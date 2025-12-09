Blendr News

Diane
12h

Quite frankly not having a doctor is healthier these days. I am happy not to have any doctor that still believes in Covid bio weapons, and flu shots that do not work. These are not doctors they are pill pushers....

UncleMac
7h

Regarding national digital ID & beyond, it seems to me the Liberals prefer bringing their agenda in through the backdoor. For example, although I'm not a fan of Harper, he campaigned on killing the long arm registry & did so. Trudeau the Younger's gubbermint didn't resurrect the long arm registry. Instead, they bumped the PAL requirements and achieved a similar result. There is no separate registry but every purchase, sale & trade must be reported.

