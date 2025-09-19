Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
3m

Ethics? Juthtin thinkth that Ethics is a county in Ontario. Liberal Ethics is somewhat of an oxymoron. Just ask Other Randy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture