Good morning, it's Wednesday, June 25th. In today's news, Ontario woman punished for questioning land acknowledgments, Iran, Israel, and the US at a crossroads with ceasefire on thin ice, The Psychopath's Playbook: How the worst climb to the top, Carney pledges $150 billion annual defence budget as Canada backs NATO's 5% target, and much more.

Suspended for Dissent: Ontario Mom Punished for Questioning Land Acknowledgments

In a quiet school board meeting in Ontario, a parent representative did the unthinkable—she disagreed. Catherine Kronas, an elected councillor for Ancaster High, respectfully objected to the ritual recitation of a land acknowledgment at the start of a council meeting. Her statement, firmly grounded in Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, raised concerns about compelled speech and the politicization of public education. For that act of dissent, she’s been suspended—without a clear explanation, without due process, and without any indication of when, or if, she’ll be allowed to return.

Kronas’ objection was not disruptive. She simply asked that her concerns be noted in the meeting’s minutes, citing her belief that these acknowledgments are political in nature and not appropriate for a government-run institution. Weeks later, she received a letter from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board stating she was barred from attending future meetings due to having “caused harm.” No specific policy breach was named. No complainant was identified. No definition of harm was provided.

This is not how a free society functions.

Her legal counsel, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, rightfully called the suspension an unconstitutional violation of free expression and procedural fairness. The board’s refusal to clarify the charges, allow her to respond, or even define the nature of the alleged offence is deeply authoritarian. It’s not about healing harm—it’s about silencing dissent.

The chilling message is clear: some speech is not permitted—not even mild, principled disagreement. In today’s institutional climate, land acknowledgments have become more than symbolic. They are treated as sacred declarations, unquestionable and compulsory. To object is heresy. And heretics must be punished.

This isn’t just about one school board. It’s about the broader erosion of democratic principles in our public institutions. When elected representatives can be suspended for speech, with no process, no evidence, and no accountability, we’ve crossed a dangerous line. Canadians should take note: this isn't reconciliation—it's ideological enforcement masquerading as virtue.

Free speech doesn’t end where someone else’s feelings begin. And if our institutions can’t tolerate even the gentlest challenge to their orthodoxy, then maybe it’s not reconciliation they’re after—but obedience. Source.

Ground News x Blendr: A Ceasefire on the Brink and Strikes That Fell Short—Iran, Israel, and the US at a Crossroads

Tensions in the Middle East have surged once again as a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran collides with the aftermath of US airstrikes missing the target on Iran’s nuclear facilities. With diplomacy hanging by a thread and military action falling short of its goals, the region stands at a dangerous crossroads. This article unpacks the latest developments, with Ground News’ signature lens on media bias and narrative polarization.

The Ceasefire: Shaky From the Start

On June 23rd, Trump declared a "complete and total ceasefire" between Israel and Iran following a spike in hostilities. The deal, meant to pause Iran’s alleged missile attacks and halt Israeli retaliation, was billed by Trump as a diplomatic victory. But within hours, it unravelled. Israel accused Iran of breaking the truce with renewed missile launches, prompting retaliatory strikes. Iran denied the accusations, blaming Israel for reigniting tensions.

Ground News highlights the media divide: left-leaning outlets like CNN and The Guardian cast the ceasefire as fragile and Trump’s rhetoric as premature. Right-leaning media like Fox News and Breitbart, on the other hand, framed Trump as a strong mediator burdened by regional instability, applauding his efforts to enforce peace.

The Strikes: A Symbolic Blow, Not a Strategic Victory

The US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were intended to cripple Tehran’s enrichment capabilities. But early US intel assessments suggest the damage was superficial—centrifuges survived, and Iran’s nuclear progress was only delayed by months, not dismantled.

Here too, media bias is stark: left-leaning sources like AP and Reuters call the operation a strategic failure and raise concerns it may harden Iran’s resolve. Meanwhile, right-leaning sources such as Newsmax and The Washington Times frame the strikes as a necessary show of force—a geopolitical message, not just a military action.

What Now? Tensions Boil, Stakes Rise

With a ceasefire teetering on mutual accusations and US strikes failing to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, the Middle East remains a tinderbox. The delicate truce, barely holding amid claims of violations, risks collapsing into renewed conflict, while Iran’s ability to resume nuclear activities looms large. As Israel, Iran, and the US navigate this precarious moment, the world watches to see whether diplomacy can salvage peace or if escalation will ignite a broader conflict.

The Psychopath’s Playbook: How the Worst Climb to the Top

What if the people pulling the strings aren’t just corrupt—but clinically pathological? What if the real threat to society isn’t a bad policy or broken system, but a specific type of person—cold, calculating, and morally hollow—who rises through the ranks precisely because they lack a conscience?

That’s the core insight of Political Ponerology, a groundbreaking but little-known work by Polish psychiatrist Andrew Łobaczewski. Drawing from psychology, history, and lived experience under totalitarian regimes, Łobaczewski developed a framework for understanding how evil infiltrates institutions—not through ideology alone, but through the rise of pathological personalities, especially psychopaths.

These aren’t foaming-at-the-mouth lunatics. Many wear suits, smile charmingly, and speak in carefully scripted platitudes. Their defining trait isn’t violence—it’s manipulation. They are skilled social chameleons who mask their predatory intentions behind charisma and confidence.

Here’s how to spot them:

They read people fast. Psychopaths size you up in seconds. They instinctively identify your insecurities, values, and emotional weak points—then use that knowledge to control or exploit you. Every conversation is a transaction to them.

They speak with confidence, not substance. Flashy jargon, rehearsed sincerity, and bold delivery often mask empty or dishonest messaging. They rely on style over truth, knowing most people are swayed more by tone than content.

They wear masks. Their personalities are fluid. They present whatever persona will be most effective in the moment: the victim, the visionary, the savior, the patriot. Underneath is nothing but hunger for power.

They distort moral language. They speak of “justice,” “freedom,” or “equality,” but invert these ideals to serve pathological ends. Łobaczewski called this paramoralism: the use of moral language to justify immoral actions.

They build associations of the similarly disordered. Over time, they surround themselves with enablers, fellow manipulators, or useful idiots. These ponerogenic associations insulate them from accountability and accelerate their rise.

They despise true morality. Religion, tradition, honesty—these are obstacles to be bypassed, not principles to live by. They seek freedom from consequence, not liberty in the classical sense.

Łobaczewski’s work is a warning: when pathological personalities go unrecognized, they climb unchecked. And when they dominate institutions, entire nations can descend into nightmare.

Learn the signs. Spot the masks. And don’t mistake charm for character.

Carney Pledges $150 Billion Annual Defence Budget as Canada Backs NATO’s 5% GDP Target

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will hit NATO’s proposed 5% of GDP defence spending target—a massive jump from current levels—by investing heavily in critical minerals and related infrastructure like ports and railways. Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague, Carney said this economic development strategy will both support Canada's defence obligations and benefit its economy. The 5% target—up from the current 2%—includes 3.5% on core military spending and 1.5% on adjacent areas like cybersecurity and supply chains.

Canada currently spends about 1.37% of GDP on defence, or $41 billion. Hitting 5% would require roughly $150 billion annually. While the US supports the increase for allies, President Trump says the new threshold shouldn't apply to America. NATO members are expected to decide on the new target this week. More

Danforth Mass Shooting Class-Action Lawsuit Against Smith & Wesson Gets Greenlight

Ontario’s top court has allowed a class-action lawsuit against gunmaker Smith & Wesson to proceed, brought by victims of Toronto’s 2018 Danforth shooting. The suit alleges the company was negligent for not equipping the firearm with user-authentication technology that could prevent unauthorized use. The court ruled the plaintiffs only needed to show a plausible basis for the claim, not prove it outright, reversing a lower court decision. The class-action lawsuit seeks roughly $150 million in total damages

What This Means for Gun Rights in Canada:

This case could set a dangerous precedent for gun manufacturers, potentially opening the door to more lawsuits that target lawful producers over criminal misuse of firearms. While Canada already has some of the strictest gun laws in the Western world, this ruling signals a shift toward using the courts—not just legislation—to push for tighter controls and mandates on firearms, which will erode gun rights further. More

Alberta NDP Leader Nenshi Wins Seat in Provincial Byelection; Separatist Republican Leader Comes in Third in Rural Riding - More

House Overwhelmingly Rejects Impeachment Resolution Against Trump Over Iran Strike - More

US Marshals Operation Locates 60 ‘Critically Missing’ Children in Florida - More

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Accused of $345,000 Kickback - More

Canada’s Chief of the Defence Says Canada Should Buy More F-35 Jets and Work With US on Missile Defence - More

US Investigates Tesla’s Robotaxi Launch After Videos Show Cars Driving Erratically

Tesla’s Robotaxi rollout in Austin is under scrutiny after videos showed vehicles veering into wrong lanes and exceeding speed limits. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an inquiry into the incidents, just days after the company’s highly publicized launch featuring pro-Tesla influencers. Despite Elon Musk’s claims that Robotaxis are the future of safer transportation, footage suggests otherwise for now, prompting safety concerns. This comes as Tesla faces declining sales, a 71% drop in Q1 profits, and an ongoing federal investigation into its Full Self-Driving feature. More

Canada's Inflation Unchanged at 1.7% in May as Core Measures Slightly Ease - More

Study: Canada Ranks Among the Least AI Literate Countries in the World - Accoridng to KPMG, Canada ranked 44th in AI training and literacy out of 47 countries, and 28th among 30 advanced economies. More

China Unveils Mosquito-Sized Microdrone for Covert Surveillance

China has unveiled a mosquito-sized military microdrone designed for covert surveillance, capable of silent flight, real-time video, and infiltration of secure sites. Developed by the National University of Defense Technology, the ultra-miniaturized drone marks a leap in robotic warfare, offering near-invisible espionage and sabotage capabilities. This breakthrough comes amid a growing global arms race in micro-UAV development, with countries like the US and Norway also investing heavily in autonomous, insect-scale drones. While these systems offer a strategic edge, they raise serious ethical concerns about attribution, accountability, and the potential for escalation in future conflicts. More

Diabetic Woman No Longer Needs Insulin After Single Dose of Experimental Stem Cells - More

Hockey Hall of Fame: Zdeno Chára, Alexander Mogilny, Joe Thornton Among 8-Member Class

The Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025 includes eight new inductees chosen by an 18-member committee. Players must be retired for at least three seasons, while builders can still be active.

Zdeno Chára: Elite defenseman, Norris Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion, known for his record-setting shot.

Duncan Keith: Three-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time Norris Trophy winner, Olympic gold medalist.

Alexander Mogilny: First Soviet defector, high-scoring forward, member of the IIHF Triple Gold Club.

Joe Thornton: NHL scoring leader, Hart Trophy winner, Olympic gold medalist.

Jack Parker (Builder): Legendary Boston University coach with multiple NCAA titles.

Danièle Sauvageau (Builder): First woman builder inducted, led Canada’s women’s hockey team to Olympic gold.

Jennifer Botterill: Multiple Olympic golds and World Championships, top collegiate player.

Brianna Decker: Decorated international career with Olympic and World titles, top professional player.

The class will be inducted in Toronto on November 10, 2025. More

Miami Earns Showdown with 'Best in the World' PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16 - More

NFL Collusion Ruling: Arbitrator Reportedly Finds NFL, Roger Goodell Encouraged Teams to Reduce Guarantees for Veterans - More

Don Cherry, 91, Signs Off from Podcast for the Final Time - More

Two Bears Escape Wildlife Park Enclosure, Devour a 7-Day Supply of Honey, Then Pass out

Moroccan Man Sued for Impersonating Muscular Italian Man on Tinder

On This Day in 1876, the Battle of the Little Bighorn took place, where the U.S. 7th Cavalry led by Brevet Major General George Armstrong Custer was decisively defeated by Sioux and Cheyenne warriors under Chiefs Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull in the event famously remembered as "Custer's Last Stand."