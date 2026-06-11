Canada's fertility rate just hit 1.25 births per woman, the lowest number ever recorded in this country. That puts us in the ultra-low club with Japan and South Korea. Spain sits at 1.2, its worst showing since 1941. Italy declared a national emergency at 1.1, and the EU's population peaked this year and tipped into decline. Put in plainer terms: for every 100 Canadians alive today, roughly 60 children are being born to replace them. We are watching a crisis unfold.

Governments have noticed. More than 60 percent of countries below replacement have rolled out baby bonuses, parental leave, and tax breaks, and almost none of it has worked. Hungary spent big, climbed, then slid back down. Poland’s flagship family program went nowhere. The one Western nation still above replacement is Israel, and the reason is not a clever subsidy. It is faith, family, and a culture that treats children as the point of life rather than a cost on a spreadsheet.

The economic case is real, and on this week’s episode Jonathan laid it out. The average Canadian family of four, paying today’s averages across the board, loses ten to twelve thousand dollars a year. We spend 35 percent of our money on food, clothing, and shelter, and 42 percent on taxes. Raising one child to seventeen runs somewhere between $230,000 and $310,000. We built an economy that demands two full-time incomes and then act surprised when nobody has time or money for a third kid.

But the money is a symptom. Abraham Lincoln buried three of his four sons, and nobody in his century asked whether children were worth it. People far poorer than us kept having kids because their faith and their culture told them life was worth handing on. What changed is the story we tell. Simone de Beauvoir said in 1975 that no woman should be authorized to stay home and raise her children, because given the choice, too many women would take it. That thinking now runs the universities. Girls are taught from fifteen that a career is the most meaningful thing they will ever hold, and that wanting more makes something wrong with them.

Underneath all of it sit two worldviews: life is a blessing, or life is a burden? Every policy, every excuse, every empty crib flows downstream from that. The fix will not come from Ottawa. It comes from the ground, from people who marry, have kids, and let the joy of it show. We are status-seeking creatures, so hand out status for the right things — praise the mothers, praise the fathers, and watch the behaviour spread through a friend group. None of this turns around by tomorrow. It is generational work, and that has never made it meaningless.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP166 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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