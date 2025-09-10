Good morning, it’s Wednesday, September 10th. In today’s news, Barrie declares a State of Emergency after a double homicide at a homeless encampment, China’s “Great Firewall” goes global as governments collude to crush dissent, Edmonton Police revolt against Crown Prosecutors after offering a plea deal to a murderer, Macron picks loyalist as France’s next Prime Minister, and much more.

Barrie Declares State of Emergency After Double Homicide at Homeless Encampment

Barrie’s mayor has done what many Canadian cities are too timid to do—draw a line. This week, Alex Nuttall declared a state of emergency over homeless encampments, making it clear that public parks, sidewalks, and trails cannot be surrendered to lawlessness.

The decision came after a gruesome incident shocked the city: police arrested a man at one of Barrie’s largest encampments, charging him with murder and dismemberment. Both victims were fellow residents of the camp. The suspect also faces drug and weapons charges. Let’s be honest—the chances this was the first crime he committed are slim. This wasn’t simply a tragedy. It was a flashing red siren that something far deeper had gone wrong.

For years, Canadians have been told the solution to encampments is more compassion, more funding, more programs. Yet while governments pour billions into “harm reduction” and subsidized housing, the streets become more dangerous. The real issue is cultural: we have built a system that excuses addiction, refuses to hold criminals accountable, and pretends tent cities are just another form of housing.

Nuttall’s message was blunt but necessary: if you want help, resources exist. If you refuse, you cannot remain in a public space. That clarity is rare in Canadian politics, where leaders too often bend to activists who would rather normalize open drug use and rising crime than confront reality.

Barrie residents have had enough—and they are not alone. Across the country, communities are fed up with the daily risks encampments bring: fires, overdoses, assaults, theft, and now, murder. A park or trail is not a safe space for families when it doubles as an unpoliced drug den.

Declaring an emergency is not a perfect solution, but it is a necessary first step. It signals that public safety outweighs political posturing. It puts the burden back where it belongs: on a system that must enforce laws, not excuse them.

If other Canadian cities continue down the path of endless compassion with no accountability, they should not be surprised when tragedies like Barrie’s repeat themselves. Compassion is not the answer to crime. Enforcement is. Source.

From China to Canada: China’s Great Firewall Goes Global as Governments Collude to Crush Dissent

A massive leak of over 100,000 internal documents has revealed that Geedge Networks, a Chinese censorship company backed by the “father of the Great Firewall,” is exporting industrial-scale repression technology worldwide. Its systems don’t just block websites—they allow governments to track, monitor, and target specific individuals, even injecting malware into their internet traffic.

This revelation exposes something bigger than one company. It shows a trend: governments in the East and West are converging on the same model—silencing dissent under the guise of “security” or “misinformation control.” While authoritarian regimes like China, Kazakhstan, and Myanmar deploy these tools openly, Western democracies are quietly edging closer. Canada’s Online Harms Act, the Online Streaming Act, and the Online News Act all echo the same principle: control what people can see, say, and share online.

The Canadian angle becomes even sharper when we consider our relationship with China. Canada has a history of outsourcing or allowing foreign technology to shape its digital landscape—Sandvine, a Canadian company, once sold deep-packet-inspection tech to Pakistan, which later became the very infrastructure repurposed by Geedge for censorship. This shows how Canadian exports and partnerships can boomerang back, feeding authoritarian systems abroad before being reimported as policy blueprints at home.

The danger for Canada is twofold:

Foreign infiltration: If Chinese-made censorship systems can monitor VPNs, emails, and encrypted traffic abroad, Canadian communications with allies, activists, or even businesses could be compromised. Domestic adoption: The Liberal government has already laid legal groundwork for restricting online speech. With China actively commercializing its “digital authoritarianism as a service,” the temptation for Western governments—including Canada—to borrow from Beijing’s playbook will only grow.

The bottom line: what starts as repression in Xinjiang or Myanmar doesn’t stay there. It becomes the model. And Canada, through both its exports and its political appetite for speech control, is already entangled. The Geedge leak is the clearest proof yet that global governments aren’t acting in isolation—they’re colluding, borrowing, and building a shared future where dissent is the crime and compliance is the only currency.

Police Revolt Against Prosecutors in Shocking Edmonton Murder Case

Canada’s justice system is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. Nowhere is this more clear than in Edmonton, where police have taken the extraordinary step of publicly rebuking Crown prosecutors for offering a plea deal that reduces the charge of first-degree murder to manslaughter.

The case is horrific. An eight-year-old Indigenous girl was killed, her body stuffed into a hockey bag, and left abandoned in the back of a truck. Police charged a woman with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence with no parole for 25 years. Yet Crown prosecutors have offered a deal: plead guilty to manslaughter and serve just eight years.

For the Edmonton Police Service, that was a step too far. In an unprecedented move, they wrote to Alberta’s Ministry of Justice accusing the Crown of bringing “the administration of justice into disrepute” and threatening to release details of their investigation so the public could decide for themselves. It’s a shocking public split between two institutions that are supposed to be on the same team.

And yet, can anyone really blame the police? Every day they’re asked to put their lives on the line, arresting dangerous individuals, only to see them back on the streets days later thanks to weak sentencing, bail reform, or plea bargains that value expediency over accountability. While this particular case is not about an immediate release, the idea that someone convicted of killing a child could be back in Canadian communities in just eight years should make every citizen uneasy.

This episode highlights the rot at the core of our justice system. Police are frustrated. Communities feel unsafe. Victims’ families are left with shattered trust. And prosecutors, hiding behind the language of “litigation risk,” appear more concerned with managing workloads than delivering justice. Even within the institutions meant to uphold the law, there is open conflict about whether justice is being served at all.

The Crown says it must weigh evidence, credibility of witnesses, and the unpredictability of trials. That may be true. But justice is not a balance sheet. When the system routinely produces outcomes that outrage both the police and the public, the message is clear: the institutions are not working.

Canada’s justice system is supposed to protect the innocent, punish the guilty, and uphold public confidence. Instead, it is collapsing into infighting, leniency, and disrepute. Source.

Macron Picks Loyalist as France’s New Prime Minister

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has appointed loyal ally Sébastien Lecornu, the departing defense minister, as the country’s new prime minister just one day after the government fell in a no-confidence vote. The move, aimed at securing political stability and passing a crucial budget, makes Lecornu Macron’s fifth prime minister of his second term and the third since last year’s snap elections, reflecting ongoing instability in the French Parliament. While conservatives welcomed the choice, left-wing opponents decried it as a provocation, warning of social unrest and complete political gridlock. More

MAHA Commission: New Federal Plan Targets Children’s Health, Vaccines, Nutrition, and Fertility

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission has unveiled a new strategy to improve the health of Americans, focusing especially on children. Key initiatives include updating food guidelines in hospitals and schools, launching a vaccine injury research program at the NIH, improving labeling on drugs like OxyContin, boosting fertility awareness, and studying the impact of environmental toxins.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who chairs the commission, praised the 128 recommendations as long-awaited measures to address chronic disease, poor diets, and overprescription of medications. The commission will coordinate with agencies like HHS, NIH, FDA, and the EPA to implement programs, collect better data, and educate the public on healthier lifestyles. More

Supreme Court Agrees to Fast-Track Trump Admin’s Tariff Appeal - The cases will be heard in the first week of November. More

Israel Strikes Senior Hamas Leaders in Qatar - Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on the capital, Doha, as ‘cowardly.’ Trump also chimed in, saying Doha's strike on Hamas 'does not advance' US and Israel goals. Hamas claims leadership survived. More

‘Get Rid of the Speed Cameras,’ Doug Ford Warns Municipalities After at Least 16 Damaged in Coordinated Effort in Toronto Overnight - More

Nepal's Parliament Set on Fire After PM Resigns Over Anti-Corruption Protests - More

Belarusian Spy Network Dismantled in Europe, Says Czech Intelligence Agency

The exact size of the spy network remains undisclosed, but indications suggest the network stretched broadly across Europe. More

Charlotte Train Stabbing: Suspect Faces Federal Murder Charges in Fatal Killing of Ukrainian Refugee, Death Penalty on the Table - More

The Richest Americans Are Worth a Record $6.6 Trillion

The 400 wealthiest Americans are now worth a record $6.6 trillion, gaining $1.2 trillion in the past year. Elon Musk became the first US billionaire to surpass $400 billion, fueled by Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, while Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg follow at $276 billion and $253 billion. Wealth remains concentrated: the top 20 hold $3 trillion, and the number of “centibillionaires” rose to 15, including Walmart heirs Alice, Rob, and Jim Walton. Overall, 71% of the list are self-made, with 14 newcomers entering, including AI entrepreneur Edwin Chen. Despite soaring fortunes, charitable giving lags, with most billionaires donating less than 5% of their wealth. More

Anglo American to Acquire Teck Resources in $50 Billion USD Deal, Creating Fifth-Largest Copper Producer - The all-share merger would combine the UK and Canada mining giants, giving the UK majority control. The deal is pending approval from regulators in Canada, the US, and China. More

CMHC Report: Toronto Construction Activity at ‘Lowest Level Since 2009’ - More

The FCC Begins Proceedings to Ban 7 Chinese Labs From Certifying US Electronics - According to the FCC, these labs are directly tied to the CCP and pose a national security threat. More

Worse Than We Thought: “Forever Chemicals” Are Far More Acidic Than Previously Believed

PFAS, widely known as “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment, appear to be more hazardous than previously thought due to their extreme acidity. A new study led by the University at Buffalo found that several common and emerging PFAS compounds are far more acidic than earlier estimates, meaning they are more likely to dissolve in water, spread widely, and accumulate in human tissues, which leads to a myriad of problems.

Using advanced NMR techniques combined with computational modeling, researchers measured pKa values for 10 PFAS types and three breakdown products, revealing, for example, that GenX—a Teflon replacement—is about 1,000 times more acidic than prior studies suggested. These more accurate measurements give scientists critical insight into how PFAS move through the environment and the body, helping guide better monitoring, remediation, and health risk assessments. More

Light-Powered Chip Makes AI 100 Times More Efficient - Researchers at the University of Florida have developed a laser-powered AI chip that uses light instead of electricity for key computations, slashing energy consumption while keeping near-perfect accuracy. More

Canada-Israel Davis Cup Matches in Halifax Closed to Fans Due to Safety Concerns

The Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup tie in Halifax this Friday and Saturday will be played behind closed doors due to escalating safety concerns, as advised by Tennis Canada, the International Tennis Federation, and national security agencies. The decision follows pressure from over 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, who urged cancellation over Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The matches, originally scheduled at Scotiabank Centre, will now be livestreamed, and ticket holders will receive refunds. Halifax has cancelled $50,000 in event funding, citing lost tourism and economic benefits, though city officials encourage fans to cheer on Team Canada from their hotels. Protests, including a “March for Palestine,” are planned during the tie, highlighting tensions between community pressure and support for the national team. More

MLSE and Buffalo Bills Announce Partnership to Grow the Game of Football in Canada - More

Banksy’s Latest Mural to Be Removed as London Police Investigate Potential Vandalism - The mysterious street artist Banksy, who has kept himself a secret since the 1990s, may have his identity revealed as authorities classify his new mural depicting a judge hitting a protester as criminal damage. More

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Made Requests to Raptors in 2019 That 'Line Up Almost Perfectly' with Clippers Fake Sponsorship Controversy - More

BC Man Ticketed for Driving a Kid’s Pink Barbie Jeep While Absolutely Hammered During Morning Commute

Iguana Gives Birth to Eight Hatchlings Without a Male Partner—Zookeepers Call “Virgin Birth” One of the Rarest Events in the Animal Kingdom

On This Day in 1894, London taxi driver George Smith becomes the first person ever fined for drunk driving.