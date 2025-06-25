Blendr News

Tomas
Jun 25

Those who questioned efficacy of the jabs or any of the covid theatre (masks, social distancing, social circles...) were also singled out for persecution. The pattern, now established and time tested, repeats.

Brenda Broley Cook
Jun 25

Yes ‘they’ are after obedience. Sadly all Cdn institutions have been inundated with brainwashed petty tyrants. They work for the UN, but are literally too stupid to even notice as they enact their anti human, illogical, marxist agenda. Schools stopped teaching people how to think & seek truth, & have churned out a couple generations of robots told what to think instead. They numbly repeat the propaganda while distracted by social media echo chambers. They are vicious towards anyone who interrupts their lies. Canada has gone so far that the common language everyone spews or hears multiple times a day is factually insane, illogical & unquantifiable. Climate CHANGE. gender affirming. Equitable..reconciliation…These are prime examples of mindless bullshit becoming mainstream with all its fear/confusion & LACK OF honesty. We have been led by the public square bullies into a mental break from reality & are expected to go along with the charade or be destroyed with glee. Add to that our streets full of chanting foreign anger, angry mobs & violent criminals protected by the laws & courts…there is nothing left if what used to be a shining beacon to other nations.

ASIDE from the sound minded alternative media & journalists such as Blendr…you guys are truly admirable. You are like warriors. I admire & respect your work.

