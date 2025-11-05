Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 5th. In today’s news, Carney’s budget features a $78 billion deficit, $90 billion in new spending, and a trillion-dollar fantasy, Washington calls Canada “overrun” by the Chinese Communist Party, Canada’s missing migrant numbers don’t add up, Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont crosses the floor from Tories to Liberals, and much more.

Carney’s Budget: $78 Billion Deficit, $90 Billion in New Spending, and a Trillion Dollar Fantasy

Mark Carney’s debut federal budget has landed—and it’s a whopper. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled a $78.3 billion deficit for this fiscal year, bringing the total 2025–2026 federal budget to roughly $554 billion, marking the Carney government’s first major financial blueprint since taking power.

The 406-page budget lays out an ambitious five-year plan featuring $90 billion in new net spending, meant to unlock a staggering $1 trillion in total investments through what the government calls “smarter public spending and stronger capital investment.”

Despite the red ink, the government is promising fiscal discipline—sort of. Ottawa plans to slash 40,000 public service jobs by 2029, a 10 percent reduction. The cuts, it says, will come mostly through retirements and voluntary departures as part of a broader “Comprehensive Expenditure Review” expected to save $13 billion annually by 2028-29, or about $60 billion total over five years.

Three-quarters of the budget’s measures, the government insists, respond to “significant global economic shifts.”

Here’s where the new money is going:

$12 billion for defence, trade tariffs, and economic resilience.

$10 billion to ease living costs—through tax cuts, homebuilding, and scrapping the carbon tax.

$7 billion in general support for Canadians.

$13 billion over five years to launch Build Canada Homes, a new housing agency.

$5 billion over six years for a Strategic Response Fund to protect Canadian industries from trade shocks.

$3.7 billion for temporary EI measures to offset US tariffs.

$2 billion to build small modular nuclear reactors.

$1.7 billion to expand federal policing capacity nationwide.

And beginning in 2029, the national school food program—a Carney campaign promise—will become permanent for $216.6 million per year.

The government claims the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise in the short term, but stabilize later, hinting at a long-term bet on growth-driven recovery. That being said, I have yet to see any credible growth-driven strategies from the Liberal Party that could realistically support Carney’s trillion-dollar projection.

Whether Canadians “feel good” about this plan, as Champagne promised, remains to be seen—but for now, it’s clear: Carney’s Canada is spending big, cutting slow, and betting that investment-driven growth will paper over a widening fiscal hole.

Washington Calls Canada “Overrun” By the Chinese Communist Party

In a blistering new analysis for The Bureau, investigative journalist Sam Cooper lays out evidence that Canada has become “overrun” with Chinese influence — echoing the words of U.S. intelligence officials cited in former national-security analyst Dennis Molinaro’s book Under Assault. Cooper’s piece exposes how decades of political appeasement toward Beijing, beginning under Pierre Trudeau and deepened under his son, have left Canada compromised, complacent, and increasingly distrusted by its closest allies.

Molinaro’s findings, unpacked by Cooper, reveal a staggering double standard in Ottawa’s foreign policy. When Indian interference became politically useful, Justin Trudeau’s government acted fast: diplomatic expulsions, media briefings, public outrage. Yet when credible intelligence identified Chinese money-laundering networks tied to organized crime and political influence, the RCMP declined to investigate—admitting that the problem was so vast it “wouldn’t make a difference” to shut one down.

That level of institutional defeatism borders on complicity.

Cooper highlights how intelligence warnings about Beijing’s infiltration were blocked, sanitized, or buried at the highest levels of government. A 2021 CSIS report classifying Canadian MPs by their “utility” to the Chinese Communist Party was reportedly pulled down from internal systems after intervention by the Prime Minister’s national security adviser, Jody Thomas. Officials later claimed it simply “fell through the cracks.”

Meanwhile, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) found that some MPs were “wittingly assisting” foreign governments, sharing privileged information, and coordinating with Chinese missions during campaigns. Yet Trudeau’s government questioned the committee’s conclusions rather than act on them.

Molinaro’s broader argument is that Canada’s elite has clung to a fantasy — that China could be both a trading partner and a political ally, that commerce would somehow lead Beijing to embrace liberal democracy. Instead, that delusion has bred paralysis.

And now, as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to “reset” relations with Xi Jinping—just as Washington hardens its economic and security stance toward China—Canada once again drifts toward accommodation. In the eyes of U.S. officials, Ottawa is no longer a dependable ally but a liability in the Western security chain.

Molinaro’s warning is clear: Canada’s refusal to confront Beijing’s reach doesn’t just endanger its own democracy—it threatens the security of the entire continent. Source.

Canada’s Missing Migrants: The Numbers Don’t Add Up

When a government whistleblower says Parliament isn’t getting the full story, Canadians should pay attention.

In our recent interview with former CBSA officer Luc Sabourin raised serious questions about the accuracy of the immigration figures being discussed in Ottawa. According to the federal government’s own briefings, there could be as many as 500,000 undocumented migrants living in Canada — a figure that spans such a wide range it may as well be a guess. Even Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has admitted there are no reliable statistics on the number of “non-status” or undocumented residents.

Parliament has also heard claims that around 30,000 individuals may pose security or criminal risks. Sabourin, who spent years working as an immigration warrant response officer, says the reality inside the agency may be far worse.

“Before 2010, we already had over 40,000 active warrants for people we didn’t know where they were,” he recalled. “So what’s going on with those numbers? Did they deport 10,000? Can they prove that?”

That number cannot be independently confirmed — though historic media reports have cited similar figures — but Sabourin’s broader concern is transparency. “The agency only gives Members of Parliament what they want them to know,” he said. “Simple as that.”

If true, it means Canada’s elected representatives are debating immigration policy without access to the full picture. Sabourin believes MPs themselves may be gaslit by a bureaucracy that filters information before it reaches them.

His point isn’t just about numbers — it’s about accountability. When an agency responsible for border enforcement can’t verify whether there are 20,000 or 500,000 undocumented people in the country, something is deeply broken. Even the most charitable interpretation points to poor record-keeping and bureaucratic bloat. The darker one points to institutional rot.

While some of Sabourin’s figures remain unverified, his warning is clear: Parliament and the public are operating on partial truths. And until the government provides transparent, verifiable data on undocumented immigration and enforcement outcomes, Canadians are being asked to take their word for it — without the evidence to back it up.

Listen to the full interview on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont Crosses Floor from Tories to Liberals on Budget Day

Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont crossed the floor from the Conservatives to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals on the day the minority government tabled its first budget. He cited the need for unity and confidence in Canada’s future, while Conservatives criticized him for betraying his constituents. BC MP Aaron Gunn called him a coward, while House Leader Andrew Scheer accused him of putting personal grievances ahead of constituents’ interests. Sources suggest d’Entremont had been frustrated over not being backed for Speaker of the House earlier in the year.

D’Entremont’s move strengthens the Liberals’ position in the House of Commons, now requiring just two opposition votes to pass the budget. His departure also raises questions about further defections from the Conservative caucus. More

Cartels Control Tribal Lands in California, Grow Drugs and Impose Narco-Slavery

Mexican drug cartels have taken control of tribal lands in California’s Round Valley, using them to cultivate massive illegal marijuana operations and impose “narco-slavery” on labourers, many of whom are illegal immigrants working off cartel debts. Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall estimates up to 80% of the county’s illegal cannabis comes from these tribal lands. Cartel activity brings widespread violence, including shootouts and assaults, while state laws and tribal sovereignty limit local law enforcement’s ability to intervene. Despite raids and arrests by state and federal authorities, the scale of illegal cultivation and cartel influence remains vast, devastating communities, endangering residents, and undermining legal cannabis markets. More

At Least 3 Killed, 11 Injured in UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Kentucky - More

’Playing with Fire’: Israel Warns of Intensified Military Action Against Hezbollah - More

Report: Trump Admin Weighing Plan to Seize Venezuelan Oil Fields - More

Authorities Find 560 Kilos of Cocaine, Meth Concealed in Vehicle Parts at Vancouver Airport - More

US Government Shutdown Set to Become Longest In History After Latest Senate Vote Fails - More

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies at 84 - More

Norway’s Mega Wealth Fund to Reject Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package

Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund is voting against Elon Musk’s proposed $1 trillion Tesla pay package, citing concerns over size, dilution, and key-person risk. Musk has warned that a rejection could prompt him to step down as CEO, making this vote a potential turning point for Tesla’s leadership. If Musk does resign, it could dramatically alter the company’s strategic direction, governance, and long-term future, while sending shockwaves through the market.

Shares dropped 2.5% premarket following the announcement. More

Yum! Brands Considers Selling Pizza Hut Amid Declining US Sales and Rising Competition - More

Starbucks Sells 60% Stake in China Business in $4 Billion Deal - More

Bitcoin Falls Below $100,000 for the First Time Since Late June - More

Ocean Bacteria Around the World Have Evolved to Eat Plastic

Scientists have discovered that marine bacteria around the world are evolving enzymes capable of breaking down PET plastic, thanks to a distinctive structural feature called the M5 motif on the PETase enzyme. Found in nearly 80% of over 400 ocean samples, these microbes can digest plastic in both surface and deep waters, offering a natural—but slow—response to human pollution. While oceans remain at risk, the M5 motif provides a blueprint for designing industrial and household enzymes to accelerate plastic recycling and help tackle the global plastic crisis. More

NASA Marks 25 Years of Continuous Human Presence in Space - The International Space Station has been continuously manned by astronauts and cosmonauts since November 2000. More

2.7-Million-Year-Old Tools Reveal that Early Humans Were Inventors - More

Colts Acquire CB Sauce Gardner in Blockbuster Trade with Jets

The New York Jets shocked the NFL by trading star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, plus wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, pending physicals. Gardner, a two-time All-Pro and the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback after a $120.4 million extension this summer, had been a cornerstone of New York’s defence. Jets GM Darren Mougey cited the trade as too valuable to pass up, drawing parallels to the 2013 Darrelle Revis deal.

The Colts, 7-2 and tied for the AFC lead, see Gardner as a solution to their injury-plagued secondary, which has lost key players including Xavien Howard and Charvarius Ward. Gardner is expected to immediately elevate Indianapolis’ defence.

For the Jets, Mitchell provides depth to a thin wide receiver corps and a potential complement to Garrett Wilson, who has missed recent games with a knee injury. More

Tom Brady Says His Dog is a Clone of the Family’s Previous Pet - More

LIV Golf Moving to 72-Hole Tournament Format Starting in 2026 - More

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to Reunite for Another The Mummy Sequel 26 Years After First Film - More

Tech Entrepreneur Finances Wedding by Selling Advertisements on His Suit Jacket

Italy’s Bolzano Sparks Outcry with Controversial “Fido Tax”–Tourists Face Daily Fee for Dog Cleanup, Residents Slam Policy as Unfair and Short-Sighted

On This Day in 1937, Adolf Hitler informed his military leaders in a secret meeting of his intention to go to war