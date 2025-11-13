Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 13th. In today’s news, The three-way war shaping the West, Liberals replace PBO weeks after he exposed 'unsustainable’ deficit, Canadian ties emerge in Chinese plot near US nuclear base, Italy investigates claim that tourists paid to kill civilians in Bosnia, and much more.

The Three-Way War Shaping the West

Most people still think politics is split between left and right. That’s no longer true. The real struggle in the West today is a three-way battle between Hegelian and Marxist leftists (Woke), Hegelian rightists (authoritarian nationalists), and classical liberals—each one wants to erase the other two.

The first group, Hegelian/Marxist leftists, believe history is a moral march toward equality. To them, society is divided between oppressors and oppressed, and the job of government is to close that gap. They see the State as a moral instrument—something that should actively reshape society through regulation, redistribution, and social engineering. Their vision sounds compassionate, but it depends on control. Freedom comes last, once justice has been enforced.

Across the field are the Hegelian rightists, who share more with the left than they admit. They also believe history is a kind of destiny, but theirs is about nations, traditions, and civilizations instead of classes or identities. Where the left seeks equality, the right seeks order. They want a strong State to restore hierarchy, virtue, and cultural unity. They too are willing to use power to build their version of paradise.

Then, caught between them, are the classical liberals—the dwindling few who still believe the State should be limited, individuals should be free, and history has no divine direction. They argue that society isn’t a battle between identities or civilizations but a messy web of individuals learning to live together under rules that protect everyone equally.

The trouble is, all three camps now see the other two as obstacles to salvation.

The Hegelian/Marxist left wants to abolish the old order and silence those who resist.

The Hegelian right wants to overthrow liberal neutrality and impose a moral order of its own.

The classical liberals want both extremes to stop treating politics like a holy war.

That’s the real conflict of our age—not left versus right, but power versus liberty, fought on two fronts at once. The question is no longer who will win between progressives and conservatives, but whether the idea of freedom itself can survive the crossfire.

Liberals Replace ‘Independent’ PBO Weeks After He Exposed ‘Shocking’ and ‘Unsustainable’ Deficit

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) is supposed to operate independently, offering non-partisan analysis of Canada’s finances, but the Liberals control who holds the post. In September 2025—before the release of Budget 2025—Jason Jacques was appointed interim PBO for just six months. Almost immediately, he raised alarms about the government’s fiscal trajectory, calling projected deficits “stupefying,” “shocking,” and “unsustainable,” and warning that Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio was rising for the first time in 30 years. His short-term appointment meant he was on a “short leash,” vulnerable to removal for simply telling the truth.

Conservatives had pushed for a permanent seven-year term to protect the office from political interference, arguing that the Liberals could fire the PBO at will after a brief interim period. Sure enough, Jacques was recently dismissed, before he could release a full analysis of Budget 2025, which later projected a $78.3 billion deficit (2.5% of GDP) for 2025–26. Critics see this as a calculated move to prevent the PBO from independently scrutinizing the budget, exposing the tension between the office’s intended independence and the government’s control over appointments.

The Liberals are now hiring a new PBO, emphasizing diversity and bilingualism in the selection process, with a salary up to $265,000. While the ad stresses non-partisan financial oversight, the timing and manner of Jacques’ dismissal underline the limits of true independence under a system where the ruling party appoints the watchdog.

Canadian Ties Emerge in Chinese Plot Near US Nuclear Bomber Base

A trailer park in rural Missouri might seem far removed from the halls of geopolitical intrigue. Yet property records now link that patch of land—sitting a mile from Whiteman Air Force Base, home to America’s stealth bombers—to a Richmond, B.C., couple already tied to a Chinese diaspora repression case in Canada. What looks like an odd real-estate investment could, according to former intelligence officials, fit a familiar pattern of covert positioning by Beijing’s agents abroad.

The story begins with Esther Mei and Cheng Hu, two Canadian residents named in court filings from a harassment campaign outside the home of Vancouver journalist Bingchen Gao. Video evidence and legal pleadings show them among demonstrators tied to the “New Federal State of China,” a movement fronted by Chinese tycoon Miles Guo—himself convicted in the United States last year in a billion-dollar fraud case and known for his tangled ties to Chinese intelligence.

Now, the same couple appear in American records as owners of a trailer park beside Whiteman Air Force Base. Investigative reporter Philip Lenczycki traced the property through shell companies registered across multiple states, all pointing back to Mei and Hu. A former CIA officer said the odds of this being a coincidence are “zero,” calling it the sort of thinly veiled front China has used to place assets near critical infrastructure.

If confirmed, it would not be an isolated case. Across North America, Beijing-linked groups have been accused of buying land near sensitive sites—from munitions plants in Oklahoma to farmland adjacent to U.S. bases. In Canada, The Bureau and others have documented similar purchases, including those connected to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front network.

From Su Bin’s hacking of Boeing’s stealth programs in Richmond, to industrial espionage rings and influence operations stretching through community associations, Canada has long served as a convenient staging ground. Our lenient institutions, weak enforcement, and culture of denial have made us an open door to the world’s most disciplined authoritarian power.

The discovery in Missouri is less about one couple and more about a pattern. Canada has become the soft underbelly of the Western alliance—a safe harbour for networks that reach straight into the heart of America’s defences. Source.

Human Safaris: Italy Investigates Claim That Tourists Paid to Go to Bosnia to Kill Civilians

The Milan public prosecutor has launched an investigation into chilling claims that wealthy Italians travelled to Sarajevo during the early 1990s Bosnian War to take part in “sniper safaris,” paying to shoot at civilians. According to journalist Ezio Gavazzeni, who submitted a 17-page dossier including testimony from a Bosnian intelligence officer and the former mayor of Sarajevo, these “tourists” targeted men, women, and even children, with different prices for each. The officer said Italian intelligence intervened to stop the trips within months, but Gavazzeni alleges that at least a hundred foreigners may have participated, paying up to €100,000.

The allegations intersect with known figures like Russian nationalist Eduard Limonov, who once fired on Sarajevo under the guidance of convicted war criminal Radovan Karadzic. While some British veterans on the ground have dismissed the claims as an “urban myth,” prosecutors are now examining witness testimony, with murder charges under consideration. More than 11,000 civilians died during Sarajevo’s brutal siege, making these allegations all the more horrifying. More

Ukraine Energy and Justice Ministers Resign Amid $100M Corruption Scandal Tied to Zelensky Allies

Ukraine’s Energy and Justice Ministers have resigned in the wake of a sprawling $100 million corruption scandal shaking the country’s energy sector. Anti-corruption investigators allege that key government officials—including Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, former Deputy PM Oleksiy Chernyshov, and Timur Mindich, co-owner of President Zelensky’s former TV studio Kvartal95—lined their pockets with kickbacks from contractors fortifying energy infrastructure against Russian attacks.

Some of the embezzled funds, reportedly 10–15% of contract values, were laundered abroad, including to Russia, with links to the office of Russian senator Andriy Derkach. The scandal unfolds as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue, raising fresh questions about Zelensky’s dedication to anti-corruption reforms—just months after nationwide protests erupted over actions that appeared to weaken Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and put its EU candidate status at risk. More

Six Charged, Including Teen, in Vaughan Home Invasion That Killed Father of Four - York Regional Police have charged six individuals, including a 16-year-old still at large, in connection with an August home invasion in Vaughan that left Aleem Farooqi dead while defending his family, highlighting concerns over repeat offenders and calls for bail and sentencing reform. More

Canada Announces New Sanctions on Russia at G7 Ministers’ Meeting - The sanctions will target those behind Russia’s drone and cyber-attacks on Ukraine, as well as vessels in Russia’s sanctions-evading shadow fleet. More

Chinese Researcher Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Dangerous Pathogen Into US - Jian Yunqing was sentenced to time served and will be deported. More

California Revokes 17,000 Illegally Issued Commercial Driver’s Licenses - US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the revocations are ’the tip of the iceberg.’ More

Colombia to Officially Suspend Intelligence Cooperation with US Over Strikes On Drug Boats - More

The Taliban Have Banned Afghani Women Without Burqas From Accessing Hospitals - More

US Predicted to Lose $5.7 Billion in Tourism as Canadian Boycott Continues

A sharp decline in Canadian visitors is expected to cost the US $5.7 billion in tourism revenue this year, with total international inbound travel spending projected to fall 3.2%, to around $173 billion. The US Travel Association attributes the drop primarily to a fall in Canadian arrivals, which are expected to decrease from 20.2 million in 2024 to 15.7 million in 2025—a loss of 4.5 million visitors. This decline represents a 27% drop in air arrivals and a 35% drop in land crossings compared to last year.

Meanwhile, arrivals from other countries are expected to remain largely flat or see only slight increases, meaning the Canadian drop accounts for nearly all of the net decline in international visitors. Full recovery of Canadian visitation is not expected until 2029, when arrivals may surpass 20 million again. Some US destinations, like Montana and California, have launched campaigns and incentives aimed at wooing Canadians back, but data and polls suggest that many Canadians remain wary of crossing the border this year. More

Anthropic Announces $50 Billion Data Center Investment - The company said its investment advances the Trump administration’s goals in the sector. More

Toyota Opens US Battery Plant, Plans $10 Billion in New Investments - The new plant is the company’s first battery production facility outside Japan. More

US Ends Production of the Penny After More Than 230 Years - More

Hypersonic Breakthrough Could Make One-Hour Global Flights Possible

A hypersonic breakthrough could bring one-hour global flights closer to reality. A new experiment provides strong support for Morkovin’s hypothesis, showing that turbulence at Mach 6 behaves similarly to slower airflow. Researchers, led by Professor Nicholaus Parziale, used lasers and krypton in a wind tunnel to track how air twists and swirls at hypersonic speeds. Their results suggest that aircraft travelling five to ten times the speed of sound don’t require fundamentally new designs to handle turbulence, simplifying engineering and computational challenges. This breakthrough brings hypersonic flight—and potentially easier access to low Earth orbit—closer to reality, promising travel that could shrink global distances to just hours. More

Earth is Slowly Peeling its Continents From Below, Fueling Ocean Volcanoes - More

Scientists Shocked as Bumblebees Learn to Read Simple “Morse Code” - More

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine Go Digital: Iconic Voices Enter AI Marketplace

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine are partnering with AI audio company ElevenLabs to create digital versions of their voices. McConaughey, who has invested in the company, will use the technology to produce a Spanish-language edition of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin’, in his own voice.

Meanwhile, 92-year-old Caine is joining ElevenLabs’ new Iconic Voice Marketplace, allowing companies to license his AI-generated voice for projects such as narrations. The marketplace also features voices from other cultural icons like Liza Minelli, Judy Garland, John Wayne, and Maya Angelou, aiming to ethically expand opportunities in AI-driven media.

ElevenLabs, valued at $6.6 billion, has grown rapidly, recently offering a $100 million employee stock buyout and expanding its workforce from 70 to over 330 in a year. More

LeBron James Cleared to Practice, Lakers Assign Star to G League Affiliate - More

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in the Works for Netflix Boxing Match in December After Davis Fight Cancelled - More

Akon Arrested in Georgia Following Police Warrant Over Suspended License - More

In Arguably the Most Obvious Study Ever, Researchers Confirm: Yelling at Food-Stealing Seagulls Makes Them More Likely to Back Off

TikTok Influencer Hit With $1.75 Million Judgment for ‘Seducing’ Manager, Leading to the End of His Marriage Under North Carolina’s ‘Jolene Law’

On This Day in 1789, Benjamin Franklin penned his now-immortal words in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”