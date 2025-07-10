Blendr News

Brenda Broley Cook
5h

There are a few FN bands who have excellent leadership & whos people have thrived. But the rest of them have never built anything including their own homes with water supply. Why TF do they feel they have the right to be consulted or stand in the way of development? Simply stupid. Expose the handful of grifters & the BILLIONS they have scammed in the last decade for ‘treaty reconciliation’…which skyrocketed under liberals. They are not the owners of canada…they are a conquered people who have been well treated in the overall picture. Time to evolve into canadian society participants

