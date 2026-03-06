*Paid subscribers can find the ad-free version of the episode at the bottom of this article.*

War has a way of clarifying the world. It strips away the polite language of diplomacy and reveals the incentives underneath.

That is precisely what we are watching unfold with the escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

For years, analysts spoke about a coming confrontation with Iran as if it were a distant possibility. Now it has arrived. Israeli and American strikes on Iran have pushed the region into a new phase of instability, and the consequences will reach far beyond the Middle East.

At stake is not simply the fate of the Iranian regime. The conflict sits at the intersection of the global energy market, the balance of power between the West and its rivals, and the fragile architecture of international order.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil moves through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor beside Iran’s coastline. Any disruption there would ripple through the global economy overnight. Energy prices would spike. Supply chains would tighten. Nations dependent on imported fuel would scramble for alternatives.

The war is also unfolding within a broader geopolitical struggle. The United States and its allies see Iran as a destabilizing force and a long-time sponsor of terrorism across the Middle East. China and Russia, meanwhile, have treated Iran as a strategic partner within a wider contest against Western influence.

In other words, this conflict is not isolated. It sits inside a larger contest for power.

Against this backdrop, Canada’s political class appears uncertain about how to respond.

Mark Carney recently described international law as a “useful fiction” in a speech at Davos. The comment was accurate in one sense. International law has always lacked enforcement.

Yet as the Iran conflict escalated, Carney quickly began invoking that same international law as a moral authority for condemning military action. The contradiction is hard to miss. If international law is largely symbolic, citing it selectively begins to look less nothing more than political positioning.

Pierre Poilievre, by contrast, has taken a more direct approach. In a recent interview, he framed Iran as a hostile regime and argued that its removal could ultimately benefit both the Iranian people and the West.

Whether that outcome is realistic remains uncertain. History is not kind to regime-change operations. Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan serve as reminders that removing governments often unleashes forces far more chaotic than those that came before.

For ordinary Iranians, the situation is especially bleak. Many oppose their regime but face brutal repression whenever dissent emerges. If the state weakens, they may find themselves trapped between internal collapse and external war.

Wars rarely unfold according to anyone’s plan.

What is certain is that this conflict is reshaping the geopolitical chessboard and Canada will eventually be forced to decide where it stands.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP156 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

Share

Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP156: Trump and Israel's Iran War, Carney’s Contradictions, and Poilievre’s Take