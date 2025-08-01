Good morning, it’s Friday, August 1st. In today’s news, Trump hikes tariffs on Canada to 35 percent and cuts de minimis exemption, a scientist linked to CCP espionage walks free after MDMA precursor bust, Danielle Smith’s police pick has a shady past, 14 nations condemn Iran over cross-border assassination plots, and much more.

Trump Hikes Tariffs on Canada to 35 Percent and Cuts De Minimis Exemption

President Trump’s decision to hike tariffs on Canadian goods from 25% to 35% starting today marks yet another painful escalation in US-Canada trade tensions. The White House blames Canada for “failing” to stop fentanyl and other illicit drugs from crossing the northern border, despite Ottawa’s repeated insistence that the volume of drugs entering the US this way is minimal and that it has taken serious steps—including a $1.3 billion border security plan and appointing a fentanyl czar—to combat trafficking.

On top of that, Trump is ending the de minimis exemption for low-value shipments under US$800 starting August 29, which means small Canadian businesses selling affordable goods to US consumers will now face tariffs and added customs hurdles. This move hits artisans, niche manufacturers, and e-commerce sellers hard, squeezing profit margins and forcing many to reconsider or abandon the US market entirely.

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs have only added fuel to the fire, provoking harsher US duties, including a potential 40% tariff on goods suspected of being transshipped. Meanwhile, Mexico enjoys a temporary reprieve, exposing the inconsistent and politically charged nature of these moves.

Both sides have mismanaged this dispute, trading blame and escalating tariffs instead of negotiating solutions. The real victims are Canadian businesses and consumers, facing higher costs, reduced market access, and economic uncertainty. Key industries like aluminum, steel, and copper suffer steep tariffs (50%), while small and medium-sized exporters grapple with growing barriers.

This poorly handled standoff risks a snowball effect that could drag on for months or years—damaging Canada’s economy further and stalling growth while keeping interest rates high. The escalating trade war serves no one and only raises urgent questions: What exactly is going on behind the scenes? Why are our leaders failing to protect Canadian interests? And how do we stop this disastrous spiral before it irreparably harms our economy and future?

Scientist Linked to CCP Espionage Walks Free After MDMA Precursor Bust

Canada’s federal prosecutors have quietly dropped charges against a Chinese chemist accused of importing over 100 kilograms of a synthetic drug precursor—despite her documented ties to Beijing’s espionage programs and transnational crime syndicates.

Known publicly only as Dr. X due to the opaque dismissal of the case, the 57-year-old chemist was charged in 2022 after allegedly retrieving a massive shipment of PMK ethyl glycidate in Richmond, B.C.—a key ingredient in the production of MDMA. Despite a paper trail linking her to Chinese state-backed academic networks and organized crime figures in Vancouver, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada stayed the proceedings in March 2025 with no public explanation.

Dr. X’s résumé includes affiliations with Zhejiang University—a Chinese institution flagged for military research and cyberespionage. She was also a director of a now-defunct Canadian cannabinoid firm implicated in a $50 million fraud, which partnered with biotech companies in China and the U.S. Corporate filings show she was part of Xi Jinping’s “Talents” program—a state-run initiative that Western intelligence agencies describe as a platform for intellectual property theft and covert technology transfer.

The case becomes even more alarming when viewed in the broader context. Vancouver has emerged as a critical hub in the global synthetic drug trade, with chemical precursors pouring in through lax border oversight. The Bureau’s investigation highlights how Chinese, Mexican, and Iranian networks exploit Canada’s “Non-Resident Importer” loophole—registering companies with fake names and no physical presence to funnel precursor chemicals through B.C.’s ports.

From 2013 to 2018, Canada issued nearly 12,000 business numbers to foreign entities—most with little or no due diligence. Chinese firms alone accounted for over 2,000 registrations. Law enforcement is often blind to who is behind the imports, what’s in the containers, or where they’re headed.

All of this is unfolding while Washington applies growing pressure on Ottawa to address Canada’s role in the fentanyl pipeline feeding the U.S. crisis. Yet Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has remained silent—offering no accountability, no policy reforms, and no acknowledgment of how transnational crime networks are exploiting Canadian institutions.

Canada isn’t just asleep at the wheel—it’s opened the gates. Source.

Danielle Smith’s Police Pick Linked to Huawei, Lawsuits, and Espionage Concerns

On July 2, 2025, Premier Danielle Smith appointed Satpal Singh Parhar—also known as Sat Parhar—as the inaugural Chief of Alberta’s new provincial police force. But an independent investigation by journalist Mocha Bezirgan has uncovered serious concerns about Parhar’s background, business ties, and potential conflicts of interest—raising urgent questions about national security and public trust.

According to documents reviewed by Bezirgan, Parhar is listed as the president and shareholder (via a numbered company) of ReTrain Canada, a firm connected to ReTrain Nigeria, which offers cybersecurity courses and has listed Huawei—the Chinese tech giant banned in Canada and the U.S. over espionage risks—as a client. These ties alone raise eyebrows, especially given that Alberta shares a long and porous border with Montana, a known corridor for drug trafficking and cross-border criminal activity.

Bezirgan’s investigation also uncovered that Parhar:

Previously ran a mental health clinic serving RCMP officers while maintaining financial ties to Huawei through a separate firm.

Was named in a lawsuit by a fellow Calgary Police officer alleging nepotism .

Was reportedly investigated for failing to pursue internal misconduct involving evidence fabrication .

Leads a company that received non-competitive, sole-sourced federal contracts , one worth nearly $100,000.

Is currently named in a $3.5 million lawsuit filed by a former officer who was acquitted of breach of trust charges.

Appears to have no formal post-secondary education , aside from scattered certificates.

Was promoted to Deputy Chief by former Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin—who, according to subsequent leadership, approved a $500,000 “sham” severance package for a legal counsel who gave herself a $50,000 raise.

Adding to concerns, Parhar deleted his LinkedIn profile shortly after receiving media inquiries about his undisclosed business affiliations.

Critics like Bob Rai, an Alberta resident whose family was impacted by a botched investigation involving a fake Nigerian forensic pathologist, say the appointment is deeply troubling—particularly in the context of Smith’s push to allow foreign police officers to fast-track permanent residency by serving in Alberta’s police force.

Bezirgan’s reporting underscores the need for urgent public scrutiny into how high-level law enforcement appointments are made in Canada—and whether geopolitical threats are being ignored for the sake of political expediency. Source.

Canada, US, UK, and 11 Other Nations Condemn Iran Over Cross-Border Assassination Plots

Canada and 13 allies—including the US, Britain, and France—have issued a forceful warning, accusing Iranian intelligence services of orchestrating a wave of assassination, kidnapping, and harassment plots across Europe and North America.

In a rare joint statement, the nations slammed Tehran for violating their sovereignty and warned that these operations are increasingly being carried out with the help of international criminal networks. The UK alone says it has foiled over 20 Iran-linked plots since 2022, including attempts to target British citizens.

Iran, which has denied similar allegations in the past, has yet to respond. Western governments are now demanding Tehran halt what they call a global campaign of intimidation against its critics abroad. More

Trump and RFK Jr. to Revive the Presidential Fitness Test for American Schoolchildren

President Trump is reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test for American schoolchildren, a program first created in 1966 to encourage youth to meet specific athletic standards like running, sit-ups, push-ups, and flexibility. This contrasts with the 2012 overhaul under the Obama administration, which replaced the test with the Youth Fitness Program, focused less on athletic performance and more on individual health indicators, emphasizing personal improvement over competition.

The revived program will be led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and will reintroduce measurable physical challenges alongside a new Presidential Fitness Award. Trump’s move aligns with his focus on promoting sports and physical excellence nationwide, especially as the US prepares to host major sporting events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics. More

Conservatives Say Ottawa’s Palestine State Recognition ‘Sends the Wrong Message’ - More

CCP Tightens Exit Control, Confiscating Passports of Low-Level Civil Servants and Retirees - More

US Sanctions Brazilian Judge Overseeing Bolsonaro Case - This is the same judge who seized Starlink assets after X (Twitter) refused to comply with judicial demands to censor political opposition. More

Trump Issues 60-Day Deadline for Drug Makers to Lower Prices - In letters to 17 pharmaceutical companies, the president called for swift action to implement most-favored-nation prescription drug pricing. More

Iranian President Says Country is on Brink of Dire Water Crisis—Experts Say it Could Topple the Regime - More

Spy Games: China Accuses Nvidia of Building ‘Back Doors’ into Their AI Chips

Chinese authorities have summoned Nvidia over alleged "serious security issues" tied to its H20 AI chips sold in China. The regime's cyberspace watchdog claims Nvidia’s processors—tailored for the Chinese market—may contain hidden back doors, sparking fears over spying, data leaks, and even remote shutdowns. No proof was presented, but the timing is telling: the chips just got the green light from Washington, and they're already powering China’s top AI platforms, including ByteDance, Tencent, and DeepSeek—China’s answer to ChatGPT. With rising US-China tech tensions and an ongoing antitrust probe, Nvidia is quickly becoming a battleground in the global AI war. More

Ontario Officially Cancels $100 Million Contract with Elon Musk's Starlink, Won’t Say Cost to Taxpayers - Premier Doug Ford's cancellation of the deal came as part of a suite of measures in retaliation to Trump's tariffs. More

Telefónica to Replace Its Chinese-Based Huawei 5G Gear in Spain and Germany Amid National Security Concerns - More

Trouble Brewing: Brazilian Tariffs Might Cause Coffee Prices to Soar - More

Plastic-Eating Robot Fish Are Cleaning Our Oceans—And Powering Themselves While Doing It

A new wave of robotic fish is swimming into polluted oceans—not to survive, but to heal. Built by scientists in the UK, China, and beyond, these high-tech, fish-like machines are designed to detect, absorb, or even digest microplastics, turning pollution into power. Remarkably, some are powered by the very plastic they consume, creating a closed-loop system where waste becomes energy. They mimic nature’s grace while tackling one of humanity’s most insidious problems: plastic waste. But while these innovations offer hope, they’re not a silver bullet. True change requires shifting from convenience to sustainability—because no robot can save the ocean if we keep filling it with trash. More

Survey of 1,000 Experts Shows Quantum Physicists Still Can’t Agree on Anything - More

Sherlock Holmes Reality TV Show to Launch, Putting Amateur Detectives to the Test

A new reality competition series inspired by Sherlock Holmes is in the works. Titled Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock: The Detective Academy, the show will challenge amateur sleuths to solve complex mysteries using logic and deduction. Developed by Remarkable Entertainment with the blessing of the Conan Doyle Estate, the unscripted series promises to bring the legendary detective’s world to life for a new generation of armchair investigators. More

Wild MLB Trade Deadline: Blue Jays Land Former Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber in Flurry of Final Moves—See News and Final Trades - More

A Pair of Sneakers From Kobe Bryant’s First Game as an NBA Starter Sells for $240,000 - The Lakers great was just 18 when he took the floor against Dallas in 1997, making him the youngest player ever to start an NBA game. More

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lawyers Now Seeking Acquittal on Guilty Verdicts, Months Ahead of His Sentencing - More

Former UFC Star Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case—Will Pay $257,000 - More

Scientists Have Discovered Australia’s Heaviest Stick Insect in a Remote Rainforest—It’s Over 15 Inches Long and as Heavy as a Golf Ball

23 People Were Injured After Theme Park Ride—Called the "360 "Degrees"—Snaps in Half and Crashes to the Ground in Saudi Arabia

On This Day in 1789, US Customs officials officially began enforcing the Tariff Act—the very first major piece of legislation passed by the newly formed US Congress. Designed to generate revenue for the federal government and protect American industries, the act imposed duties on imported goods and marked the birth of the US Customs Service. It became a cornerstone of American economic policy, helping to fund the fledgling republic while asserting its sovereignty on the global trade stage.