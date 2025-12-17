Good morning, it’s Wednesday, December 17th. In today’s news, records link floor-crossing MP Michael Ma to a pro-Beijing diaspora network, Canadians should reclaim the spirit of Christmas during hard times, DeSantis pushes back on Ford’s comments about Florida tourism, a Liberal minister says he’s getting ‘lots of inquiries’ from Tory MPs after the latest defection, and much more.

Records Link Floor-Crossing MP Michael Ma to Pro-Beijing Diaspora Network

Newly reviewed Chinese-language records are raising further questions about the political background of Michael Ma, the Conservative MP who crossed the floor last week to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals, bringing the government to within one seat of a majority.

The records, examined by The Bureau, link Ma to a politically active Chinese Canadian network that has repeatedly intervened in Conservative leadership debates while criticizing party positions viewed as confrontational toward Beijing. The same network has urged the resignation of successive Conservative leaders and promoted messaging aligned with Chinese government talking points on Canada–China relations.

Chinese-language outlets, including EasyCA, list Ma as a director of the Chinese Canadian Conservative Association (CCCA) in 2019, with later coverage describing him as a senior figure within the group. In October 2021, shortly after the federal election, the CCCA held a press conference calling for then-leader Erin O’Toole to resign, arguing his “anti-China” stance had cost the Conservatives the election. Reporting at the time quoted a CCCA spokesman asserting that China’s detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor occurred only after “Canada started the war,” and defending Beijing’s military actions near Taiwan.

The same organization resurfaced during the 2025 campaign. WeChat posts show its leaders meeting with Ma in March 2025 and publicly endorsing his candidacy in Markham–Unionville, after the Liberals replaced their incumbent candidate. In April, during the final weeks of the campaign, the group convened a media event urging Chinese Canadians to “vote carefully,” emphasizing support for individual candidates rather than parties.

Following the Conservatives’ election loss, the network again appeared publicly in Toronto, calling on Pierre Poilievre to resign—echoing its earlier argument that Conservative leaders who adopt tougher positions on Beijing are unelectable.

Campaign filings indicate that a man photographed endorsing Ma at the March 2025 event also donated $321 to Ma’s campaign. The same individual appears in images of Ma speaking at events organized by the Foundation to Commemorate the Chinese Railroad Workers in Canada, where he serves as a leader.

That figure has previously been named in reporting related to a June 2023 confrontation on Parliament Hill involving pro-democracy YouTuber Yao Zhang. Zhang later reported being targeted by an online intimidation campaign, including AI-generated explicit images—tactics Global Affairs Canada has since linked to Chinese “Spamouflage” operations.

Canadian intelligence agencies have warned that Beijing has, in past elections, supported candidates across party lines to advance its interests. Against that backdrop, the records add new context to Ma’s decision to join the Liberal caucus, and to broader concerns about diaspora political pressure groups operating within Canada’s democratic system. Source.

Reclaiming the Spirit of Christmas During Hard Times

For anyone who grew up in northern US towns or Canadian suburbs, Christmas used to mean something. Snow blanketing the streets, the scent of a pine tree in a warm living room, neighbours dropping by with eggnog, and families gathering for moments that actually felt…human. Midnight carol services. Unwrapping a shiny new pair of skates. Roast turkey filling the house with warmth. A season that, at least for a few weeks, knitted communities together rather than ripping them apart.

Now? Those days are gone. Christmas hasn’t vanished, but the world around it has. Instead of a time of goodwill, it’s become a minefield of political grievance, culture-war posturing, and relentless social division. In Canada, Christmas lights still blink on houses, but the warmth behind them is harder to find. Our traditions—the ones that used to unite us—are under assault. Not by nature, not by chance, but by ideology, apathy, and a government that seems eager to fan the flames of division rather than heal them.

Across the country, attacks on faith have become commonplace. In Canada, over 100 Christian churches have been vandalized or burned in recent years, from Kamloops to Halifax, sometimes under the guise of historical grievances. In the US, activist groups like the Freedom From Religion Foundation target Christmas in the public square. Everywhere, symbols of the Judeo-Christian traditions that once provided a moral anchor are being politicized, weaponized, and torn down. What should be shared experiences of joy and peace are now battlegrounds for identity politics and social control.

Meanwhile, the decay around us doesn’t stop at Christmas. Governments bloat, taxes rise, and public institutions fail to deliver basic competence—whether it’s infrastructure crumbling, healthcare under strain, or schools that churn out young people more indoctrinated than educated. Crime, homelessness, and addiction fester while the political class lectures us about “tolerance” and “diversity.” Our culture, our communities, and even our memories are under siege.

Restoring the spirit of Christmas, in this climate, is a rebellious act. It requires more than tradition—it requires reclaiming civility, generosity, and shared humanity in a society determined to pit us against each other. It means hosting gatherings that bridge divides, stepping away from outrage-driven social media, and showing basic kindness in a country where compassion has become conditional.

It means volunteering, giving to shelters, and donating to food banks—reminding ourselves that Christmas isn’t about selfies or streaming, it’s about actual human connection and care. It means reflecting on our shared stories, reading Dickens, attending a carol service, or simply talking to a neighbour without turning it into a debate. In a world quick to weaponize difference, we have to choose the hard path: empathy.

Yes, choosing goodwill won’t fix every problem. The government will still fumble, taxes will still crush families, schools will still miseducate, and cultural divisions will persist. But it restores the one thing they cannot touch: the warmth that once made this season truly wonderful. That warmth—the simple act of being decent to one another—is the quiet rebellion against a society intent on eroding everything worth cherishing.

So this Christmas, don’t let them steal your humanity. Reclaim it. For family. For faith (if that’s your thing). For sanity. For Canada. Inspired by

DeSantis Pushes Back on Ford’s Claims as Canadian Travel to Florida Declines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has pushed back against recent remarks by Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggesting that a decline in Canadian travel is hurting Florida’s economy, setting off a brief but pointed cross-border exchange over tourism data and political messaging.

Ford made the comments during a press conference on Monday after being asked whether he planned to travel to Florida this year. He said he would not, noting it would be the first time he has skipped the trip. While stressing that travel remains a personal choice, Ford encouraged Canadians to support domestic tourism, adding that Florida was “hurting on all fronts,” including its economy. His remarks drew applause and included criticism of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

DeSantis responded on X by citing Florida’s tourism figures, reposting an August press release from his office announcing a record 34.4 million visitors during the second quarter of 2025. The release described the milestone as evidence of Florida’s continued appeal as a top travel destination. DeSantis added a comment stating that Florida continues to break tourism records, while also referencing the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Available data suggests both claims capture part of the picture. According to Visit Florida, overall tourism to the state increased by 0.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, largely driven by a rise in overseas visitors. At the same time, Canadian travel declined sharply. Approximately 640,000 Canadians visited Florida in the second quarter, representing a 20 per cent drop compared to the same period last year. Canadian visits were also down 16.9 per cent in the first quarter.

Despite the decline from Canada, the bulk of Florida’s tourism continues to come from within the United States. Of the roughly 75 million visitors recorded in the first half of the year, 69 million were domestic travellers, limiting the economic impact of reduced Canadian traffic on the state overall.

However, broader cross-border data points to more localized effects. A recent report from the U.S. Senate Democrats’ Joint Economic Committee found that declining Canadian tourism is affecting businesses in every U.S. state along the Canada–U.S. border. The report noted that passenger vehicle crossings into the United States fell nearly 20 per cent between January and October 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Businesses in border regions reported fewer tourists, higher hotel vacancy rates, and reduced sales.

Florida’s third-quarter tourism figures have not yet been released. While statewide numbers reman strong, the data indicates a clear divergence between overall visitor growth and a sustained drop in Canadian travel—an issue with uneven economic effects across regions. Source.

Liberal Minister Says He’s Getting ‘Lots of Inquiries’ From Tory MPs After Latest Defection

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says he’s received multiple inquiries from Conservative MPs about crossing the floor, following recent defections by Michael Ma and Chris d’Entremont to the Liberals. Hodgson praised Ma as a ‘pragmatist’ and said the Liberals are proud to have him. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the moves as backroom deals by Prime Minister Mark Carney, while Tory MPs insist the defections are uniting their caucus. Ma’s switch gives the Liberals 171 seats, just one short of a majority. More

Hamas Blames Netanyahu for Terrorist Attack in Australia, Warns More Violence to Come Worldwide

Hamas Political Bureau member Mohammad Nazzal, in an Alghad TV (UAE) interview, blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deadly Hanukkah attack in Sydney, Australia, which left 15 dead and more than 25 wounded. Nazzal described Israel’s actions in Gaza as ‘genocide’ and claimed they have fueled global hatred toward Israel, leading to ‘violent sentiment’ among both Muslims and non-Muslims. He framed the Sydney massacre as part of a broader reaction to Israel’s policies rather than condemning the targeting of Jewish civilians. Analysts say his comments reflect Hamas’s pattern of justifying antisemitic terror and promoting violence internationally. More

67 Percent of Canadians Say Cost of Living in Their Region Is Worst They’ve Seen - Only 11 percent say the cost of living is not bad, the survey said. More

Attorney General Paxton Sues 5 Major TV Manufacturers for Allegedly Spying on American Citizens - Two of the companies have ties with the Chinese regime, raising concerns about Beijing accessing data on Americans.

Fentanyl to be Classified as a ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ in US - Trump signed an executive order that placed the fentanyl in the same category as nuclear and chemical weapons. More

US Military Strikes 3 More Boats in the Pacific Ocean, Killing 8 - At least 95 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug boats as part of a campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear. More

German AfD MP Charged Over Hitler Salute in Parliament - The suspect allegedly “greeted a party colleague at the east entrance to the Reichstag building with a heel click and a Hitler salute” in June 2023, the prosecutors said in a statement. Making this salute is illegal in Germany and is punishable by up to three years in prison. More

‘Buy Canadian’ Policy Comes Into Effect, Changing Rules for Federal Procurement

Canada’s new federal ‘Buy Canadian’ policy, now in effect, requires that government contracts worth $25 million or more prioritize Canadian businesses, goods and materials, with plans to expand this requirement to all contracts valued at $5 million or more by spring 2026. It also mandates the use of Canadian‑manufactured steel, aluminum and wood on major construction and defence projects where at least $250,000 in materials is needed.

The policy marks a shift from a ‘best efforts’ approach to a binding obligation to favour domestic suppliers and content, backed by nearly $186 million in new funding over five years to implement it and support small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) in competing for federal contracts. Federal officials say the approach will leverage up to $70 billion in public investment to bolster Canadian supply chains, create jobs in manufacturing and construction, and reduce reliance on foreign supply disruptions. More

Pot Stocks Are Blazing After Trump Says He’s ‘Very Strongly’ Looking at Rescheduling Cannabis - More

Ford Discontinues Several EV Models Including the Flagship F-150—Takes $19.5 Billion Writedown in Pivot to Hybrids - More

Donald Trump Sues BBC for US$10 Billion Over Documentary Speech Edit - More

Why Does Consciousness Exist? Scientists Trace it Back to Survival, Learning, and Social Life

According to researchers Albert Newen and Carlos Montemayor, consciousness exists as an evolutionary adaptation to help organisms survive, learn, and navigate social life. They identify three distinct forms: basic arousal, which allows animals to detect danger and respond to pain; general alertness, which enables focused attention and learning about the environment; and reflexive self-consciousness, which allows humans and some other animals to reflect on themselves, plan, and coordinate socially.

Evidence from Gianmarco Maldarelli and Onur Güntürkün shows that birds also exhibit sensory awareness, conscious processing, and forms of self-perception, despite having very different brain structures from mammals. These findings suggest that consciousness is not unique to humans or even to mammals—it is an ancient, widespread feature of evolution that equips living beings to respond to threats, learn from experience, and function within social groups. Ultimately, consciousness exists because it improves an organism’s ability to survive, adapt, and thrive in a complex, ever-changing world. More

AI Found a Way to Stop a Virus Before it Enters Cells - Washington State University scientists have identified a way to interfere with a key viral protein, stopping viruses from entering cells where they can trigger disease. The finding points to a potential new direction for antiviral therapies in the future. More

Giant Sea Monsters Lived in Rivers at the End of the Dinosaur Age - A Uppsala University–led study found that some mosasaurs, massive reptiles that lived over 66 million years ago, adapted to freshwater rivers. The finding comes from a North Dakota tooth linked to an animal up to 11 metres long. More

Skate Canada Abandons Fair Play, Cancels Alberta Events Over Gender Law

Skate Canada says it will boycott Alberta by refusing to host national or international events over the province’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act—legislation designed to keep female sports fair by limiting male-bodied athletes from competing in women’s categories. Instead of standing up for girls and competitive integrity, Skate Canada chose ideological compliance, punishing Alberta athletes, fans, and taxpayers to signal virtue to activist circles.

The province even offered exemptions for out-of-province athletes, but Skate Canada ignored that reality. This isn’t about safety or inclusion—it’s about politics. Canadians should seriously reconsider supporting an organization willing to sacrifice women’s sports and national unity to appease radical ideology. More

Jim Carrey Offered to Return $20 Million ‘Grinch’ Payday and Quit the Movie Amid ‘Panic Attacks’ Over Makeup; A Man ‘Who Trained the Military on Enduring Torture’ Was Hired to Help - More

College QB Arch Manning Will Return to Texas in 2026 Despite NFL Draft Speculation - More

FIFA Slashes Prices of Some World Cup Tickets After Global Backlash - More

Canada Post Resumes Replying to Kids’ Letters to Santa After Brief Pause, Ensuring Holiday Magic Continues

Pussy Riot Officially Designated an ‘Extremist’ Group by a Russian Court

On This Day in 1989, Matt Groening’s iconic animated series The Simpsons premiered on Fox TV with its first full-length episode, ‘Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,’ marking the start of one of television’s most iconic and enduring shows.”