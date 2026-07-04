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Leroy's avatar
Leroy
17h

Joly along with the entire Liberal Party Politburo are a massive embarrassment to Canada as well as an existential threat to freedom and democracy. These PRC owned-and-operated schills have outstayed they welcome.

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PK's avatar
PK
15h

Canadians need a well versed, well protected law firm to take on the government for years of misdirection and propaganda that has caused severe anguish and di b ision.

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