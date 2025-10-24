Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred W's avatar
Fred W
4h

and that’s why they need to reduce my OAS!

Perfectly understandable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Annette Matisz's avatar
Annette Matisz
5hEdited

Forensic audit of all the MPs investments and connections financedly. $1.24 trillion owing bankrupts Canada!! 🤮 🥵 😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture