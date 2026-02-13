*Paid subscribers can find the extended, ad-free version of the episode at the bottom of this article.*

The February 10th massacre in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia left eight people dead and dozens wounded. In the aftermath, there has been very little willingness to examine the deeper institutional layers surrounding the accused — including mental health treatment, antidepressant use, and the rapid normalization of youth gender transition.

In this episode, we examine what is publicly known about the shooter’s mental health history, online activity, and reported struggles with gender dysphoria. We also discuss the broader data: rising rates of antidepressant prescriptions among youth, the significant overlap between psychiatric disorders and gender clinic referrals, and the long-term physiological effects of hormone suppression. These are not easy conversations. But avoiding them does not make them disappear.

There is also a cultural dimension that cannot be ignored. What happens when confused and distressed adolescents are told that radical medical intervention is the solution to identity turmoil? What happens when institutions — schools, media, political leaders, and even medical bodies — are structurally incentivized not to question the trajectory they’ve endorsed? We explore the possibility that what presents as compassion can, in some cases, mask a failure to address underlying mental health crises.

The episode also turns to the institutional response in British Columbia, including questions about emergency healthcare access in rural communities and the allocation of public resources. Tragedy exposes more than one fault line.

In the second half, we shift to Washington. Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie publicly named six individuals they believe were improperly redacted in the Epstein files. The decision raises uncomfortable questions about transparency, political protection, and the extent to which powerful networks are shielded from scrutiny.

If you want a deeper exploration of the data, the arguments, and the broader implications, the full episode unpacks each layer carefully. These are complicated issues. They deserve more than headlines.

Extended + Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP153: Tumbler Ridge Massacre: Gender Ideology, SSRIs & Media Silence