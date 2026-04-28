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A man tried to kill the President of the United States for the third time in two years. Cole Thomas Allen, thirty-one, charged the security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with guns and knives, with an officer taking a round in his vest.

Two days before that, a federal grand jury in Alabama handed down an eleven-count indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center for paying neo-Nazis. Three million dollars routed through shell companies — Fox Photography, Rare Books Warehouse — into the bank accounts of men inside the KKK, the National Alliance, and the Aryan Nations. One informant pulled in over a million dollars across a decade while flying the swastika.

This is the closed loop. An NGO raises money to fight a threat. The threat is needed for the next round of fundraising. So the threat gets funded. The threat then gets named to the press. The press names you, and your neighbour, and the man at your church, as members of that same threat. And then a thirty-one-year-old kid from Torrance, California decides he is the hand of justice.

The machine sets the temperature.ans it has to keep finding new enemies. When the first batch is exhausted, the meaning of the word expands. Mao started with the nationalists, ran out, turned on landlords, then teachers, then his own. The category grows until it swallows you.

We’re watching the same engine run today. The secret police, the show trials, the cattle car — those uniforms have been retired. The same work now sits with the universities, the editorial boards, and the donation page.

What makes today’s version worse than the original Marxists is the lying. Marx at least had the spine to write that we ask for no compassion from you, and when our turn comes, we shall not make excuses for the terror. The men in his lineage today pull the trigger and then claim victimhood. They shoot you and tell the country your blood is oppressing them.

This is how sadism gets laundered into morality.

Hannah Arendt warned us. A totalitarian movement can’t stop. It has to keep moving, which me

You’re told the violence is defensive. You’re told the man you’ve been taught to hate is, in Hassan Piker’s words, guilty of “social murder.” You’re told he no longer counts as a person — he’s a cog, a stand-in, a category. Once the human being is gone, the killing becomes ethics.

The country doesn’t need more violence. It needs to stop handing these outfits one more dollar of trust. Stop nodding when the universities tell you who the enemy is. Stop pretending the SPLC, the New York Times, and their brothers in the racket get to set the moral temperature of the West.

The closed loop only stays closed if we keep paying for it.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP163 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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Extended and Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP163: Trump Assassination Attempt, Carney's Conflicts of Interest, and NGO Extremism