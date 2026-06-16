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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
Jun 16Edited

Good article.

Should point out that many of us noticed this in the 1990s into the early 2000s with corporate free trade (free trade deals between nations, Multilateral Agreement on Investment, World Trade Organization and others).

When governments in Canada push gender ideology and allow our education system to decline it is clear they do not “think of the children.” We all know who these laws are really meant to restrict.

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