Good morning, it’s Tuesday, August 13th. In today’s news, Ontario’s hidden puppy experiments expose the dark side of “scientific progress,” Canada’s justice system fails to keep pace with evolving transnational crime, China escalates trade war hitting Canada with a 75.8% tariff on canola, Clinics are ending gender treatments for kids in wake of Trump’s policies, and much more.

Ontario’s Hidden Puppy Experiments Expose the Dark Side of “Scientific Progress”

Behind locked doors and layers of security at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ontario, puppies — some as young as ten months old — were quietly hauled in under blankets, subjected to induced heart attacks lasting up to three hours, and ultimately killed so their hearts could be studied. These weren’t stray animals or end-of-life rescues — they were healthy dogs bred specifically for the lab.

The cruelty wasn’t accidental. Internal whistleblowers revealed that loud music was blasted to drown out the barking, garbage bags of dog food were disguised to avoid suspicion, and security teams physically guarded entrances while the animals were wheeled in. Inside, the dogs languished in cages for 23 hours a day, with no beds in sight. After the experiments, their bodies were stuffed into barrels in the freezer, labeled with names like “Croissant” and “Toast.”

These extreme measures to hide the very existence of the program are telling. If the research were truly beyond moral reproach, there would be no need for secrecy. The fact that St. Joseph’s went to such lengths to keep the public — and even other hospital staff — in the dark is a tacit admission that they knew what they were doing was deeply unethical.

When the story broke, Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not mince words. Calling himself an animal lover, Ford said:

“You just can’t be doing that… whoever leaked it, I want to thank them… now I’ve directed our team to start hunting down anyone else doing research on dogs or cats… Matter of fact, we’re going to legislate this. We’re going to make it very simple. You aren’t going to be going after animals like that.”

If Ford follows through, Ontario could become one of the few jurisdictions in North America to outright ban medical experimentation on dogs and cats. And frankly, the speed and severity of his reaction — compared to the hospital’s evasions — underscores just how out of touch certain “expert” institutions can be with basic human morality.

This scandal is a much needed reminder that science—for all its power—cannot provide a moral framework. The scientific method is one of humanity’s greatest inventions — it has cured diseases, extended lifespans, and expanded our understanding of the universe. But in the wrong hands, it can be twisted into a tool for acts so cold and calculated that they defy the imagination. Without ethics guiding it, science doesn’t just risk being misused — it can enable evil that the average person would never dream possible. Source.

Canada’s Justice System Fails to Keep Pace with Evolving Transnational Crime

Canada’s policing leadership is sounding the alarm that the country’s criminal justice and legal frameworks are no longer fit for purpose in addressing today’s complex, transnational criminal landscape. Thomas Carrique, president of the Association of Chiefs of Police and Ontario Provincial Police commissioner, highlighted that current laws are “outdated and inadequate,” originally designed for a very different era and unable to effectively confront modern cross-border organized crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

This gap between legal tools and criminal realities poses significant judicial challenges. Courts and law enforcement agencies are often hamstrung by legislation that limits their ability to act decisively—for example, judges cannot issue search warrants for small parcels that may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl, creating exploitable loopholes for traffickers.

The ongoing failure to update and strengthen legislation undermines the rule of law and compromises the judicial system’s ability to protect public safety. This judicial vulnerability is compounded by the fact that the justice system lacks sufficient deterrence and consequences for repeat offenders, which erodes public trust and confidence in law enforcement and the courts.

Canada’s political and judicial institutions are therefore at a critical crossroads. Without comprehensive legislative reform—such as tougher bail provisions and expanded authorities to combat digital and transnational crime—the system risks falling further behind increasingly sophisticated criminal enterprises. Given documented issues with enforcement and prosecution, this weakness leaves the country more exposed and vulnerable to organized crime and public safety threats.

China Strikes Back: 75.8% Tariff on Canadian Canola Escalates Trade War

China has fired back in its trade dispute with Canada, slapping a 75.8% preliminary tariff on Canadian canola. Beijing claims Canada has been “dumping” the crop into its market at artificially low prices, undermining China’s domestic canola oil producers. The move follows a year-long anti-dumping investigation, widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) introduced in October 2024.

The Canola Council of Canada disputes China’s claims, insisting Canadian exports comply with international trade rules. The council has not yet issued a formal response to the new tariff, but the blow is significant — China is one of Canada’s largest canola buyers.

The dispute began when Ottawa matched a similar U.S. move to block cheap Chinese EVs, citing unfair state subsidies, poor labour and environmental standards, and the threat to Canada’s auto sector. Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau framed it as a matter of national security and industrial protection, saying China was “compromising the security of our critical industries and displacing dedicated Canadian workers.”

The timing of China’s retaliation is notable. The two nations had just held trade talks four days before the announcement, exchanging views on “key economic and trade concerns.” Any goodwill appears to have evaporated.

Beyond the political posturing, the impact on Canadian farmers could be severe. Canola is one of Canada’s top agricultural exports, and losing competitiveness in the Chinese market will sting. Beijing’s tariffs are steep enough to make Canadian canola economically unviable for many Chinese importers, potentially forcing Canadian producers to find new markets at lower margins.

The tariff standoff underscores how trade policy is increasingly weaponized. What began as a dispute over EV subsidies now risks spilling over into agriculture, one of the most politically sensitive sectors in both countries. It’s a reminder that economic leverage — whether in cars or crops — is a central tool in modern geopolitical competition.

If Canada blinks and revises its EV tariffs, it risks undermining its stated industrial policy. If it doesn’t, Canadian farmers may become collateral damage in a fight they didn’t start. Either way, the canola tariff is a warning shot: in today’s trade wars, no sector is safe. Source.

Clinics Are Ending Gender Treatments for Kids in Wake of Trump’s Policies

Across the US, youth gender clinics are stepping back from harmful medical treatments for minors, marking an important shift toward protecting children’s health and well-being. After years of concern over the long-term risks of puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries, many clinics—including the nation’s largest—are pausing or closing these programs. This move follows stronger laws, federal scrutiny, and court rulings aimed at stopping irreversible procedures on vulnerable kids. The shift represents a victory for those advocating for safer, more cautious approaches that prioritize healing and honest care over rushed medical interventions. It’s a critical step toward safeguarding children from experimental treatments with lifelong consequences. More

Canadian Military Conduct Arctic Operations in Defence of ‘North American Homeland’

The Canadian Armed Forces are conducting extensive summer operations across the Arctic to reinforce sovereignty and strengthen North American security. These exercises, part of the annual NANOOK series, involve the navy, army, air force, and special operations, often collaborating with the Canadian Coast Guard and U.S. military. The operations include naval patrols near Alaska, reconnaissance missions on Baffin Island, and Arctic community visits by patrol vessels. This increased military presence comes amid evolving Canada-US security cooperation and efforts to boost defence spending, highlighted by a recent 13% pay raise for Canadian troops. Defense Minister David McGuinty emphasized the importance of protecting Canada’s North as a key element of continental security. More

Mexico Hands Over 26 Cartel Figures Wanted by US Authorities in Deal with Trump Administration - More

Israel is in Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in South Sudan - More

Trump to Hold Virtual Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of Summit With Putin - More

US Confirms the Takedown of the BlackSuit Ransomware Gang That Racked Up $370 Million in Ransoms - More

Lost Man Spent 9 Days Living Off Dirty Pond Water Until Rescuers Spotted ‘HELP’ Carved Into Rock - More

Perplexity Proposes $34.5 Billion Purchase of Google's Chrome Browser

AI startup Perplexity has made a surprising $34.5 billion offer to buy Google’s Chrome browser, aiming to challenge the tech giant’s stronghold on web search. The bid is nearly double Perplexity’s own valuation of $18 billion and comes amid a major antitrust case where a judge is considering forcing Google to sell Chrome to restore competition. Chrome dominates with over 60% of the global browser market and 3.5 billion users. Perplexity says it would maintain the browser’s open-source foundation and keep Google as the default search engine while giving users more choice. The judge’s upcoming decision could reshape how competition works in search and browsing, with Chrome’s future hanging in the balance. More

US Deficit Grows to $291 Billion in July Despite Record Tariff Revenues - Outlays for the month hit $630 billion, a record high for July, reflecting higher interest costs on the national debt and increased spending across a range of programs. More

Starbucks Asks Customers in South Korea to Stop Bringing Printers and Desktop Computers into Stores as Workers Transform Cafés into Remote Offices - More

Defying Science: Gold Endures Extreme Heat Beyond the Boundaries of Physics

Scientists have shattered a temperature record by superheating gold to over 19,000 Kelvin—more than 14 times its melting point—without it melting or losing its crystal structure. This breakthrough overturns the long-held “entropy catastrophe” theory, which claimed solids couldn’t stay stable above roughly three times their melting temperature. Using ultra-fast laser pulses and advanced X-ray laser thermometry at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, researchers rapidly heated a thin gold foil in just 50 quadrillionths of a second, allowing it to remain solid at unprecedented temperatures. This discovery opens new frontiers in high-energy-density physics, fusion research, and planetary science. More

What Scientists Discovered About French Fries and Diabetes - French fries may be more than just a guilty pleasure—they could raise your risk of type 2 diabetes by 20% if eaten three times a week, while the same amount of boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes doesn’t appear to have the same effect. More

China Deploys Robot Antelope in Tibet to Monitor Endangered Herds - More

It's Official: UFC to Host First-Ever White House Fight Next Year

The White House will host its first-ever UFC fight next July 4th as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. UFC president Dana White, a longtime friend of President Trump, confirmed the event and is working with Ivanka Trump to finalize plans, with ideas ranging from an outdoor cage on the White House grounds to a 25,000-person crowd. The fight is part of Trump’s broader push to leave his mark on the White House, alongside major renovations and a $200 million ballroom project—which he is funding with private money. The announcement comes amid UFC’s new $7.7 billion streaming deal with Paramount, whose merger with Skydance was recently approved by the administration. More

Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240 Million Hawaii Real Estate Project - A Hawaii real estate investor and broker are suing Shohei Ohtani, claiming the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his agent got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development on the Big Island’s coveted Hapuna Coast that they brought him in to endorse. More

Sweden's Duplantis Raises His Pole Vault World Record to 6.29 Metres in Budapest - More

Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Electric Guitar Expected to Fetch Up to $3 Million at Auction

ChatGPT’s Diet Tips Blamed for Rare Poisoning of 60-Year-Old Man

On This Day In 1961, construction of the Berlin Wall began in East Germany. In the early hours, barbed wire and concrete barriers went up, dividing Berlin overnight. The Wall became the most notorious symbol of the Cold War, separating families, cutting off escape routes to the West, and standing for nearly three decades as a stark reminder of the Iron Curtain.