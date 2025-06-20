Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maxwell's avatar
Maxwell
Jun 21

I have two gas powered vehicles

Ain’t nobody taking them away!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mari's avatar
mari
Jun 20

Do the liberals really want to change asylum rules? Hasn't happened in 10 years

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture