijing could stop this but chooses not to, benefiting strategically from the chaos.

These networks launder billions through Canadian casinos and real estate—the so-called “Vancouver Model.” The Cullen Commission revealed an “unprecedented volume” of dirty money in BC, yet Ottawa remains paralyzed, unwilling to close loopholes or confront foreign-backed criminal organizations.

Canada’s diaspora communities—Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kong activists—remain exposed, enduring surveillance and intimidation on Canadian soil. Even after public inquiries identified China as the top source of foreign interference, the Liberals responded by suggesting ‘it’s not that bad.’

Carney promised “global leadership,” but what Canadians have seen is vulnerability. Instead of shutting down farmland acquisitions, closing infiltration channels, or cracking down on fentanyl networks, the Liberals offer platitudes and registries that Beijing laughs at.

This isn’t just mismanagement—it’s historic negligence. While allies act, Canada sits idle, surrendering sovereignty. Unless Canadians demand real leadership, we risk a future where our security, economy, and democracy are compromised beyond repair.

The Psychology of Madness: How People Lose Themselves to Movements

The world has gone crazy—and there’s actually a very good explanation for why. Every day it feels like more people are losing their grip on reality, swept up in ideological crusades that demand conformity and punish dissent. But this isn’t random chaos. There’s a progression that explains how individuals lose themselves to the madness of movements: it starts with powerlessness, then possession, and finally, resentment disguised as justice.

The first stage begins with the breakdown of what can be called the power process. Human beings need the experience of setting goals, striving toward them, and achieving them to feel whole. This process once defined daily life—hunting, farming, building, creating. But in modern society, survival and progress are outsourced to vast systems and institutions. People no longer feel a direct sense of accomplishment in their own lives. They feel powerless and alienated. To fill the void, they outsource their need for achievement to movements, drawing a sense of “progress” not from their personal lives but from the causes they attach themselves to.

Carl Jung explained what happens next: once inside a movement, individuals become possessed by collective identities. He warned that people who refuse the burden of becoming themselves dissolve into the group-mind. This is why “isms” exert such power: communism, nationalism, feminism, socialism, environmentalism—they offer ready-made identities and moral clarity. Jung described them as crutches for the lame, shields for the timid, and nurseries for the irresponsible. Once absorbed, the individual is no longer fully themselves—they are a mouthpiece for the collective archetype that has seized them.

Finally, Nietzsche revealed the venom at the core of these movements. In Thus Spoke Zarathustra, he described the tarantulas—the moral preachers who spin webs of ideology in the name of justice. They claim to champion the weak, but their real motivation is resentment. They cloak envy and revenge in noble language, seeking not to uplift but to tear down the strong, to drag everyone to the same level. For Nietzsche, this is the poison of movements: morality twisted into vengeance.

So when it feels like the world has gone mad, the truth is that there’s a pattern. First people lose the power process in their own lives, then they fall into the possession of “isms,” and finally, they strike out with resentment disguised as justice. The cure is not found in another movement but in the hardest task of all: reclaiming individuality in an age of collective madness.

Trump Declares War on Drug Cartels—Notifies Congress of ‘Armed Conflict’

President Donald Trump has declared that the United States is now in a “non-international armed conflict” with Latin American drug cartels, classifying them as “unlawful combatants” and terrorist organizations. This declaration follows a series of US military strikes in the Caribbean, including a September 2 attack that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals associated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The administration justifies these actions under the law of armed conflict, citing the cartels’ transnational operations and alleged ties to narco-terrorism.

However, the strikes have raised legal and constitutional concerns among lawmakers, who question the administration’s authority to conduct military operations without congressional approval. Critics argue that the legal rationale lacks a sound basis and point out that such operations should fall under the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard, not the military. The administration maintains that these measures are necessary to protect national security and combat the flow of illicit drugs into the United States. More

Terrorist Attack at Manchester Synagogue During Yom Kippur Kills Two, Injures Four

A terrorist attack occurred at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, UK, during Yom Kippur services. An assailant rammed a vehicle into congregants, attempted to enter the building while wearing a suicide vest, and carried out a knife assault, resulting in two deaths and four injuries. The suspect was shot and killed by police, while two additional suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident an “absolutely shocking terrorist attack” and announced increased police presence at synagogues nationwide. More

Foreign Interference Watchdog: China and Russia Tried to Interfere in the Last Election, But ‘Likely Had Minimal Impact’ - In the same breath, the report also said that foreign interference is becoming harder to detect as techniques become more sophisticated and subtle. In other words, they have no idea what’s going on. More

Israel-Palestine Conflict:

Hamas official tells BBC it will reject Trump ceasefire plan - More

Israel orders Palestinians to leave Gaza City, saying those who stay will be considered militants - More

Trump Calls for Cutting Agencies as Government Shutdown Continues - The president told the GOP to use it as an ‘opportunity’ to ‘clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud’ in the federal government. More

Morocco Police Kill 3 Protesters Amid Growing Unrest - More

Ontario Man Becomes First Canadian to Be Convicted and Jailed for Holocaust Denial and Antisemitic Content Online - More

New Hate Crime Bill Advances in Commons as Opposition MPs Voice Concerns - The Tories say the existing provision for attorney general consent serves as a “safeguard against abuse and a means for accountability,” and that removing it would risk hate speech being “weaponized” as a political tool by the party in power. More

GST Hike on the Table: Canadians to Pay the Price for Liberal Spending Spree

A group of Canada’s top business leaders is urging Ottawa to consider raising the GST to tackle soaring deficits, with Prime Minister Carney’s Liberals set to table a big-spending budget on Nov. 4. The Business Council of Canada’s 2025 consultations found a consensus that, if revenue must be raised, the GST is the “least distortionary” option. But critics warn it would hit households and small businesses already squeezed by inflation and tariffs. The GST, currently 5%, hasn’t changed since Stephen Harper cut it from 7% in 2006–2008. With the deficit projected at $68.5 billion this year—before accounting for new defence spending—some say a GST hike is a tempting revenue tool, but politically risky given Canadians’ sensitivity to sales taxes. More

This is insane—not just because it would immediately make life more expensive for everyday Canadians, but because it’s being floated before the government has even proven it can control spending. Raising the GST to fund more Liberal budget promises feels like putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg: it hits the public hard while doing nothing to fix the underlying fiscal recklessness.

Survey: Most Small Business Owners Are Slashing Their Own Salaries - More

Netflix Will Pay You Up to $700K Per Year—And Let You Work Fully Remote—if you can Harness AI to Make Employees More Productive - More

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to Acquire OxyChem for $9.7 Billion - More

Rewriting the Story of Human Migration: Scientists Uncover Lost Land Bridge to Europe

New research in Ayvalık, Türkiye, is rewriting the story of how early humans may have reached Europe. Archaeologists have uncovered 138 stone tools—including iconic Levallois flakes, handaxes, and cleavers—scattered across 10 sites in a 200 km² area that is now partly underwater. The discoveries suggest that, during the Ice Age, lower sea levels exposed land bridges connecting Anatolia to Europe, offering an unexpected migration route alongside the traditionally recognized paths through the Balkans and Levant.

These tools, part of a technological network spanning Africa, Asia, and Europe, reveal early humans’ ingenuity and adaptability in a shifting prehistoric world. Despite challenges from changing coastlines and muddy terrain, the finds put Ayvalık on the map as a hidden frontier of human prehistory—and hint that the Aegean still holds secrets that could reshape our understanding of early human movement. More

A Rogue Planet is Devouring Material at Record Rate of 6 Billion Tons Per Second - More

Cops Seize 21 Salvador Dalí Works for Suspected Forgery at Exhibit

Italian police have seized 21 artworks suspected of being counterfeit at a Salvador Dalí exhibit in Parma. The exhibition, “Dalí, Between Art and Myth,” featured drawings, tapestries, and engravings, but no major paintings, raising early suspicions during a routine inspection. Experts note that fake Dalí lithographs have been widespread since the 1970s, partly due to Dalí himself signing blank sheets.

The police consulted the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, which confirmed that it had no involvement with the exhibit, prompting the seizure. Investigations are ongoing to determine authenticity. This case is part of a much larger trend of counterfeit artworks circulating in Italy and globally. More

Rogers is Giving Away 500 Tickets to Every Blue Jays Home Playoff Game—Here’s How You Can Score Some - More

Conor McGregor Says He’ll Fight in White House UFC Match: ‘Done Deal, Signed, Delivered’ - Given McGregor’s history, I’d still say there’s only about a 50/50 chance he actually steps into the ring when the time comes. More

Diddy Asks for Leniency in Letter to Judge Ahead of Sentencing: ‘I Will Never Commit a Crime Again’ - More

Eiffel Tower Shuts Down as Nationwide Strikes Sweep France Over Austerity and Wealth Taxes

Kobe Bryant’s Iconic First No. 24 Jersey Sells for Record $889,000

On This Day in 1990, East and West Germany officially reunified, ending more than four decades of division following World War II. At the stroke of midnight, the West German flag was raised above the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, marking the end of the Cold War era.