Good morning, it’s Friday, September 5th. In today’s news, Canada’s justice system is now a threat to its own people, NATO asked to take the lead in fighting disinformation as Western censorship expands, Scandal-plagued Public Safety Minister faces questions over terror group links, UAE warns White House that Israeli annexations could unravel the Abraham Accords, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Canada’s Justice System Is Now a Threat to Its Own People

Canada is not just failing to protect its citizens—it is actively endangering them. The recent cases of two violent repeat offenders show a system that has abandoned justice and turned hostile to ordinary people.

In Welland, a 25-year-old man with a prior conviction for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy broke into a home and sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl as her family slept. The child was hospitalized with serious injuries. This predator was already on the sex offender registry. He was previously convicted, released with conditions, and still allowed to live near the very neighbourhood where his new crime occurred.

In Markham, a 12-year-old boy—already out on bail for violent offences—was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting someone. He appeared in court this week and was granted bail again. The message could not be clearer: even the most heinous violence, even from a repeat offender, will not keep you behind bars in Canada.

In Vaughan, a father, Abdul Aleem Farooqi, was executed in his own home during a targeted invasion. About 90 minutes later and roughly a kilometre away, a second home invasion attempt hit the same community. Two strikes, same night, same area. That isn’t “random”—it’s a pattern, and criminals know exactly how soft this country has become.

And yet, York Regional Police had the audacity to tell Canadians that their “best defense” during a home invasion is to comply. In their words: “the best defense, for most people is to comply… to allow for those victimizing members in the community to leave and not harm anyone.” This isn’t just cowardly—it’s a declaration that the state has no intention of protecting you, and that you should accept whatever criminals want to do.

These are not anomalies. They are patterns. Time and again, Canadians watch as violent predators are released back into their neighbourhoods, while police tell victims to be passive and politicians avoid responsibility. If the government insists on monopolizing force—refusing citizens the right to defend themselves with a Castle Law or meaningful self-defence rights—while simultaneously releasing violent offenders to prey on the vulnerable, then we must conclude something darker: the government is not incompetent. It is hostile to its citizens.

At this point, if you are a man living in Canada and you are not training to defend yourself, your family, and your friends, what more will it take? Children are being raped, fathers executed in their own homes, and predators walk free while police lecture the public on “compliance.”

A serious country would not tolerate this. A serious country would defend its people. Until then, Canadians must recognize the truth: the state has abandoned us, and survival now rests in our own hands.

NATO as the Truth Police? The Western Slide Into Propaganda and Censorship

A new report is calling for NATO to take the lead in fighting disinformation from authoritarian states, but that solution carries a massive risk: if NATO becomes the referee of online truth, it inevitably becomes a propaganda machine itself. Once a military alliance assumes control of the “information space,” it decides what is true, what is false, and which voices are silenced—and that is a direct threat to democracy in the West.

The report, released by the Montreal Institute for Global Security and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Canada (of course it came from Canada 🙄), warns that Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are using AI, bots, deepfakes, and state-backed media to undermine Western institutions and discredit NATO. It urges member states to invest not just in missiles and tanks but also in “securing information environments,” funding “trusted” media outlets, and building “digital resilience.”

That sounds protective, but here’s the danger: when NATO starts deciding what information is legitimate, it crosses into propaganda by default. Instead of open debate, citizens get narratives shaped to serve military and strategic goals. Western governments will pick winners and losers in media, labeling dissenting or critical perspectives as “foreign disinformation.” This risks silencing journalists, political critics, and even ordinary citizens who don’t always align with the official narrative—like us.

For the West, the consequences are severe. Public trust in institutions is already fragile; NATO-led information control would deepen suspicions that people are being censored and manipulated. Rather than strengthening democracy, it would erode it—confirming the very accusations of hypocrisy and authoritarianism that adversaries use against the West.

In short, the moment NATO turns truth into a weapon, democracy takes the hit. Fighting authoritarian propaganda with militarized propaganda doesn’t defend freedom—it blurs the line between free societies and authoritarian ones.

Scandal-Plagued Public Safety Minister Faces Questions Over Terror Group Links

Canada’s Public Safety Minister—charged with overseeing counter-terrorism—has now been linked to three separate controversies involving the Tamil Tigers, a designated terrorist group. The irony is impossible to ignore: the man meant to protect Canadians from extremists keeps surfacing in stories connected to one of the world’s most notorious insurgent movements.

Global News has revealed that Gary Anandasangaree’s phone number appeared in a document seized by the RCMP during a 2006 counter-terrorism raid on the Toronto headquarters of the World Tamil Movement (WTM). At the time, the WTM was under investigation for allegedly raising millions in Canada for the Tamil Tigers’ war effort in Sri Lanka. Police records show the number was found on a “contact list of area coordinators,” though no wrongdoing was directly alleged. His office insists he had no knowledge of the list and was then a law student focused on tsunami relief.

Still, the optics are glaring. The very man now overseeing CSIS, CBSA, and the RCMP once had his contact information in an RCMP terrorism probe. Anandasangaree had previously recused himself from any government decisions involving the Tamil Tigers or their affiliates, citing an “abundance of caution.”

But this is just one of many scandals. Before his cabinet appointment, Anandasangaree wrote letters to border officials advocating for the permanent residency of Senthuran Selvakumaran—a man who openly admitted to being a paid member of the Tamil Tigers. Initially, the minister claimed he intervened on behalf of Selvakumaran’s wife, described as his constituent. Records later showed she never lived in his Scarborough riding.

Taken together, Canadians now see three distinct scandals: his name turning up in an RCMP terrorism investigation, his recusal from files involving the Tamil Tigers, and his advocacy on behalf of a self-admitted LTTE member.

At the very moment Washington is pressing Ottawa to harden borders and bolster national security, Canada’s Public Safety Minister finds himself entangled in questions of conflict, credibility, and judgment—linked not to allies, but to terrorist organizations.

UAE Warns White House That Israeli Annexations Could Unravel Abraham Accords

The UAE has warned the Trump administration that Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would cross a “red line,” threatening the Abraham Accords and undermining President Trump’s hopes of expanding them. While Prime Minister Netanyahu is weighing annexation plans, Emirati officials have privately and publicly pressed Washington to stop it, arguing it would shatter regional integration and the two-state solution.

Inside the administration, views are split: Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly signaled tolerance for annexation, while envoy Steve Witkoff believes it would derail US efforts with Arab partners and jeopardize a Saudi-Israeli peace deal. The UAE’s lobbying highlights the stakes for Trump’s foreign policy legacy—whether he reins in Israel or risks unraveling the landmark accords he brokered. More

The Vaccine Cash Machine: How Vaccines Became a Profit Engine for Doctors

Over the past three decades, vaccines have become not just a public health tool but a revenue stream for doctors. Early studies in the 1990s showed small bonuses and per-shot payments increased vaccination rates. By the 2000s, however, many practices reported losing money due to costs that exceeded reimbursements. That shifted in the 2010s, as insurers, governments, and pay-for-performance programs introduced bigger bonuses and higher reimbursements. By 2019, family practices were reporting tens of thousands in annual profit from vaccines, and pediatric groups noted vaccine administration as a major source of revenue.

Today, studies show financial incentives consistently drive higher vaccination rates—and clinics often profit when payments are maximized. Critics argue this system financially rewards doctors for promoting vaccines, creating a perverse incentive where profit can take precedence over patient care, with dismissals of families who refuse shots becoming increasingly common. More

Bulgaria U-turns on Claim Russia Jammed GPS of Von der Leyen's Plane - Bulgaria's Prime Minister says there is "no evidence" of "prolonged interference or jamming" of the GPS signal around Plovdiv airport at the time of landing. More

Macron Says 26 Countries Pledge Troops as a Reassurance Force for Ukraine After Fighting Ends - More

Israeli Military Now Controls 40% of Gaza City, Plans to Expand Operation in Coming Days - More

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Wins Re-election Bid—Oil, War, and China Make This Vote Crucial for the US and the West - More

Afghanistan Earthquake Deaths Climb to 2,200 as Entire Villages Are Levelled - More

Alphabet’s Waymo: The $1 Trillion Self-Driving Opportunity

Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car unit, is positioning itself to become a trillion-dollar company, potentially surpassing Google’s ad revenue. Its fleet of roughly 2,000 robotaxis currently operates in five US cities, logging about 300,000 weekly rides, with plans to expand to over 15 markets including New York, Miami, and Tokyo. The company is cutting costs through cheaper vehicles, more efficient fleet utilization, and partnerships with Uber, Avis, and Moove.io, while maintaining strong customer retention. With careful scaling and growing revenue, Waymo is emerging as the early global leader in autonomous ride-hailing, setting the stage for massive long-term market dominance. More

Bad Day for Google’s Legal Department:

France Fines Google Nearly $380 Million for Inserting Cookies and Ads Between Emails - More

Google Told By US Jury to Pay $425 Million for Breaching Millions of Users’ Privacy - More

Survey: More Than 4 in 10 Americans Expect to Work Until They Die - More

Scientists Accidentally Discovered How Ice Makes Lightning

Scientists may have uncovered a crucial piece of the lightning puzzle: ice exhibits flexoelectric properties when bent, generating electric charges previously thought impossible. Researchers from the Barcelona Institute of Nanoscience and Technology, Stony Brook University, and Xi’an Jiaotong University found that bending ice in certain ways produces charges similar to those seen during ice collisions in thunderstorms. This could explain how electrification occurs within colliding ice and hail, ultimately producing lightning. The discovery not only sheds light on one of nature’s most chaotic phenomena but could also lead to cheaper electrical components for cold or remote environments. More

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS—Some Say Alien Spacecraft—is Shrouded in Carbon Dioxide Fog, NASA Telescope Finds - More

From Darth Vader’s Lightsaber to Wilson the Volleyball: Legendary Movie Props Hit Auction

A blockbuster movie memorabilia auction in California is offering over 1,000 lots, including some of Hollywood’s most iconic props. The standout piece is Darth Vader’s lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, valued up to $3 million and described as the only hero lightsaber with verified screen use ever offered at public auction.

Other high-profile items include Harrison Ford’s whip from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade ($500,000), Michael Keaton’s Batman suit from 1989 (Batman, $500,000), the neuralyzer from Men in Black ($150,000), Jane Fonda’s catsuit from Barbarella ($10,000), Jeff Bridges’ costume from The Big Lebowski, and Tom Hanks’ blood-stained volleyball Wilson from Cast Away (already doubling its $40,000 estimate). The auction, hosted by Propstore, spans sci-fi, action, and classic films, and is expected to raise tens of millions of dollars, making it one of the largest single sales of movie props in history. More

Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 - More

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats de Minaur to Set Up a Semifinal Clash with World Number One Jannik Sinner - Alcaraz takes on Djokovic in the other semi-final match. More

‘Disappointed’ Fever Star Caitlin Clark Ruled Out for Rest of WNBA Season - More

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to Compete in Exhibition Fight in Spring 2026 - More

A Teacher in Germany, Who Has Been on Sick Leave for 16 Years Sues Employer For Asking Her to Prove Her Illness

Chinese Doctors Remove 18-Centimeter Worm From Man’s Brain Years After Eating Raw Snake Organs

On This Day in 1698, Russian Tsar Peter the Great Introduced a Beard Tax, Forcing Nobles and Citizens to Shave, or pay the price, in an Effort to Modernize Russian Society