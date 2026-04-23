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Hope's avatar
Hope
20h

This was an amazing and brilliantly written article. So precise and detailed. Thank you for this. Anyone reading this should be able to understand not only the complexities of our countries issues, but the dangers of moving in the direction that we are currently in. You should be very proud of this article.

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
15h

The Cloward-Piven Strategy at work in Kanadastan.

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