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Vic d'Obrenan's avatar
Vic d'Obrenan
Aug 7

There's a Dutch saying that translates to something like this: "Only the sun comes up for nothing." Canadians are more and more living delusional lives. Our democracy is on the skids on a parallel course with our economy. Alberta and perhaps Quebec will vote to leave this mess. Carnage is all talk and no action. His climate ideology and TDS are turning Canada rapidly into third-world status. What made Canada great is hard work, hard work, hard work, and absolute minimum government interference. Alberta will try to reestablish that template, and perhaps Quebec will follow or lead. Ottawa is killing Canada.

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JaneG321's avatar
JaneG321
8d

It's a dangerous and divided world, but Canadians are not seeing the Real Danger is the man that keeps on saying those words. Forget TDS, Canadians need to forget about him, have a look at our Top Dog? Who is stirring the real division in our Country, I find it absolutely appalling. I'm not sure we will make it with the markets betting against us with Billions, money leaving our country to green projects in far off lands, Alberta talking separation, we need a Trade Deal with the USA, but that seems to be the last thing on Prime Minister Carney's mind. His mind is certainly not on the citizens of this country. His mind is on his Investments at Brookfield, headquartered now in the USA. He is using our money and has been since he started "ADVISING" Trudeau with the crazy policies that were put in place and are still in place to benefit his interests. Follow the Money, as they say? Follow our money. Go back to before he became Prime Minister. It's criminal, I can't believe what's happening. Read the other day that the fines for conflict of interest charges to Parliamentarians is 500$. It's a joke. Thanks Blendr for you reporting, and truth.

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