Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 28th. In today’s news, A Liberal slush fund meets foreign interference, Federal budget cuts to slash DEI programs, Canada’s justice system under fire after kidnappers released on bail, School shooting by trans suspect kills two children and injures 17, and much more.

When a Slush Fund Meets Foreign Interference: The Women’s Entrepreneurship Scandal

There is a scandal hiding in plain sight—one that Canadian media has largely failed to connect the dots on. Are Canadians being forced to finance the very networks working to undermine their own democracy?

Let’s start with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Fund (WEF). Officially launched in 2018 under the broader Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES), the WEF was billed as a way to help female business leaders launch startups and create jobs. According to Blacklock’s Reporter citing a Department of Industry evaluation, the fund disbursed $130.3 million. But auditors, the report says, were unable to verify a single new business or net job created. Instead, the money went to 322 existing firms.

That is not simply a failed program—it looks like a bait-and-switch. The public was told this was about new opportunities. Auditors couldn’t confirm that a single startup was created or that any net jobs were generated, despite then-minister Mary Ng publicly touting the fund as a success.

Ng has faced controversy before. Reporting by investigative journalist Sam Cooper—citing intelligence sources—alleged she was one of 11 Toronto-area candidates who benefited from Chinese Communist Party United Front support in the 2019 election. The assessment was that she was an unwitting beneficiary, and Ng has firmly denied the allegation. Still, the optics are striking: a minister flagged in intelligence reporting as tied to foreign influence ended up controlling this nine-figure pool of taxpayer cash.

And where did some of that cash go? Records show $3.08 million flowed to the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) under the WES Ecosystem Fund. On paper, APF is a federally funded think tank on Asia relations. In practice, it has long drawn scrutiny for links to Beijing-aligned organizations.

From 2005 to 2014, APF Canada was led by Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who partnered with Chinese state-linked entities during his tenure. Critics note a 2013 collaboration with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), a government organ. Woo has also faced backlash after audio surfaced of him telling a Vancouver United Front-linked group he would “fight very hard” to shield them from scrutiny. He denies any wrongdoing, but researchers—including a 2025 diaspora-backed project reported by The Bureau—have mapped APF Canada into United Front influence networks, with Woo at the centre.

Here is the picture: a minister whose name appears in foreign-interference reporting presides over a fund that auditors say could not verify jobs or startups. That same fund funnels millions into a think tank historically tied to Chinese state-aligned entities, led by a senator now under scrutiny for his Beijing ties.

It looks less like economic development, and more like Canadian taxpayers underwriting the machinery of their own political subversion. At the very least, this demands a public investigation.

Federal Budget Cuts to Slash DEI Programs… Finally, Some Common Sense

When Ottawa talks about “finding savings,” we all know what that should mean: programs that don’t serve a core function are the first to go. And in this case, DEI is finally on the chopping block.

For years, diversity, equity, and inclusion offices have ballooned inside the federal government. Whole departments, consultants, managers, and endless targets—all wrapped in buzzwords but delivering very little beyond bureaucracy. Advocates now admit it themselves: DEI is always “an add-on.” And when times are tight, add-ons should be the first to go.

The numbers tell the story. The public service has grown its ranks of employees with disabilities from about 13,000 in 2021 to 21,000 today. But under Trudeau, the overall federal workforce ballooned by 43%. And with that expansion came endless layers of administration, paperwork, and reporting requirements—burning through tax dollars with little to show for it. Real inclusion—things like workplace accommodations, fair hiring, or flexible work policies—don’t require multi-million-dollar DEI bureaucracies. They require leadership and common sense.

Meanwhile, the government is staring at a massive spending problem. Every department has been told to cut up to 15% by 2028. Analysts warn that could mean 57,000 fewer federal jobs. Instead of panicking, we should see this as overdue belt-tightening. Ottawa has grown bloated, and Canadians paying the bills can’t afford the luxury programs anymore.

Even the symbolism is shifting. Prime Minister Mark Carney scrapped the minister of diversity and inclusion, folding the file into Jobs and Families. That’s not a downgrade—it’s a recognition that inclusion is one part of governance, not a standalone empire. South of the border, President Trump has already axed DEI mandates, and major corporations are dropping them too. Canada doesn’t need to be the last holdout in clinging to a fad that even Fortune 500 companies are abandoning.

Two Women Nearly Kidnapped in Mississauga — Suspect Released on Bail with an Arsenal at Home

Two young women in Mississauga were nearly kidnapped off the street in broad daylight. Masked men tried to lure them into a waiting SUV, allegedly armed with a gun and knife. Thanks only to a passerby’s intervention, the women escaped unharmed.

Police later arrested 26-year-old Waleed Khan of Etobicoke, charging him with 33 separate offences. The list reads like a criminal shopping spree—kidnapping, firearms offences, stolen vehicles, the works. At his residence, investigators found an AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a loaded pistol, and over 110 rounds of ammunition. A man already on probation and prohibited from possessing firearms had enough weaponry for a small war.

And here’s the kicker: he was released on bail. Again. With an ankle monitor.

What does it say about Canada’s so-called justice system that someone already on probation, already barred from owning weapons, can stockpile guns, attempt a kidnapping, and still be allowed back onto the streets? Ordinary Canadians are fined thousands of dollars for paperwork errors or hiking during wildfire lockdowns. Yet an individual accused of a violent kidnapping with an arsenal at home is treated with kid gloves.

Meanwhile, two of Khan’s alleged accomplices—described by police as Middle Eastern men in their late teens to mid-20s—remain at large. The light-coloured Audi SUV they used as a lure has not been found. In other words, a dangerous crew is still out there, but the one suspect police did catch is back in the community under “supervision.”

This is not justice. It’s theatre. It’s a justice system so consumed with optics, bureaucracy, and leniency that public safety barely registers. The courts tie themselves in knots to prove how “fair” and “progressive” they are, while young women are nearly abducted off Canadian streets.

Ask yourself: if this is how the system treats violent offenders, what chance does the average Canadian have? Families are told to trust institutions that release men with illegal guns and kidnapping charges, but punish taxpayers for minor infractions.

It is preposterous, insulting, and dangerous. Canada’s justice system has inverted its priorities—protecting criminals while leaving citizens exposed. And until Canadians demand accountability, this will keep happening.

Tragic School Shooting: Trans Suspect Kills 2 Kids, Injures 17—Manifesto Shows Anti-Semitic, Anti-Trump Hatred

Yesterday, a tragic shooting unfolded at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis during a morning mass, claiming the lives of two children (ages 8 and 10) and injuring 17 others. The suspect, 23-year-old trans woman Robin Westman—who began identifying as female in 2021 and whose mother was employed at the school—died by suicide at the scene. Westman's manifesto expressed anti-Semitic views, including a desire to kill "filthy Zionist Jews," along with an obsession with mass shooters; a related video also showed "kill Donald Trump" etched on gun magazines. During a press conference, the Minneapolis mayor—seemingly tone deaf—emphasized transgender rights in the midst of the tragedy. Amid the chaos, older students heroically shielded younger ones from harm. More

China Rejects Trump’s Nuclear Talks, Putting World’s Last Arms Treaty at Risk

President Trump has called on China to join the United States and Russia in nuclear arms reduction talks, but Beijing quickly dismissed the idea as unrealistic, insisting the burden lies mainly on Washington and Moscow. The push comes as the New START treaty, the last remaining arms control agreement between the US and Russia, is set to expire in February 2026. Signed in 2011 and extended in 2021, the treaty caps each side at 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and allows for inspections, but its looming end has raised fears of a new arms race.

China’s refusal complicates already difficult negotiations, especially as Russia has demanded that NATO’s nuclear powers, the UK and France, also be included in future talks. While China’s arsenal remains far smaller—about 600 warheads compared to more than 5,000 each for the US and Russia—it is expanding rapidly and could reach 1,500 by 2035. That growth raises alarm over how long Washington and Moscow can treat Beijing as a minor player in global arms control. If New START collapses without a successor, the world’s largest arsenals would face no limits, no inspections, and no oversight for the first time in decades, escalating the risk of a destabilizing nuclear buildup. More

BC Conservatives Urge Ottawa to Refer Decision on First Nation Land Title Rights to Supreme Court - BC Conservative Leader John Rustad asked the federal government to refer the Cowichan decision to the Supreme Court, as it raises the question of “whether Aboriginal title and private ownership can coexist.” More

Hungary Threatens 40% Cut to Ukraine’s Power Imports After They Bombed the Druzhba Pipeline - More

Carney Extends Canada's NATO Military Mission in Latvia by Three Years to 2029 - There are now 2,000 Canadian troops in Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance, which is Canada's largest overseas mission. More

Flash Floods in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Leave 34 Dead and Over 200,000 Displaced - More

All UN Security Council Members, Except US, Say Famine in Gaza is 'Man-Made Crisis' - More

Trump Extends Control Over Washington by Taking Management of Union Station Away from Amtrak - More

Canada Post Reports a $407 Million Q2 Loss as Parcel Volume Suffers

Canada Post is bleeding money—$407 million lost in just the second quarter of 2025, part of $4.2 billion in pre-tax losses since 2018 and over $5 billion overall. Parcel revenue plunged 37% as customers fled to other carriers amid ongoing union contract disputes. Yet, despite years of mounting losses, the union is demanding another multi-year pay increase—a 19% wage increase over four years with a 9% bump in the first year, while Canada Post offered 13% over four years.

The Crown corporation has been labeled “effectively insolvent” by federal Commissioner William Kaplan, who warned that without sweeping reforms—including shifting to package delivery, closing rural post offices, and ending daily door-to-door mail—Canada Post’s financial crisis will only worsen.

With billions lost, shrinking revenues, and mounting labour costs, the question grows sharper: is it time to end Canada Post as we know it? More

Suspects Stole $10 Million From Southern California Home Depot Stores - Authorities arrested 14 suspects they say stole $10 million in electrical equipment over several years in near-daily trips to Home Depot locations. More

Dining Furniture Sold at The Brick Recalled Over High Lead Levels - More

Trump’s 50% Tariffs on India for Buying Russian Oil Take Effect - More

Scientists Say There’s an ‘Anti-Universe’ Running Backward in Time

Scientists are exploring the idea of an “anti-universe”—a universe that mirrors our own but runs backward in time. This could help explain dark matter, the invisible material that makes up most of the universe but can’t be seen directly. In this theory, dark matter might be made of “right-handed” neutrinos, particles that are the opposite of the ones in our universe. If true, it could also simplify how we understand the Big Bang, removing the need for the universe to have rapidly expanded right after it began. While still very speculative, these ideas give cosmologists new ways to study the universe and plan future observations.

On a separate front, scientists warn about “mirror life,” synthetic organisms with DNA and proteins twisted in the opposite direction of all known life. If created, these organisms could evade our immune systems, spread uncontrollably, and disrupt ecosystems, potentially causing widespread harm. The technology is likely a decade or more away, but experts are calling for strict rules to prevent global disasters, while still allowing safer scientific and medical uses. More

Revolutionary Cortisol Test Lets You “See” Stress With a Smart Phone - Scientists have created a protein-based biosensor to accurately measure cortisol with the camera on your smart phone. More

Enhanced Games File $800 Million Antitrust Lawsuit Over Anti-Doping Pushback

The Enhanced Games, a startup Olympic-style sports festival that allows performance-enhancing drug use, has filed an $800 million antitrust lawsuit against World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and WADA. The company claims these organizations are illegally discouraging athletes from competing by threatening bans under new rules targeting events that permit prohibited substances. Scheduled for Las Vegas in May 2026 with $500,000 first-place prizes in track, swimming, and weightlifting, the Enhanced Games argue that their competition could offer huge rewards compared to traditional events while allowing both “natural” and “enhanced” athletes to compete. The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief to stop what the startup calls an unfair campaign hurting its ability to recruit athletes. More

US Captain Keegan Bradley Doesn't Pick Himself for Ryder Cup - Despite currently ranking higher than some of the players, Bradley chose Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young and Sam Burns to round out his squad ahead of the Sept. 26-28 tournament. More

Canada Picks Sundance Award Winner ‘The Things You Kill’ For International Feature Oscar Race - More

The Masters Revamps Qualifying Rules, Dropping Fall PGA Tour Invitations and Adding Six Global National Open Winners - More

Long-Lost Nazi-Looted Painting, 'Portrait of a Lady' by Giuseppe Ghislandi, Gets Spotted in an Argentina Real Estate Ad

Spain’s Streets Run Red as 22,000 Revellers Hurl 120 Tons of Overripe Tomatoes in Buñol’s Legendary La Tomatina Festival

On This Day in 1837, pharmacists John Lea and William Perrins created Worcestershire sauce—and no Caesar was ever the same.