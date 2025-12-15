Good morning, it’s Monday, December 15th. In today’s news, a debate is forming in Canada about whether MAiD should be extended to minors and infants, a terror attack in Australia shocks the world, Michael Ma’s floor crossing raises questions about CCP interference, Trump pledges a “very serious retaliation” to an ISIS ambush in Syria, and much more.

When Killing Children Becomes “Care,” a Society Has Lost Its Moral Compass

There are certain ideas so dark that their mere appearance in public debate tells you something has gone badly wrong. When a society begins calmly weighing whether it should kill its own children, not as a tragedy but as a policy option, it has crossed a moral line. Canada crossed that line years ago. Now it is marching forward with clipboards and clinical language, calling it progress.

The latest reminder came when the Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ) told the Daily Mail that “medical assistance in dying may be an appropriate treatment for babies suffering from extreme pain.” The CMQ added that “parents should have the opportunity to obtain this care for their infant under these well-defined circumstances.” They insist this would apply only in severe cases where suffering is unmanageable. But an infant cannot speak, cannot consent, cannot even describe pain. What counts as “unmanageable” is left entirely to third-party judgment—doctors, parents, committees—guessing at a life they do not live.

This is where the Orwellian doublespeak becomes impossible to ignore. Euthanasia is repeatedly framed as “care.” The CMQ itself uses that word. On a previous Blendr clip about MAiD, one commenter wrote, “MAiD is a good service that helped my family.” Whatever one’s moral view, the honest language is this: MAiD is a service that killed his family member. As Orwell warned, “political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable.” Canada has mastered the form.

It would be comforting to believe this is the work of a few rogue practitioners or a single overzealous medical college. It isn’t. These ideas have already seeped into Parliament. A joint parliamentary committee has recommended expanding assisted dying to minors. Witnesses told MPs that a minor’s capacity to make an informed decision is not a function of age, nor of the suffering they endure. The committee ultimately agreed, concluding that eligibility for MAiD “should not be denied on the basis of age alone.”

Anna Farrow has rightly pointed out the disturbing historical parallel that accompanies this thinking. The first organized government program of euthanasia for disabled infants began in Nazi Germany in 1939, after a single “mercy killing.” That logic metastasized into Aktion T4, which murdered roughly 250,000 disabled children and adults by 1945. History did not begin with concentration camps. It began with paperwork, doctors, and bureaucratic language.

Since legalization in 2016, more than 76,000 Canadians have died through MAiD. In 2024 alone, 16,499 deaths—over five percent of all deaths nationwide—were attributed to it, a figure rising year after year as eligibility expands through mechanisms like Track 2, where death need not be imminent.

Jonathan Reggler, a retired Vancouver Island family physician who provided MAiD, was blunt about how he resolves the moral tension in Track 2 cases. “Once you accept that life is not sacred and [not] something that can only be taken by God, a being I don’t believe in – then … some of us have to go forward and say, ‘We’ll do it’.”

That is not compassion. It is something far colder. And the fact that we are debating it at all should terrify us.

Hanukkah Massacre: Terror Attack in Australia Shocks the World as Jewish Celebration Turns to Bloodshed

On December 14, 2025—the first night of Hanukkah—a peaceful gathering of more than 1,000 Jewish celebrants at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach descended into horror when two gunmen opened fire on the “Chanukah by the Sea” event organized by Chabad of Bondi. Australian authorities quickly declared this a terrorist attack. At least 16 people were killed, including one of the attackers and a child, while more than 40 others were injured, many critically.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as families, children, and elderly attendees fled amid gunfire around 7:30 pm local time. Some reported hearing shouts of “Allahu Akbar,” while non-Jews were warned to leave the area.

The Attack and Suspects

The gunmen, dressed in black and armed with automatic weapons, deliberately targeted the Jewish event on a crowded summer evening—despite a police station being just 150 metres away. Police arrived within five to ten minutes, during which the attackers unleashed sustained gunfire.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed the suspects were a father-son pair: 50-year-old Naveed Akram, who was fatally shot by police at the scene, and his 24-year-old son, who remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Authorities are not currently seeking additional suspects but are investigating possible broader connections, including reports of Iranian social media accounts celebrating the attack. An explosive device recovered from a nearby vehicle raised further concerns about a more complex plot.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the assault as “an act of pure evil,” emphasizing that it was deliberately aimed at Australia’s Jewish community and declaring there is no place for such hatred in the country. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns echoed those remarks, noting the attack was carried out on the first night of Hanukkah with clear intent.

A Hero Amid the Chaos

Amid the carnage, an extraordinary act of courage may have saved countless lives. Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit shop owner from Sutherland and father of two, tackled one of the gunmen from behind after being shot himself. Bystander footage shows al Ahmed wresting the shotgun away, briefly pointing it back at the attacker before securing it by a nearby tree.

Al Ahmed’s actions have been widely praised around the world, with calls for official recognition and a verified GoFundMe campaign proposed by investor Bill Ackman. Family members said his intervention represented “humanity’s finest,” standing as a powerful rebuttal to the hatred driving the attack.

Global Shockwaves

The Bondi Beach massacre sent shockwaves internationally, prompting heightened security alerts in major US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, amid rising antisemitic incidents. Officials cited the attack as part of a broader global pattern of escalating Jew-hatred.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Australian policies may have contributed to an environment in which such violence could take root. At the same time, President Trump urged Jewish Americans to celebrate Hanukkah proudly despite the tragedy.

In a sharply worded opinion piece, former Canadian ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici described the massacre as the brutal consequence of “globalizing the intifada.” She argued that unchecked antisemitic demonstrations in countries like Australia and Canada since October 2023 have emboldened extremists, criticizing political leaders for tolerating hate under the banner of free expression. Bercovici called for bans on protests that incite violence and stronger protections for Jewish communities, warning that unequal treatment of Jewish victims only fuels further attacks.

As investigations continue, Commissioner Lanyon urged calm and warned against retaliatory violence. No group has claimed responsibility, but authorities say the motive appears rooted in antisemitism, with ongoing probes into possible international links.

A Floor Crossing Too Close to Beijing for Comfort

Michael Ma’s decision to cross the floor from the Conservatives to Mark Carney’s Liberals would be controversial in any Parliament. Coming from Markham–Unionville, it is something more serious.

Floor crossing is legal. That is not the question. The question is whether Canadians should be expected to accept it without scrutiny when the seat involved has been repeatedly flagged—by intelligence briefings, public scandals, and confirmed election-threat warnings—as an area of heightened foreign-state pressure.

Markham–Unionville has not been an ordinary riding for some time. In the 2021 election, senior Conservative figures say they were briefed by Canadian intelligence that Chinese officials were actively surveilling the Conservative incumbent, Bob Saroya. These briefings described activity they believed went beyond observation—campaign teams allegedly shadowed, voters allegedly intimidated, and foreign officials showing unusual interest in a single local race. CSIS has never publicly confirmed those claims, but they were serious enough to linger at the highest levels of Canadian politics.

The riding returned to national attention in the 2025 campaign. Liberal MP Paul Chiang publicly suggested that a Conservative rival, Joe Tay—who was under a Hong Kong bounty for criticizing Beijing—could be turned over to Chinese diplomats. Chiang later said he was joking. Tay called it intimidation. International Hong Kong diaspora groups took it seriously enough to urge RCMP involvement. Only after that pressure did Chiang step aside.

That same election cycle, Ottawa publicly acknowledged something Canada had never admitted before: a transnational repression operation targeting a federal candidate, using Chinese-language platforms to intimidate and discredit him. Police advised the targeted candidate to suspend door-to-door canvassing. Election-threat monitors confirmed digital harassment consistent with authoritarian pressure tactics.

Against that backdrop, Michael Ma won Markham–Unionville for the Conservatives—then crossed the floor months later, helping push Carney’s minority government to the brink of majority power.

There is no evidence Ma acted under direction or coercion. He says his decision was personal and rooted in governance preferences. That claim deserves to be stated clearly and fairly.

But democracies do not run on intent alone. They run on trust.

When a riding repeatedly associated with CCP-linked intimidation allegations, intelligence warnings, and public interference controversies produces a floor crossing that materially alters national power, Canadians are entitled to ask hard questions.

If Canada wants the label of “democracy,” this cannot be brushed aside as routine parliamentary trivia. At minimum, a floor crossing from a riding with this history should trigger a by-election. Source.

ISIS Ambush in Syria Kills 3 Americans—Trump Pledges “Very Serious Retaliation”

In central Syria’s Palmyra, a lone gunman affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) ambushed a joint US-Syrian patrol during a “key leader engagement” as part of counter-terrorism operations. The attack killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter, while three additional US troops and two Syrian service members were wounded.

The assailant—initially misidentified as a member of Syrian security forces but later confirmed by US Central Command as an ISIS militant—was engaged and killed on the scene by partner forces. The injured were evacuated by helicopter to a nearby U.S. base at Al-Tanf.

Syrian officials, including Interior Ministry spokesman Anwar al-Baba, noted that warnings about possible ISIS infiltration in the desert region had been issued to allied forces but were reportedly ignored by the US-led coalition.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack condemned the attack, reaffirming America’s commitment to defeating terrorism alongside Syrian partners. President Donald Trump mourned the loss of “three great patriots” on Truth Social and pledged “very serious retaliation” against those responsible. More

BC Pledges $154 Million in Loan Guarantees for Property Owners Impacted by Cowichan Land Ruling

BC Premier David Eby is providing $154 million in taxpayer-backed loan guarantees to private landowners in Richmond following a court ruling granting the Cowichan Nation aboriginal title to 750 acres. While private property was not challenged, lenders have refused financing for some projects amid legal uncertainty, including $100 million for Montrose Properties—which owns 296 of the affected acres—and $54 million for other private owners. One Ontario company even backed out of a $51.5 million luxury hotel purchase, leaving $113 million in debt stranded.

Critics say this fallout was predictable: Eby’s DRIPA legislation disrupted property certainty, and now taxpayers are being forced to prop up private projects and homes to mitigate chaos the government created. More

Hong Kong’s Democratic Party Votes to Disband After Decades in Opposition

The city’s longest-standing pro-democracy party exits the political stage amid Beijing’s political suppression. More

Ford Government Shuts Down Legislature for Extended Three-Month Holiday Break - Government House Leader Steve Clark said the Ontario legislature will begin a 14-week winter break following a 19-week summer break and will not resume until March 23. More

Police Arrest Person of Interest in Brown University Shooting that Killed 2 and Wounded 9 - More

Thousands March in Budapest Demanding PM Orban Resign Amid Government Child-Abuse Scandals - More

Zelenskyy Open to Dropping NATO Bid to Move Peace Talks Along in Berlin - More

Belarus Releases 123 Prisoners in Agreement with the US, Including Nobel Prize Winner and Opposition Leader - More

Canadian Donations to Charity Drop to All-Time Low

A new Fraser Institute study finds Canadian charitable giving has fallen to a 20-year low, with just 16.8 per cent of taxpayers donating, down from 21.9 per cent in 2013. Total donations also dropped slightly as a share of income, to 0.53 per cent. Manitoba led the provinces in participation and donation share, while New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia were the lowest.

The decline, observed across nearly all provinces and territories, is largely driven by skyrocketing living costs, high taxes, and economic pressures that have made Canada increasingly unaffordable for ordinary families, reducing their ability to donate while simultaneously creating more Canadians in need. Canadians now give far less than Americans, limiting the ability of charities to help those in need. More

Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for a $40 Billion Stablecoin Fraud - The Corruption from Kwon’s Terraform Labs Surpasses the Combined Losses of the FTX and OneCoin Scandals. More

Bombardier Wins $753 Million Federal Contract to Replace RCAF’s Challenger Fleet - More

Disney Accuses Google of Widespread AI Copyright Infringement, Sending Cease-and-Desist - More

This 3.4 Million-Year-Old Fossil Changes the Story of Human Origins

A 3.4-million-year-old foot fossil from Ethiopia, once thought to belong to Lucy’s species (Australopithecus afarensis), has now been reassigned to Australopithecus deyiremeda, revealing a startling diversity in early human ancestors. The Burtele foot combines traits for climbing—an opposable big toe—with a unique upright gait that pushed off the second toe, showing that bipedal walking evolved in multiple forms.

Isotope analysis of nearby teeth indicates A. deyiremeda ate mainly C3 vegetation, unlike Lucy’s species, which relied on a mix of C3 and C4 foods. Together with juvenile jaw fossils and careful stratigraphic work, the discovery proves that multiple hominin species lived side by side in the same region, each with distinct diets and locomotion. This challenges the idea of a single “line” of bipedal evolution and highlights that early human history was far more complex and experimental than previously thought. More

Young Blood Shows Powerful Protective Effects Against Alzheimer’s - A new study published in the journal Aging reports that blood taken from older mice can speed up the progression of Alzheimer’s-related changes, while blood from younger mice appears to offer protective benefits. More

Scientists Find the Protein That Lets Alcohol Wreck Your Liver - Alcohol silences a key gut protein—reactivating this pathway could protect against liver disease and offer new hope for treating alcohol dependence. More

A Hollywood ‘Nightmare’: Does the Warner Bros. Sale Signal the End of Tinsel Town?

Hollywood is bracing for what many see as its potential collapse as Warner Bros faces a historic sale—regardless of who wins the bidding war. If Netflix wins, it would gain control of the studio’s crown jewels, HBO, and its vast archive of films and TV shows—cementing a streaming-first model that threatens movie theatres, accelerates job losses, and further concentrates power in a tech giant long blamed for disrupting the industry.

Paramount’s bid, backed by billionaires and Middle Eastern investors, raises concerns about political influence and censorship, but at least preserves the theatrical model—for now. Either outcome means fewer buyers for independent projects, more job insecurity, and further consolidation, leaving Hollywood grappling with shrinking opportunities amid technological disruption and corporate upheaval. More

Chiefs Eliminated from Playoffs, Patrick Mahomes Injured as an Era Ends in Kansas City - More

Actor Peter Greene, Best Known for Pulp Fiction and The Mask, Dies at 60 - More

Comedy Icon Dick van Dyke Celebrates Turning 100: “I Still Try to Dance” - More

The Original 1977 Half-Sheet Movie Poster Created for ‘Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope’ Sold for $3.87 Million to an Unidentified Buyer

Prisoner Dubbed ‘Escape King’ Breaks Out of an Albanian Prison for the 4th Time in 16 Years

Hundreds of Porsche Owners Across Russia Report Luxury Vehicles Suddenly Refusing to Start—The Cause Remains a Mystery