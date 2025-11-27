Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 27th. In today’s news, 53,000 Sikhs turned Ottawa into a battleground for foreign conflicts, a Canadian public school teacher was told to ‘queer’ outdoor learning, police make arrests during a mass farmer protest in the UK, 23,000 patients in Canada died on waitlists last year, and much more.

53,000 Sikhs Just Turned Ottawa Into a Battleground in India’s Internal Fight

More than 53,000 Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec made their way to Ottawa last weekend to cast ballots in the Khalistan Referendum. Long lines curled through the snow and wind outside a community centre, a show of political force built on a dispute that didn’t start here and won’t end here. Canada is turning into the ground where foreign quarrels land and take shape.

The vote was run by Sikhs for Justice, a group pushing for Khalistan—an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India’s Punjab region. Their case rests on decades of grievance: the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, claims of state abuse in Punjab, and the belief that Sikh rights and identity can only be safeguarded through a sovereign state. Those themes still shape the diaspora, and Ottawa now finds itself in the middle of it.

But the Khalistan movement’s history is steeped in blood. Through the 1980s and 1990s, parts of the movement turned to armed struggle. Bombings, killings, and political hits marked the era in Punjab. The worst came here: the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, planned on Canadian soil by extremists tied to the cause. It was the deadliest act of aviation terror before 9/11. Canada paid a steep price for ignoring early warnings.

That history gives weight to what happened in Ottawa. Tens of thousands came not only to vote on Punjab’s future but to show anger at Ottawa’s handling of India. SFJ asked every voter whether the Carney government should pursue trade talks with Narendra Modi’s government while Canadian intelligence points to Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Organizers say the answer was nearly unanimous: no.

This is the shape of modern Canada—a country whose weak civic spine makes it an easy vessel for foreign conflicts. Diaspora blocs now drive political storms. Global rifts spill into our streets. Beijing, Delhi, and others pull on threads inside our borders because they know the seams are loose.

The Khalistan Referendum wasn’t an isolated event. It was a signal that Canada is no longer just a host to the world. We are becoming one of its battlegrounds. Source.

Canadian Public School Teachers Told to ‘Queer’ Outdoor Learning

An Excerpt from a Queering Outdoor Education Guide for Teachers

It’s getting harder and harder to believe this is real life. In BC, the teachers’ union is now urging 50,000 public school teachers to “queer” outdoor education—yes, literally taking kids outside to look at leaves, clouds, and trees and turning it into a lesson on gender fluidity, drag, and “debunking heterosexuality in nature.”

Their official Teacher magazine is pushing activities where kindergarten kids pull ivy as a metaphor for “oppression,” stare at clouds to reflect on their gender identity, and use tree shapes to question whether “male/female” or even “right/wrong” should exist at all. The curriculum sets no lower age limit on when this should begin.

All of this despite the basic biological fact that B.C.’s entire ecosystem—salmon, orcas, deer, cedar trees—depends on male and female reproduction. But teachers are told that even explaining “birds and bees” affirms “colonial discourses.”

This is being framed as a political fight: because Alberta pushed back on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) policies and brought in parental consent rules, BC must now double down and inject SOGI and “anti-colonial narratives” into every single subject, including nature walks.

Somehow, this is what passes for education policy in 2025. However, it’s important to note that the fallout of this isn’t abstract—it’s real, and it’s dangerous. When we turn basic education into ideological experimentation, kids lose the grounding they need to make sense of the world. We confuse them about the fundamentals of biology, we strip away shared truths, and we undermine parents who expect school to teach English, math, and science—not political activism dressed up as nature class.

If this is the direction we push our education system, we’re not just short-changing a generation of children; we’re eroding the foundation of what it means to grow up in Canada. We are raising kids in a fog of manufactured confusion, and we will be paying the price for decades.

Police Make Arrests During Mass Farmer Protest in UK

Britain’s farmers are in open revolt, and the government’s response is to send police into the streets of London. What happened on Budget Day was the breaking point for people who feel pushed out of their own country by policies made in offices far from the fields that feed the nation.

The cause is simple enough: the government wants to apply a 20% inheritance tax on agricultural property valued above £1 million. In theory, it’s a way to raise revenue from wealthy estates. In practice, it targets families whose wealth exists only on paper. Their land is their livelihood, their history, and the only thing keeping British farming alive. The moment that land becomes a taxable “asset,” it becomes something a family can be forced to sell off. Farmers warned that this move would crush small operations and break the chain of generational farms that hold rural Britain together.

This anger didn’t appear overnight. For more than a year, farmers have been staging tractor convoys, blockades and noisy demonstrations across the country. The through-line is always the same: rising costs, collapsing margins, and a government that treats agriculture as an afterthought. Many of the people marching in London had already reached the point where farming no longer makes economic sense. Westminster’s tax plan was the final insult.

When Budget Day arrived, farmers drove hundreds of miles to send a message. Despite a police order banning tractors from Whitehall, dozens rolled into the capital anyway. They filled the streets around Parliament and Trafalgar Square, bringing traffic to a standstill. Police moved in quickly. Officers warned that anyone violating the order would be arrested under the Public Order Act. Several farmers were detained after refusing to leave the restricted zones. Reform UK responded by promising to fund legal support for anyone arrested.

To farmers watching all of this unfold, the message from government couldn’t be clearer. Instead of listening, it cracked down. Instead of treating food producers as partners in national security, it treated them as a threat to be managed. And like farmers everywhere — including in Canada, where rural communities face their own battles with policy-makers who don’t seem to understand or even notice them — they know what happens when the people who grow the food feel pushed out

More Than 23,000 Patients in Canada Died Last Year While on Health-Care Wait Lists

More than 23,000 Canadians died while waiting for health care this past year, according to a new SecondStreet.org report. The group found 23,746 deaths in the 2024–25 fiscal year among people stuck on waitlists for surgeries or diagnostic tests. This is a 3% increase from last year, and it doesn’t even include Alberta or parts of Manitoba due to incomplete data.

Ontario saw the highest number of deaths (10,634), followed by Quebec (6,290) and B.C. (4,620). In total, over 100,000 Canadians have died on waitlists since 2018, while nearly six million are currently waiting for care. This happened despite record health-care spending topping $244 billion.

The report highlights tragic cases, including patients waiting years for heart operations, hip replacements, or scans, and argues that governments track restaurant violations more carefully than wait-list deaths. It recommends better reporting, activity-based hospital funding, partnerships with private clinics, allowing more private options alongside the public system, and reimbursing Canadians who travel abroad for faster care. More

Provincial and Federal Government Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over Cowichan Land Ruling and Threat to Property Rights

A new proposed class-action lawsuit in BC accuses both the provincial and federal governments of failing to warn property owners about the risks posed by unresolved Indigenous land claims—risks brought into sharp focus after a recent court ruling granted the Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title over 750 acres in Richmond, including dozens of privately owned lots.

The suit claims governments long knew Aboriginal title could undermine the security of property ownership but failed to defend property owners’ rights or disclose the potential impact. Plaintiffs argue the ruling has caused economic loss, psychological harm, and widespread uncertainty, with one plaintiff saying “all properties in British Columbia are now subject to claims of pre-existing Aboriginal title.”

The action seeks compensation for lost property value, emotional suffering, and even reimbursement of taxes and fees collected under what it calls “misrepresented conditions.” The Cowichan ruling — currently under appeal — has raised major questions about whether Aboriginal title and fee-simple ownership can truly co-exist. More

Two National Guard Members in Critical Condition After Shooting Near White House - According to early reports, the shooter was an Afghan national, and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism. Trump is sending 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington, DC, following the attack. More

3 Arrested in Hong Kong, as a High-Rise Fire Leaves at Least 44 Dead and 279 Reported Missing - More

6,000 Missing Children Recovered Across the US This Year, FBI Director Says - It’s a 25 percent increase from the same time period last year, according to Kash Patel. More

Brazil’s Former President Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Sentence Following Coup Conviction - He had been under house arrest since he was found guilty in September but has been moved to jail after allegedly attempting to remove his ankle monitor. More

Military Seizes Power in Guinea-Bissau Ahead of Election, Arrests President - More

Taiwan President Announces $40 Billion in New Defence Spending to Counter China - More

Canadian Household Debt Soars to $2.6 Trillion as Rate Resets and Housing Risks Loom

Canadian households are taking on more debt as interest rates remain low. According to TransUnion Canada, total consumer debt reached $2.6 trillion in Q3 2025, a 4.1% increase year-over-year, with mortgage balances rising to $1.89 trillion. Non-mortgage credit, including credit cards and lines of credit, also climbed, contributing to a growing financial burden.

Mortgage originations surged 18%, with the average new mortgage now at roughly $359,623, signalling continued strain on affordability. Mortgages account for nearly three-quarters of household credit, leaving Canadians highly exposed to housing market shifts. While early-stage delinquencies have stayed low, late-stage delinquencies are increasing, particularly in Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.

Looking ahead, analysts warn that many mortgages coming up for renewal in 2026 will face higher interest rates, potentially creating “payment shock” for households. A downturn in housing prices or tighter lending conditions could exacerbate the problem, reducing household spending and increasing defaults. Lower- and middle-income Canadians are particularly vulnerable, raising concerns about widening financial inequality and pressure on social supports. More

Apple iPhone Shipments to Beat Samsung for the First Time in 14 Years - More

Ontario Approves $26.8 Billion Pickering Nuclear Plant Refurbishment—Project to Create Nearly 37,000 Jobs - More

HP to Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs Globally as Company Shifts Focus to AI and Emerging Technologies - More

Beyond Einstein: Our Universe Could Have Seven Hidden Dimensions

A new study led by physicist Richard Pincak suggests that our universe might have seven extra, unseen dimensions that are folded into complex shapes called G2-manifolds. Unlike previous theories that treated these dimensions as static, Pincak’s team proposes they change and evolve over time, twisting and shifting in ways that could influence the particles and forces we observe.

These twists, called torsion, could explain how particles gain mass—something the Higgs field is usually credited with—by coming directly from the geometry of these hidden dimensions. The evolving shapes can also form stable structures known as solitons, which might explain why certain physical laws appear the way they do.

The idea even connects to cosmic expansion, offering a possible explanation for the mysterious force driving the universe apart. The researchers also speculate about a new particle, nicknamed the “Torstone,” that could one day be detected.

In short, Pincak’s work explores the possibility that everything in the universe—from mass to the forces of nature—might emerge from the shapes and twists of hidden dimensions. More

New Evidence Shows Easter Island’s Moai (Iconic Statues) Came From Dozens of Secret Workshops - More

Scientists Identify First-Ever Single Gene That Can Directly Cause Mental Illness - A rare genetic finding shows that GRIN2A mutations can directly trigger psychiatric illness. Early treatment insights point to new paths for intervention. More

World’s Strongest Woman Stripped of Title Days After Winning for Being a Man

Jammie Booker, initially crowned the World’s Strongest Woman at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas, was stripped of the title within days after organizers discovered he was born male. The competition’s rules clearly stipulate that athletes must compete in the category corresponding to their biological sex at birth.

The decision came after a prompt investigation by competition officials, including a review of Booker’s documentation and verification of biological sex, which confirmed the rule violation. As a result, runner-up Andrea Thompson of the UK was awarded the championship, reversing the earlier podium results.

The controversy highlights ongoing debates over trans athletes in women’s sports, showing why enforcing biological rules is essential to protect fair competition, even as critics claim it limits inclusivity. More

The Toronto Blue Jays Made a Massive Free Agent Move Signing Pitcher Dylan Cease to a Seven-Year, $210 Million Contract - More

Canadian Swimming Star Penny Oleksiak Suspended Over Anti-Doping Rule Violation - Oleksiak has accepted a suspension for a breach of the anti-doping code by having three whereabouts failures over a 12-month time period. The suspension will end before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. More

After Accusing Suno of Illegally Training Artificial Intelligence on its Artists, Warner Music Group Has Made a Licensing Deal with the Company - More

Tiny Bee With Devil Horns Discovered in Western Australia…of Course, it’s in Australia.

Man Stages Carjacking to Avoid Going Shopping with His Wife

On This Day in 1895: Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel—ironically, the inventor of dynamite—establishes the Nobel Prizes through his will, dedicating most of his fortune to honour those who confer the “greatest benefit to humankind.