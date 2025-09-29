Good morning, it’s Monday, September 29th. In today’s news, Bureaucrats are sinking their nations to board the global ship, Mandatory digital IDs in the UK signal rising government control—Canada may be next, This is what happens to society when we lose purpose, RCMP end investigation into Chinese police stations with no charges laid, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Bureaucrats Are Sinking Their Nations to Board the Global Ship

From Canada to Australia, Britain to France, Germany to the United States, the same pattern is playing out: the people in charge are sinking their own nations while angling for a seat on some international committee.

Modern governance has become a career ladder. Politicians and bureaucrats no longer serve the people—they serve their own ambitions. Global institutions like the UN, WHO, and WEF aren’t just advisory bodies to these climbers. They’re the next job. That’s why Western policies all look the same: because they’re not written for the nation, they’re written for the résumé.

Instead of tailoring laws to local needs, these leaders download blueprints from global bodies and implement them blindly. Housing, mass migration, energy, healthcare, education, justice—everything is being reformatted according to some international consensus that sounds nice at cocktail parties in Geneva but spells disaster at street level.

The result? Crumbling infrastructure. Homeless addicts flooding cities. Soaring crime. Broken families. Fractured communities. A generation that hates its own history—taught to see their ancestors as colonizers, slavers, or genocidaires. All so they’ll reject national identity and accept the new global order with open arms.

And here’s the irony: most of the people pushing these policies have no idea they’re carrying water for Marxist theory. They’re not thinkers. They’re obedient middle managers in suits. Bureaucracy rewards conformity, not intelligence. That’s why these people obsess over obedience—they know it’s the only thing they’re good at. They can’t build anything. They can’t fix anything. But they can follow rules and punish dissenters.

That’s why it all feels so soulless. The same empty slogans. The same bad ideas dressed up in new moral language. The same censorship, shaming, and surveillance in the name of “safety” or “equity.”

It’s like that scene in Pirates of the Caribbean where Jack Sparrow steps off a sinking boat just as it slips beneath the waves. That’s your average bureaucrat—drilling holes in the national hull, confident they’ll step off just in time onto the dock of global governance. They don’t care if the ship sinks. They were never loyal to it in the first place.

This isn’t policy. It’s betrayal.

Mandatory Digital IDs in the UK Signal Rising Government Control—Canada May Be Next

The UK government has announced plans to make digital ID mandatory for anyone seeking to work legally in the country. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers have framed the initiative as both a security measure and a public service improvement, with senior minister Darren Jones calling it potentially “the bedrock of the modern state.” Stored on smartphones much like contactless payment cards or the NHS app, the digital ID is expected to include a person’s name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo. Future iterations will incorporate addresses and other personal information.

While the government emphasizes the scheme’s convenience—allowing citizens to quickly access services such as driving licences, childcare, welfare, and tax records. However, critics are sounding alarms over its potential to centralize sensitive personal data and expand state control. Civil liberties groups, including Liberty and Big Brother Watch, have warned that the system could facilitate mass surveillance and erode privacy, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the homeless, those without smartphones, or individuals with inconsistent internet access. Opposition parties also question its effectiveness in curbing illegal migration, noting that more than 50,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since Labour came to power, and that the digital ID is unlikely to stop determined efforts to enter the country.

Historical context amplifies concern. A similar attempt to introduce mandatory ID cards under Tony Blair in the early 2000s was scrapped due to public pushback, yet Starmer argues the debate has “moved on” over the last 20 years, citing the rise of digital identity in everyday life. Even so, more than a million people have signed petitions opposing the plan. Critics, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, argue the scheme risks targeting law-abiding citizens while doing little to address the underlying immigration issues. They also caution that centralizing data in one system is a prime target for cyberattacks, making citizens’ private information vulnerable.

Experts and civil rights advocates caution that digital ID, while marketed as a modernization tool, is fundamentally about consolidating control. By tying employment eligibility, service access, and civic verification to a single, centralized system, governments could gain the power to monitor citizens’ activities more closely than ever before. In the UK, Starmer’s plan is being sold as a tool to combat illegal labor, but critics see it as the first step toward a system that could be expanded into broader surveillance and administrative control, setting a precedent that Canada may soon follow.

Observers warn that Canada often follows the UK’s lead on technological governance and administrative innovations, meaning a mandatory digital ID system for employment or services could be on the horizon. If implemented, such a system would create a centralized repository of Canadians’ personal information, potentially granting governments unprecedented oversight over work, travel, benefits, and other aspects of daily life.

In short, the UK’s digital ID initiative highlights a growing trend toward using technology to monitor and regulate citizens more closely. With Canada already experimenting with provincial ID programs, the risk is real that a similar nationwide system could emerge north of the border. If history is any guide, Canada could be only two steps behind the UK, moving toward a future where digital IDs are not just a convenience, but a mechanism for pervasive government oversight.

What Happens When Men Lose Purpose? Fight Club.

What happens when a generation of men are told their natural instincts are “toxic,” their ambitions oppressive, and their very existence a problem to be managed? You don’t get peace—you get Fight Club.

“Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes, working jobs we hate so we can buy s*** we don’t need.” That line from Fight Club has echoed for 25 years because it captured something raw about modern men: they were told to be quiet, docile, and harmless—and they hated it.

Jordan Peterson warned back in 2016 that weakening men wouldn’t make them safe. It would make them dangerous. When men are stripped of purpose, he said, they don’t become peaceful creatures. They become nihilistic, hedonistic, and obsessed with power. That is Tyler Durden in a nutshell: a man who rejects responsibility, mocks stability, and channels male frustration into chaos.

Durden is charismatic precisely because he offers an outlet in a world that gives young men nothing else. The narrator is demoralized, adrift in consumer culture, and devoid of role models—until Tyler shows up with all the surface traits of strength: fearlessness, confidence, women, and power. But it’s all a counterfeit masculinity. He’s a squatter who shirks responsibility, a revolutionary without a plan, and his “freedom” is just destruction dressed up as meaning.

And yet the narrator admits: “I’m grateful to you for everything you’ve done for me, but this is too much. I don’t want this.” That line captures Peterson’s point exactly. Men would rather embrace a dangerous parody of masculinity than live in the emptiness of weakness. But once they go down that road, they realize it leads to chaos and self-destruction, not stability.

Which brings us to today. When Peterson was asked why young men are drawn to Andrew Tate, his answer was blunt: because they’d rather be Tate than an incel. Just like Durden, Tate is an exaggeration of masculinity—hyper-aggressive, materialistic, and domineering. But to men stuck in basements, unemployed, unhealthy, and alone, it still looks like a better option than being invisible.

This is the inevitable consequence of a culture that only tears down. For decades, we’ve told men what not to be—“toxic,” “oppressive,” “privileged.” But we’ve given them nothing to strive toward. A society that refuses to provide men with positive instruction shouldn’t be surprised when they find meaning in chaos merchants like Durden.

Peterson’s solution isn’t complicated: meaning through responsibility. Whether through family, work, or service, men need a path upward. Without it, we get Fight Club in real life—nihilism, rage, and destruction. And we’re already living there.

RCMP End Investigation Into Chinese Police Stations in Quebec With No Charges Laid

A more than two-year RCMP investigation into Chinese “police stations” in Quebec has been closed without charges, prompting skepticism that the decision may have been influenced by political pressure rather than a lack of evidence. The probe targeted two Chinese diaspora service centres in Montreal and Brossard, suspected of acting as secret outposts of Beijing’s police apparatus.

Observers note that dozens of Chinese police stations have been confirmed on foreign soil, raising questions about why Canadian authorities decided not to pursue charges despite longstanding international concern over China’s transnational policing and “persuasion to return” campaigns. Critics argue the closure leaves unanswered questions about accountability and Canada’s willingness to confront foreign state interference. More

FBI Sent 274 Agents to Capitol for Jan. 6

An after-action report shows the FBI deployed 274 agents to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at a time when some agents raised concerns that the bureau was acting with political bias. While the Justice Department found no evidence of undercover FBI operatives in protest crowds, the heavy presence—including plainclothes agents and confidential sources—has fueled skepticism about the agency’s role and timing. Critics noted that the bureau appeared to respond more aggressively to the Jan. 6 protesters than to violent incidents during 2020 left-leaning protests, suggesting enforcement decisions may have been politically influenced. Lawmakers and insiders continue calling for full transparency and accountability. More

At Least 2 Dead and 8 Others Wounded After Shooting and Fire at Michigan Church - Authorities say a gunman drove through a church during a service, opened fire, and set a fire that engulfed the building. Police believe victims may still be inside. Officers killed the shooter, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford. More

Trump Authorizes Troop Deployment to Portland, Vows ‘Full Force’ Response to Domestic Terrorists - The ICE facility in Portland has drawn frequent demonstrations that have continued to erupt into violence. More

Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayoral Race - ‘The campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign,’ Adams said. This creates a dangerously open path for self-proclaimed socialist Mamdani. More

Stampede at Indian Actor-Politician’s Rally Leaves 39 Dead, More Than 50 Injured - More

UN Resumes Sanctions On Iran After Failed Last-Minute Nuclear Talks - Sanctions over nuclear monitoring will again freeze assets abroad and hinder the arms industry for Tehran. More

Canada Post Workers Launch Second Nationwide Strike in Less Than a Year

The federal government announced an end to home mail delivery across Canada to cut costs, prompting Canada Post employees to launch their second nationwide strike in less than a year. The move comes as the Crown corporation faces massive losses—nearly $450 million in the first half of 2025—driven by declining physical mail. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, representing 55,000 staff, says the policy shift is a deliberate attack on workers and a self-fulfilling decline of mail services. Most Canadians already use community mailboxes, and officials say the change will save $400 million annually while maintaining delivery for those with accessibility needs. More

The UN Blacklists 150+ Companies for Alleged Complicity in Israeli Rights Violations in the West Bank - More

Quebec Eases 2035 Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales - The province’s new target will be 90 percent of all new vehicles sold to be electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2035, instead of 100 percent. More

Britain Pledges $2 Billion Loan Guarantee for Jaguar Land Rover - Sources say the loan is intended to bolster the automaker’s supply chain after its production was halted by a recent cyberattack. More

One Million-Year-Old Skull in China Challenges Human Evolution Timeline

A 1-million-year-old skull discovered in China, called “Yunxian 2,” may push back the timeline of human evolution by 400,000 years and suggest Asia—not Africa—played a key role in early human development. Reconstructed with advanced imaging and 3D printing, the skull shows a mix of traits from Homo erectus, Homo longi (“Dragon Man”), and modern humans, hinting at a more complex evolutionary split than previously thought. While researchers are excited about the implications, some experts urge caution, noting that genetic evidence is still lacking to fully confirm the findings.

Living With Purpose May Protect Your Brain from Dementia - More

Could Your Smartphone Detect Mental Health Risks Before You Notice Them?Smartphone sensors are revealing surprising insights into mental health, capturing everyday behaviors that may hint at anxiety, depression, or other disorders. More

US Rally Falls Short as Europe Holds Onto Ryder Cup in Thrilling Finish

Europe held off a late US charge to win the Ryder Cup 15-13 at Bethpage Black, despite a Sunday surge from Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele that closed a 12-5 deficit to 13½-10. The Europeans’ dominance early in the tournament, combined with superior putting—10 of the top 11 putters were European—proved decisive, with Shane Lowry sinking a crucial six-footer to halve his match and secure the victory. The US also struggled with fan distractions and missed opportunities, leaving them to regroup ahead of the 2027 showdown at Adare Manor in Ireland. More

Blue Jays Beat Rays to Finish 94-68, Clinching First Place in the AL East - More

UFC Veteran Wanderlei Silva Knocked Out Cold in Post-Match Brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2 - Silva was disqualified after several illegal shots during the fight. More

Aaron Sorkin’s Follow-Up to The Social Network, Titled The Social Reckoning, Hits Theatres in 2026 - The film, starring Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, is set for an October 9, 2026, release. More

Egyptian Strongman Stuns Crowds by Pulling a 700-Ton Ship Across the Water With His Teeth

Pastor Sparks Controversy by Asking Parishioner to Give Up His Land Because God Commands It

On This Day in 1916, American oil magnate John D. Rockefeller became the world’s first billionaire. His fortune, built through Standard Oil’s dominance, made him a symbol of both immense wealth and ruthless business power. Adjusted for inflation, that $1 billion in 1916 would equal roughly $30 billion in 2025