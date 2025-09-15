Good morning, it’s Monday, September 15th. In today’s news, Tommy Robinson brings out hundreds of thousands to ‘Unite the Kingdom,’ a Canada First rally was crushed by Antifa in Toronto, details emerge about Tyler Robinson and his Trans partner “Luna,” falling birth rates spark Western action amid Musk’s warning, and much more.

Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Sparks Massive Turnout in Protest Against UK Immigration Policies

On September 13, 2025, a large rally titled "Unite the Kingdom" took place in London, organized by British activist, Tommy Robinson. The event was organized in support of free speech, opposition to mass immigration, and criticism of the UK government's policies on these issues. Participants gathered in Trafalgar Square and marched through central London, with speakers addressing topics such as cultural identity, alleged government overreach, and concerns about migrant integration.

Police estimates placed attendance at around 110,000 people, though some supporters claimed higher figures, such as millions. No matter the number, footage from the event establishes the turnout was substantial. The rally featured musical performances, patriotic symbols like Union Jack flags, and speeches from Robinson and others, including a virtual address from Elon Musk. In his remarks, Musk called for the dissolution of Parliament, a change in government, and warned of potential violence if current policies continued, framing it as a response to societal challenges. Robinson himself spoke about what he described as a "counter-revolution" against suppression of public voices, emphasizing that labels like "racist" or "far-right" no longer deter supporters.

The event was largely peaceful for much of the day but was marred by clashes toward the end, particularly in Whitehall and Trafalgar Square. Scuffles broke out between some rally participants and police, resulting in 26 officers injured and at least 25 arrests. A smaller counter-protest organized by groups like Stand Up to Racism occurred nearby, leading to some confrontations between the two sides. Authorities used batons to manage the crowds, and the violence was attributed by police to a subset of attendees attempting to breach cordons.

Reactions were polarized. Supporters viewed the rally as a historic display of patriotism and a stand against immigration policies they see as harmful to British society, with some praising it as evidence of a "silent majority" awakening. Critics, including UK government officials and anti-racism advocates, described it as a far-right gathering promoting hate speech, racist conspiracy theories, and division, with one minister noting it tapped into broader "social disquiet."

The rally followed a summer of heightened tensions in the UK over migration, including prior protests outside migrant housing facilities.

Canada First Rally Crushed in Toronto as ‘Anti-Fascist’ Group Backed by Government

A “Canada First” rally calling for mass deportations and an end to unchecked immigration was effectively shut down after being swarmed by counter-protesters branding themselves as “anti-fascists”—though their tactics looked eerily…fascist. The rally was set for Christie Pits Park—a site infamous for the 1933 antisemitic riot—but hundreds of pro-immigration counter-protesters had already occupied the space.

When demonstrators carrying Canadian flags arrived around 1 pm, they marched onto Bloor Street West, attempting to bring their message downtown, but were outnumbered and forced into a tense standoff. Police lined the streets and deployed mounted units to separate the opposing groups, but tensions escalated into clashes between the two sides. In total, ten arrests were made.

What makes it worse is that Toronto officials had already condemned the Canada First rally before it began, labelling it a “hate demonstration,” with Toronto councillor Dianne Saxe stating it “does not represent what we stand for as a city or as Canadians.” In other words, the government gave its blessing for one side to be silenced, highlighting the imbalance of power when political dissent collides with organized opposition backed by media and political elites. This is how Canada operates now: if you dare question mass immigration, you’re shut down, smeared, and chased out of public space.

The event underscores a larger crisis: Canada’s immigration system is increasingly strained. In 2024, Canada admitted a record 530,000 new permanent residents—the highest in the country’s history—while housing, healthcare, and social services are under pressure. According to a recent report, the numbers in 2025 are just as bad. Advocates of stricter immigration policies warn that without meaningful limits, continued mass migration will exacerbate social tension and economic stress, putting Canada’s future at risk.

The irony is stark: those claiming to fight fascism are now using fascist-style tactics to silence free speech. If Canada cannot control its borders and enforce free expression, it risks sliding further toward political conformity and social fragmentation.

Unmasking Kirk’s Assassin: What We Know About Tyler Robinson and “Luna”

The fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University has taken another turn as more details emerge about the accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, and his partner, Lance S. Twiggs — who adopted the name “Luna” after beginning a gender transition.

Robinson is in custody but refusing to cooperate with authorities. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed that while Robinson has stonewalled investigators, his partner has been cooperating. Prosecutors are preparing formal charges, and a criminal complaint already references an unnamed “roommate” who provided key information to investigators after Robinson allegedly messaged them about the shooting. Surveillance footage shows Robinson on his phone near campus in the moments leading up to the attack.

Media outlets initially refrained from naming the partner, but reporting from the Daily Mail and Andy Ngo has identified them as Lance S. Twiggs. Social media footprints — Steam, Reddit, and TikTok accounts tied to “Luna” — show clear evidence of a transgender identity and deep immersion in online trans and ex-Christian communities. Posts reveal Twiggs’s struggles with hormone injections, disdain for Trump’s re-election, and open rejection of his religious upbringing.

Neighbours in St. George, Utah, told reporters they saw Twiggs and Robinson kissing just weeks before the murder. That dovetails with other reporting that the two were not only roommates but romantic partners. Despite sensationalist speculation online, Twiggs has not been charged with any crime and is described by authorities as cooperating.

Meanwhile, the ideological backdrop cannot be ignored. According to Gov. Cox, Robinson was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” Investigators recovered rifle cartridges scrawled with Antifa propaganda. Axios has reported that authorities are probing links between Robinson and radical leftist groups in Utah, some of which scrubbed their social media accounts immediately after the assassination. The fact that Kirk was in the middle of answering a question about transgender shooters when he was killed only deepens suspicions about motive.

Yet, large progressive accounts on social media have downplayed or distorted these facts, at times claiming Robinson was a far-right Christian nationalist — a narrative directly contradicted by his background, his partner’s identity, and the physical evidence.

The picture that emerges is unsettling: a young man radicalized, living with a trans partner who chronicled his own ideological estrangement from family and faith, and a political climate where assassination is being excused or cheered. What investigators uncover in the coming weeks may determine whether this was the act of a lone radical or part of something larger. Source.

Falling Birth Rates Spark Western Action Amid Musk’s Warning

Elon Musk has long warned that falling birth rates are the West’s “number one threat,” potentially hollowing out economies and shrinking workforces. He recently amplified warnings that the population “has collapsed” and that urgent action is needed.

Now, finally, governments are responding: France and Spain are expanding parental leave, Italy and Hungary are offering tax breaks and home loans, the UK is rolling out free childcare, and the US has boosted family tax credits.

However, experts caution that even generous incentives may barely move the needle. Fertility has been below replacement levels for decades, driven by high costs, delayed parenthood, and cultural shifts. While policies can modestly raise birth rates, broader cultural changes are likely needed to truly reverse the decline. More

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Rallies Across the World

Protests, rallies, and vigils erupted worldwide following the September 10th assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, many of them tied to pre-planned demonstrations on immigration and free speech.

In the UK, anti-mass migration rallies invoked Kirk’s memory, with organizer Tommy Robinson calling him a source of hope for Britain’s fight for free speech—while the media claims 100,000 citizens rallied in the UK, some sources say the number was in the millions. In Madrid, VOX leader Santiago Abascal honoured Kirk at a Patriots for Europe rally, while a vigil took place outside the US Embassy. Similar tributes were held across Europe, including Germany and the Czech Republic.

In South Korea, marchers waved US and Korean flags, chanting “We are Charlie Kirk,” while in Australia, Turning Point USA organized a candlelight vigil in Brisbane. Mourning also spread to Latin America and the US, where Arizonans gathered outside Turning Point USA headquarters.

Tributes stressed Kirk’s global influence, with one message declaring, “There will not be another man like Charlie Kirk.” More

Romania Becomes the Second NATO Country to Report Russian Drone in Its Airspace - More

US Races to Build Golden Dome Amid China’s Expanding Arsenal - Just one week after China showed its latest long-reaching missile tech in a large-scale military parade, the United States began seeking proposals from defense contractors to build the missile defense system, with a submission deadline of October 10th. More

Arab-Islamic Summit Warns That Israeli Attack on Qatar Threatens Normalization of Ties, Draft Resolution Shows - More

Bolsonaro Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison for Plotting Brazil Coup - More

US Official Warns of New Deadly Synthetic Opioid From China - US authorities say the new synthetic opioid from China can be up to 50 times more potent than fentanyl. This new drug is also more resistant to naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. More

Carney Launches ‘Build Canada Homes’ with $13 Billion Investment Promising 4,000 Homes

The new Build Canada Homes agency aims to build 4,000 affordable homes on six federal sites with a $13 billion budget, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Sunday. The plan includes financial incentives for builders, faster permitting, modular and factory-built construction, and a $1 billion transitional housing fund.

Locations include Dartmouth, Longueuil, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Edmonton, with construction expected to start next year. While the government promises lower costs and quicker delivery, experts remain skeptical about meeting targets, citing Canada’s historically slow permitting processes, high construction costs, logistical challenges of modular projects, and historically poor track record on these projects. More

Bank of Canada Expected to Cut Interest Rates After Last-Minute Inflation Report - More

Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Spike as CEO David Zaslav Shops Media Group Around—Setting Up Bidding War for Paramount Skydance - More

‘Like Science Fiction’: Iberian Ant Queens Found Cloning Males of a Different Species

Scientists have discovered a bizarre reproductive system in Iberian harvester ants: queens can produce male clones of a completely different species, through a process they call “xenoparity.” In colonies where hybrid workers rely on these males, queens are essentially bypassing species barriers, producing offspring that carry no maternal DNA. This is the first known case in animals where one species naturally generates another, challenging long-held assumptions about reproduction and species boundaries. More

From Sci-Fi to Reality: New Breakthrough to Bring Holograms to Your Smart Phone - More

Goodbye Colonoscopy? New Stool Test Detects 90% of Colorectal Cancers - More

Final Stage of Spain’s Vuelta Cycling Race Cancelled Following Pro-Palestinian Protests

The final stage of the Vuelta a España in Madrid was suspended Sunday after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the race route to protest Israel-Premier Tech’s participation. Demonstrators overturned barriers, formed barricades, and clashed with police, leaving 22 officers injured and two people arrested.

Race organizers canceled the finale and podium ceremony for security reasons, while Israel-Premier Tech expressed regret but praised riders for handling the disruption. The protests follow several earlier stages affected by demonstrations against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised the protesters, prompting a sharp rebuke from Israel’s Foreign Minister, who accused the Spanish government of encouraging the disruption. More

Terence Crawford’s Achieves Career-Defining Win in Unanimous Decision Over Canelo Álvarez - More

Jays Sweep Orioles, Magic Number Now 5 Wins to Clinch Playoff Spot, 10 to Clinch Division - More

Ricky Hatton, British Boxer and Former World Champion, Dies at 46 - More

Spanish Man Breaks Record for Fastest Backward 100 Meters in High Heels with a Time of 16.55 Seconds

Several Indian Cafes Have Started Letting Patrons Pay with Garbage — 1 Kilo of Plastic Gets You Rice, Two Curries, and Dal

On This Day in 1928, Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin while examining petri dishes containing colonies of Staphylococcus bacteria, a breakthrough that would go on to revolutionize medicine and usher in the era of antibiotics.