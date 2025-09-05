Blendr News

UnvaxxedCanadian
13h

NATO is already a lying propaganda machine marching Europe back into the killing fields of western Russia. Jeffery Sachs did an awesome interview on the Duran 3 days ago.

Russia has been invaded by the French and then the Germans. You think they want a CIA run, NATO armed country a few hundred miles from Moscow?

Connie Hewton
16h

What a sad broken state of affairs.. this once wonderful country has been destroyed... these last 10 years it’s been purposely torn apart. No punishment for criminals, over immigration, pandering to fringe special interest groups. Money laundering by the government to the government.... Something needs to change or we’re doomed!!

