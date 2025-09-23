Good morning, it’s Tuesday, September 23rd. In today’s news, Ottawa votes down tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders, Jimmy Kimmel’s show is returning to air, Carney floats Canadian troops in Palestine, Trump administration claims to have found 25,000 missing illegal immigrant children, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Ottawa Votes Down Tougher Sentences for Repeat Violent Offenders

The divide in Canadian politics could not be clearer. Recently, the House of Commons voted on a Conservative motion to impose tougher sentences on repeat violent offenders. It was straightforward: if someone is convicted of three serious violent crimes, they would no longer qualify for bail, probation, parole, or house arrest. Instead, they would serve a mandatory minimum of ten years behind bars.

The motion, tabled by Conservative MP Larry Brock, was branded as a “three strikes and you’re out” policy. Its intent was simple—send a clear message that Canada will not endlessly recycle the same violent offenders back onto the streets. Public frustration over crime has been growing, particularly as Canadians watch stories of offenders released on bail reoffending within days.

Yet when the vote came, the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Québécois voted against it. The result: 189 nays, 139 yeas.

Supporters argue the Liberal government has weakened Canada’s criminal justice system through Bill C-75, which introduced a “principle of restraint” for bail, and Bill C-5, which reinstated conditional sentencing—allowing serious offenders to serve time at home. They point to rising violent crime and repeat offences as proof that current policies are failing. Brock’s proposal was pitched as a corrective measure to restore accountability and safety.

Opponents, however, insisted that such legislation would strip judges of discretion, clash with Charter protections, and lead to over-incarceration. The Liberal side leaned heavily on rhetoric about rehabilitation and proportionality, even as polling shows Canadians feel less safe and more distrustful of the justice system.

The implications are bigger than a single defeated motion. This was a moment where the government could have shown it is serious about cracking down on violent repeat offenders. Instead, it chose to defend the status quo—a status quo many Canadians increasingly see as broken.

It also highlights a large philosophical divide: one side prioritizing public safety and deterrence, the other doubling down on ideological commitments to “restorative justice,” even in the face of mounting evidence that it isn’t working.

For Canadians, the question becomes unavoidable: how many more chances should violent criminals get before the system decides to protect the public first?

Disney: Jimmy Kimmel’s Show is Returning to the Air

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show is officially back on the air this week, the Walt Disney Company announced on September 22nd. The decision comes after a brief suspension following controversial remarks Kimmel made regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

ABC, Disney’s broadcasting arm, had paused the airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 17, citing concern over Kimmel’s on-air remarks. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during a recent show.

I have to be upfront: I do not like Jimmy Kimmel, and I disagree with 99% of his opinions. His previous COVID tirade, suggesting the unvaxxed should be left for dead, completely erased any respect I had for the Man Show graduate—it seems the woke Left has conveniently forgotten that era of his career.

But here’s the thing—I do not support canceling him. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Free speech only matters when it protects speech you despise. Ideas should be challenged with better ideas, not with cancellations. Charlie Kirk himself would not have wanted anyone silenced in this way. Democracy depends on allowing people to speak, even when you strongly disagree.

Kimmel’s return underscores a larger point about late-night commentary, social media outrage, and public discourse. Yes, his comments were inflammatory and tone-deaf, but the response should come in the form of debate and criticism—not silencing. Letting ideas clash openly is messy, but it’s the only true safeguard for a free society.

So, while I remain firmly in the camp that Jimmy Kimmel is not someone whose views I respect, his right to speak—and ours to critique—is essential. He’s back on the air, and the conversation continues. That’s democracy in action, for better or worse.

Carney Floats Canadian Troops in Palestine

When Prime Minister Mark Carney recognized the State of Palestine this week, the headlines largely focused on the symbolic wedge it drove between Ottawa and Washington. But tucked inside his appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations was something even more consequential: the possibility of Canadian troops being deployed to Palestine as part of a multinational force tasked with disarming and eliminating Hamas.

Carney’s words were carefully chosen. He described the “disarmament and elimination of Hamas as a force, certainly as a political force, military force first and political force” as a prerequisite for any lasting peace. Asked who would carry out such a task, he pointed to proposals circulating among Arab and European capitals. The idea is that a coalition of regional and Western nations could take responsibility for enforcing peace on the ground. And then came the key line: “Canada would be party, if they were to come to pass, for multinational forces to be deployed in Palestine to enforce a peace, and to drive that process forward.”

This is not yet a formal commitment. No resolution has been drafted but it signals Carney’s openness to putting Canadian boots on the ground in one of the world’s most volatile regions. It would mark the most significant overseas deployment of Canadian forces in years, and one fraught with political, military, and humanitarian risks.

Such a mission would place Canada in the centre of a conflict that has already defied decades of peacekeeping efforts. It would require coordination with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Arab states, and potentially the United Nations—actors whose interests often collide. The rules of engagement would be critical: would troops act as traditional peacekeepers, or as an enforcement force tasked with dismantling a militant organization? The difference could mean the difference between stabilizing the situation or plunging Canada into open combat. Source.

Trump Admin: Nearly 25,000 Missing Illegal Immigrant Children Have Been Found

The Trump administration has found nearly 25,000 of the roughly 300,000 missing illegal immigrant children in the United States, Border Czar Tom Homan said last week. Some were safely with parents hiding to avoid deportation, but many were found in cases of sex trafficking, forced labor, and abuse. Homan emphasized that locating these children remains a top priority, as at least 27 have already died.

The missing children issue stems from gaps in the US immigration system. A 2024 Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report found 323,000 unaccompanied minors unaccounted for, including more than 32,000 who failed to appear in court. While advocacy groups argue many children may safely be with family or sponsors, the DHS uncovered widespread exploitation of minors placed with improperly vetted sponsors, some involved in criminal activity or abuse.

Under the Trump administration, illegal immigration has dropped dramatically. Daily Southwest Border encounters have fallen 93%, with nationwide apprehensions hitting historic lows. ICE special agents continue welfare checks on unaccompanied minors to ensure their safety, protect them from trafficking, and hold abusive sponsors accountable. More

Putin Offers 1-Year Extension to US–Russia Nuclear Arms Treaty

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the US by one year, beyond its February 5, 2026 expiration. The treaty, in force since 2011, caps each side at 700 deployed long-range missiles and bombers, 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads, and 800 total launchers and bombers.

Although Russia suspended participation in New START in 2023 over what it called hostile US policies, it continued to honor central limits on deployed warheads. Putin said any extension would depend on reciprocal US actions and adherence to the treaty’s balance.

Russia and the US together hold about 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, far outpacing other nuclear powers like China, France, and the UK. Previous US efforts, including proposals by Donald Trump, to engage China in trilateral arms control talks have been rejected by Beijing. More

Calgary Man Who Sexually Assaulted a 12-Year-Old Girl Gets Reduced Sentence Because He's Indigenous - The judge reduced his sentence by two years despite the fact he repeatedly sexually assaulted this young girl. This is insane. More

Hamas Asks Trump for a 60-Day Ceasefire Deal to Release Half of Hostages—Trump Has Called for Hamas to Release All Hostages - More

71 Iranian Lawmakers Call for Nuclear Weapons Development as Iran Halts IAEA Cooperation Following EU Sanctions Push - More

Brazilians Protest in the Thousands Against Granting Former President Bolsonaro Amnesty - More

Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Through Italy—60 Police Officers Injured in Milan as Ports Get Blocked - More

North Korean Leader Says No Dialogue Unless US Drops Denuclearization Demand - More

Canada’s Tech Brain Drain Threatens Future Prosperity

Canada is losing its most promising tech entrepreneurs to the US at an alarming rate, risking a “lost generation” of innovators. Startups like Gumloop and Aalo Atomics, once rooted in Canada, are relocating to San Francisco and Texas to access faster funding, less red tape, and supportive ecosystems. A recent study found that only 32.4% of Canadian-led high-potential startups founded in 2024 were headquartered in Canada, down from over 67% before the pandemic. Meanwhile, US-based Canadian founders consistently raise more capital and grow faster.

Despite thriving local hubs and initiatives such as Shopify’s “Builder Sundays” and new venture firms like Barn VC and Simple Ventures, Canada’s regulatory friction, slow visa processes, and threatened tax policies are driving top talent abroad. Experts warn that each founder who leaves represents lost jobs, lost taxes, and diminished innovation.

Without urgent policy changes to retain talent and incentivize startups, Canada risks forfeiting its future economic growth and falling further behind in the global tech race. More

Cost of Living Drives 3 in 4 Canadians to Skip Eating Out, Report Shows - More

OpenAI and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Partnership as NVIDIA Pledges $100 Billion Amid AI Datacenter Race - More

A Chemical Fingerprint From Stonehenge Changes Everything About Its Mystical Origins

New research reveals that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone—a six-ton sandstone block measuring about 16 feet long and 3 feet thick—originated not in Wales, as previously believed, but in Scotland’s Orcadian Basin, over 460 miles away. Scientists traced its chemical fingerprint to the region, suggesting Neolithic Britons around 2600 BC had advanced transport methods, possibly by sea, and complex social organization capable of moving such a massive stone across long distances. More

Scientists Are Baffled by a Monster Black Hole Growing at 2.4 Times the Theoretical Limit - A black hole growing 2.4 times faster than the Eddington limit defies theory, as radiation should be pushing matter away and stopping its growth instead of fuelling an exponential increase. More

CFL Unveils Major Changes to Boost Scoring and Entertainment

CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced a two-year plan to make the league more exciting, featuring a shorter field, repositioned goalposts, and new rules for single points and play clocks. Starting next season, missed field goals, punts, and kickoffs through the end zone won’t score automatically, while a 35-second play clock reset will speed up games. By 2027, fields will shrink to 100 yards with 15-yard end zones and goalposts moved to the back, projected to add 60 more touchdowns per season. The CFL Players’ Association supports the plan, and discussions are ongoing with U Sports about potential impacts on amateur and university football. More

Ballon d'Or 2025 Results: PSG's Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona's Aitana Bonamtí Earn Prestigious Award - More

Tom Holland Takes a Break From Filming the Latest ‘Spider-Man’ Movie After Suffering a Concussion On Set - More

An Austrian Daredevil Set a Guinness World Record by Pulling a Car 328 Feet in 56.42 Seconds… While He Was On Fire.

An Engineering Student Found a Way to Turn Red Solo Cups into Stylish Sweaters That Don’t Shed Microplastics

On This Day in 1938, a time capsule was buried at the World’s Fair in New York City, which is set to be opened in the year 6939. It contains a woman’s hat, a man’s pipe, and 1,100 feet of microfilm.