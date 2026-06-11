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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
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You are correct that society not governments will turn the decline around. I was in Korea from 2003 to 2019 and saw the decline first hand. Though funnily almost all my Korean friends have 2-3 kids. They tend to be religious and/or big believers in the importance of family.

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