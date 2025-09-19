Good morning, it’s Friday, September 19th. In today’s news, Mark Carney’s ‘ethics screen’ is nothing but a sham, Liberals look to broaden hate crime laws, Ottawa praised it’s ‘moral compass’ while lying about the Freedom Convoy, FBI Director warns of sharp increase in terrorists entering the U.S. from Canada, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Mark Carney’s “Ethics Screen” Is Nothing but a Sham

When Mark Carney became Prime Minister, he promised accountability. What Canadians got instead was an “ethics screen” that’s little more than smoke and mirrors. This week, the Ethics Commissioner confirmed the truth: the only people enforcing Carney’s supposed safeguards are his Chief of Staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council — the two men closest to him, both of whom serve entirely at his pleasure.

Think about that for a moment. The people charged with ensuring Carney avoids conflicts of interest are the same people whose careers depend on keeping him in power. There are no independent monitors. No reporting requirements. No public transparency. No checks and balances. Canadians are simply expected to trust Carney and his inner circle to police themselves.

During questioning, the Commissioner admitted that there are no independent mechanisms in place. None. Instead, we are told that the Prime Minister’s advisors have been “instructed” on how to administer the screen and that it is in their “interest” to make sure he complies with the law. In other words, the integrity of the system depends entirely on the goodwill of two political appointees. That’s not an ethics safeguard — it’s a fig leaf.

This is the kind of arrangement that might satisfy insiders in Ottawa, but it falls far short of the standard Canadians deserve. Imagine any corporate executive trying to claim that their ethical compliance program was overseen exclusively by their own two top aides. Shareholders and regulators would laugh them out of the room. Yet in the highest office in the country, this is somehow considered acceptable.

The problem isn’t just theoretical. Without independent oversight, there is no way to know whether Carney is recusing himself from decisions where he stands to benefit. There is no guarantee that conflicts are being managed, only assurances that they are. And in politics, assurances are worth nothing without verification.

The Commissioner’s testimony stripped away the veneer: Carney’s ethics screen is a sham. It shields him from scrutiny instead of holding him accountable. At a time when Canadians are already losing faith in their institutions, this revelation only deepens the distrust.

Accountability requires transparency. Integrity requires independence. Carney’s system has neither. Source.

Liberals to Broaden Hate Crime Laws, Raising Concerns for Free Speech in Canada

Ottawa is preparing to introduce a new hate crime bill that would make it a criminal offence to publicly display or promote “terror” or “hate” symbols. The legislation is expected to cover symbols of government-designated terror groups, such as Hamas or Hezbollah flags, as well as other hate imagery like Nazi symbols. It would also remove the requirement that police seek the attorney general’s approval before laying charges for “hate propaganda,” including the promotion of genocide, streamlining prosecutions. In addition, the bill will formally define “hatred” in the Criminal Code—something critics warn could give the state wide latitude in interpreting the law.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the reforms are needed to address a rise in religiously motivated hate crimes, particularly against Jewish communities, and to strengthen protections for people attending faith-based or cultural institutions. The government argues that the changes will allow law enforcement to act more quickly and effectively against genuine threats.

But the legislation carries significant risks. By criminalizing certain symbols and broadening the definition of hatred it leaves open the possibility of selective enforcement and political overreach. What begins with universally condemned symbols will, over time, expand to include other forms of expression that authorities deem hateful. History has shown us that once this door is open, the boundary between protecting communities and restricting dissenting speech becomes blurred.

Supporters see the bill as a necessary safeguard against escalating hate crimes. Critics, however, point out that it tilts the balance away from free expression, making Canadians more reliant on government definitions of acceptable speech. In a country that prides itself on constitutional rights, this raises difficult questions: how far can we go in policing hate without undermining the very freedoms meant to protect us all?

Ottawa Praised Its “Moral Compass” While Lying About the Freedom Convoy

The Canadian government patted itself on the back for upholding the highest standards of “values,” “ethics,” and a “moral compass” even as it acted tyrannically toward the Freedom Convoy—stomping on the Constitution, freezing bank accounts, and invoking wartime powers against its own citizens. Internal documents uncovered by Blacklock’s Reporter show that the Department of Public Safety congratulated itself for moral leadership while orchestrating one of the most deceptive and heavy-handed crackdowns in modern Canadian history.

The self-congratulatory assessment came at the very same time the department was playing a lead role in spreading falsehoods about the 2022 Freedom Convoy—branding it as a violent, Russian-financed insurrection.

While patting themselves on the back for their supposed ethical leadership, Public Safety managers were feeding unverified claims to the press and ministers. Long before the convoy even arrived in Ottawa, the Government Operations Centre circulated bulletins warning that protesters had ransacked office buildings—an event that never occurred. Texts between staff in the Prime Minister’s Office and Public Safety show strategizing to frame the protest as Canada’s “January 6,” amplifying fringe rhetoric to smear the entire movement. By January 27, official talking points were drafted, locking in the narrative that everyday truckers and working-class Canadians were extremists.

The lies escalated from there. Ministers such as Bill Blair repeated claims of foreign financing and extremist threats that Access-to-Information records later proved baseless. These distortions weren’t harmless mistakes. They laid the groundwork for one of the darkest moments in modern Canadian history: the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, wartime legislation meant for existential national crises. Peaceful protesters suddenly found themselves cast as enemies of the state. Their bank accounts were frozen. Their rights were suspended. Their reputations were destroyed.

That Public Safety employees congratulated themselves on their “moral compass” during this period is the very definition of gaslighting. Canadians were told the government was acting with integrity while being misled at every turn. The narrative of violence, extremism, and foreign subversion was fabricated not to protect democracy, but to justify an extraordinary crackdown on it.

The documents uncovered make one thing clear: far from embodying ethics and values, the Department of Public Safety presided over a campaign of fear and deception. History will remember that when Canadians stood for their rights, the government answered with lies, repression, and wartime powers—while its own bureaucrats congratulated themselves for their morality.

‘Sharp Increase’ of Known Terrorists Entering US From Canada, FBI Director Testifies

FBI Director Kash Patel reported a sharp rise in known or suspected terrorists entering the US from Canada, even as crossings from the southern border have declined. He stressed the northern border’s vast geography makes it hard to secure, requiring more resources and inter-agency coordination.

US Customs recorded 259 terrorism-related encounters at the Canadian border from the start of fiscal 2025 to July, compared with 1,957 at the southern border, for a total of 2,216 encounters—up sharply from 410 in 2024. Officials note these figures may include multiple encounters of the same individuals.

Experts caution that much of the increase likely reflects more intensive screening and patrols, rather than a sudden surge. Under the Biden administration, many crossings—particularly at the southern border—went undetected, so these northern numbers may represent improved enforcement rather than a new spike in threats. In either case, it is still a significant problem for both nations. More

Ottawa Requests Just $200,000 in Damages From GC Strategies Following $64 Million ArriveCan Scandal

The federal government is seeking a mere $198,000 from GC Strategies for the ArriveCan app—a paltry sum compared with the $54–$59 million Canadians spent on a glitch-ridden, mismanaged app. Auditors slammed the project for “probably some of the worst” financial record-keeping ever seen, while RCMP investigations and parliamentary inquiries exposed massive failures. Yet, the company faces almost no real consequences, and even a House motion demanding $64 million be repaid was non-binding—and opposed by the Liberals.

Canadians paid tens of millions for a disaster, and taxpayers are left with a fractional recovery. Accountability? Almost nonexistent. Frustration? Totally justified. More

OPP Refuses to Participate in Gun Buyback Program, Public Safety Minister Says - More

US Calls on G7 to Impose ‘Meaningful’ Tariffs on China, India Over Russian Oil Purchases - More

RCMP Seizes $56M CAD in Crypto, Shuts Down TradeOgre in Canada’s Largest Digital Asset Bust - More

Saudi Arabia Signs a Mutual Defence Pact with Nuclear-Armed Pakistan After Israel's Attack on Qatar - More

More Than 250,000 Displaced from Gaza City in Past Month, UN Figures Show - More

Workers Across France Strike Over Budget Cut Plans - Organizers said one million people turned out in strike action across France. More

US Seeking to Regain Control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan - More

Charlie Kirk’s Widow, Erika, Named New CEO of Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA has named Erika Kirk as its new CEO and board chair, following the assassination of her husband and co-founder, Charlie Kirk, on Sept. 10 during his “American Comeback” tour. Erika was unanimously elected by the board to carry forward the organization’s mission and vision. In a tribute, she highlighted Charlie’s courage, faith, and dedication to his family, country, and the organization he founded in 2012. The board emphasized their commitment to continue Charlie’s work, calling it an opportunity to make his legacy “more powerful and enduring than ever.” More

Nanos: Canadians’ Optimism About Their Personal Finances Hits Rock Bottom - More

Shares of Intel Increase 30 Percent Following a $5 Billion Investment From Nvidia - More

McDonald’s and Other Partners to Invest $200 Million Over the Next Seven Years into Sustainable, Regenerative Agriculture - More

78 Million Years Ago, an Asteroid Hit Earth—Then Life Grew in the Crater

A 78-million-year-old asteroid impact in Finland created the Lappajärvi crater, forming a 23 km-wide, 750 m-deep hydrothermal system in fractured bedrock. New research has, for the first time, precisely dated microbial colonization of the crater. Microbes began thriving about 5 million years after the impact, using sulphate reduction for energy, and continued for millions of years as the hydrothermal system cooled.

The study, published in Nature Communications, provides direct geochronological evidence linking life to impact-generated hydrothermal systems, showing craters can serve as long-term habitats. Findings also offer insight into how life might emerge on early Earth, Mars, or other habitable worlds after catastrophic impacts. More

Scientists Claim They’ve Made a ‘Pivotal Step’ in Bringing Back the Dodo for the First Time in 300 Years - More

Spotify, Apple, Amazon Face CRTC Scrutiny Over Canadian Content Obligations

The CRTC has begun hearings on Canadian content obligations for music streaming services like Spotify, Apple, and Amazon, as traditional radio broadcasters warn of declining audiences and collapsing ad revenue. Streamers argue they already pay massive royalties and actively promote Canadian, Indigenous, and French-language music, warning that additional mandates could stifle investment, innovation, and potentially turn them into the struggling radio broadcasters of tomorrow.

The five-day hearings will show whether the CRTC can actually protect Canadian culture—or if it will continue to crush competition and choice, making Canada even more hostile to big tech. More

3-Time Cy Young Winner Clayton Kershaw to Retire After 2025 Season, Following 18 Years in the Big Leagues - More

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Agree to Terms on New Multiyear Contract - The 38-year-old said it will be his final contract. More

Canadian Men Jump to Record No. 26 in FIFA Rankings - More

New Study: Chimpanzees Consume the Equivalent of Two Alcoholic Drinks Per Day From Fermented Fruit

Muhammad Ali’s Vietnam-Era Draft Card is Expected to Fetch $3–5 Million at Auction

On This Day in 1893, New Zealand Became the First Country to Grant Women the Right to Vote