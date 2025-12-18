Blendr News

Connie Hewton
1h

The goal of this decade of government appears to be completely crushing individual freedoms and division of Canadians. The aisle crossing is disgusting, absolutely undermines the will of the people that voted for them. Traitors is what they are. I am very disheartened.

Call your federal representative and state your will against these bills. Who knows it still may work.

I pray for Canada.

