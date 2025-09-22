Good morning, it’s Monday, September 22nd. In today’s news, Canada breaks with the U.S. in recognizing Palestinian statehood, world fertility hits a 60-year low with a population crisis looming, Ottawa has burnt billions of dollars on DEI while Canadian families struggle to put food on the table, Trump praises Charlie Kirk at massive memorial, and much more.

Canada Breaks With U.S. in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Canada’s decision to formally recognize the State of Palestine marks one of the most significant foreign policy moves in decades. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the shift on September 21, stating that Canada could no longer ignore the erosion of the two-state solution and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The recognition comes with conditions: upcoming Palestinian elections in 2026 must exclude Hamas, the Palestinian Authority must pursue democratic reforms, and any future state must commit to demilitarization.

Carney stressed that this recognition is not a reward for terrorism, nor is it a withdrawal of support for Israel’s security. Instead, he framed it as a necessary step to preserve the possibility of peace and coexistence at a time when Israeli settlement expansion, political hardening, and humanitarian blockades are closing off other options. Canada has also pledged support for Palestinian governance reforms and humanitarian aid to Gaza, hoping to lend credibility to a peace framework that has withered under decades of stalemate.

This move immediately places Canada at odds with the United States, which continues to reject unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood. Washington insists that recognition must come only through a negotiated settlement between Israelis and Palestinians, a position Israel firmly supports. The Biden administration’s hesitation has left Canada isolated among its North American allies, though the move aligns Ottawa with a growing bloc of countries—including the UK and Australia—that have recently extended recognition.

The wedge between Canada and the U.S. on this issue is not unprecedented. In 1970, Pierre Trudeau’s government recognized the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate government of China—nearly a decade before the U.S. shifted its own policy under Nixon and Carter. Back then, Canada justified the move as pragmatic realism: ignoring a nation of 700 million people, Trudeau argued, was a diplomatic absurdity. Today, Carney is making a similar case: ignoring the Palestinians as a legitimate political entity while their land shrinks and their society fractures risks ensuring peace will never come.

Whether this recognition changes facts on the ground remains to be seen. The conditions Canada has set—free elections without Hamas, genuine reforms, and demilitarization—will be extraordinarily difficult to achieve. Source.

An Impending Population Crisis: World Fertility Rate Hits 60-Year Low

Fertility rates have collapsed worldwide, but the decline is especially stark in the West. What began in the 1960s with contraception, legalized abortion, and no-fault divorce has now hardened into a cultural rejection of family life itself. Governments didn’t just watch this unfold—they helped drive it, reshaping laws, institutions, and incentives in ways that hollowed out marriage, family, and faith.

The result is a demographic freefall. The United States is at a historic low of 1.62 children per woman. Europe and East Asia are even worse—South Korea (0.72), Singapore (0.97), and China (0.99) now hover below one child per woman. And Canada has quietly joined this “lowest-low fertility” club, recording just 1.26 children per woman in 2023—its lowest level ever. That’s barely half the replacement rate of 2.1. In provinces like British Columbia, fertility is closer to one child per woman. Natural population growth is faltering, masked only by historically high immigration levels.

Economists warn this collapse means shrinking workforces, rising dependency ratios, and exploding costs for pensions and healthcare. But the deeper problem isn’t economic—it’s cultural. In wealthy Western nations, the family has been devalued. Housing costs, childcare expenses, and career pressures are cited as reasons for delaying or avoiding children, but surveys also show a cultural unease with parenthood itself. In Canada, as elsewhere, many younger adults openly say they don’t want kids because of climate change, lifestyle preferences, or simply because children no longer feel central to a meaningful life.

This is the real crisis. Governments spent decades promoting policies that made family formation more difficult or less desirable, and culture adapted accordingly. Now, as fertility sinks to historic lows, they scramble with subsidies, tax credits, and incentives—but cash can’t buy back the will to build families. Without a cultural shift, the West faces demographic decline not just as an economic problem, but as a civilizational one.

And make no mistake: this decline isn’t simply about fewer babies—it’s about who fills the void. In Canada, as in much of the West, falling birthrates are being masked by mass immigration, sold as a quick fix for population decline. But importing millions of people from very different cultural backgrounds doesn’t solve the deeper issue—it transforms the nation itself. Instead of renewing Western culture through strong families and shared values, governments are overseeing its slow replacement, trading continuity for a fragile multicultural patchwork that erodes identity and unity.

Ottawa Burns Billions on DEI While Families Can’t Afford Groceries

Since 2016, the federal government has blown more than $1 billion on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs inside its own departments. This money isn’t used to make government more efficient or accountable—it’s used to decide which identity groups are worthy of Liberal blessings. Careers, grants, and permits are now filtered through the lens of victimhood, with Canadians’ tax dollars funding the system that enforces it.

The absurdity speaks for itself. The Queer Yukon Society was handed nearly $1 million to “combat anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate” in a territory with fewer than 50,000 people. The Canada Media Fund—bankrolled with nearly $200 million annually from both taxpayers and mandatory telecom fees—has become a pipeline for DEI propaganda. Its beneficiaries include Muslims in Media ($85,000), Queering the Screen ($25,000), QueerTech ($60,000), and Pink Triangle Press ($196,000). This isn’t cultural support. It’s the state paying to saturate Canadians with ideological messaging, forcing citizens to bankroll their own brainwashing.

And it doesn’t stop at home. Since 2017, Canada has poured $64.3 billion into foreign aid—a 101% increase in just a few years. The largest chunk, over $11 billion, is spent under the banner of “Health and Reproductive Rights”—a sanitized label for abortion and contraception programs abroad. Strip away the virtue-signalling and it looks disturbingly like eugenics: elites presenting themselves as saviours while funding programs designed to stop the world’s poor from reproducing.

The examples get more absurd the deeper you look. $8.2 million went to Vietnam for “gender-just, low-carbon rice.” $850,000 was blown on signs in Ghana warning locals not to defecate on beaches. More than $1 billion flowed to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. $25 million to North Korea. Hundreds of millions more to countries like Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, and Haiti, where women are systematically abused, assaulted, or forced into child marriage. This is what Ottawa calls “feminist aid.”

Meanwhile, the waste is systemic. Nearly $3 billion disappears into “administrative costs.” Another $37 billion is handed off to international organizations—blank cheques with no accountability. Even $8.3 billion in refugee costs inside Canada is counted as foreign aid to inflate the numbers.

This isn’t diversity. It isn’t equity. It isn’t inclusion. It’s fraud. Canadians are being drained at home and exploited abroad, funding a racket that rewards abusers and launders billions under the guise of compassion. The absurdity cannot be overstated. This is propaganda, money laundering, and a grotesque misuse of Canadians’ hard-earned money.

Remembering Charlie Kirk: Trump Praises ‘Great American Hero,’ Widow Forgives Killer at Massive Memorial

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk, took place yesterday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, blending elements of a megachurch service, political rally, and funeral. Doors opened at 8 am local time, with crowds lining up as early as 4 am, some walking miles due to overflowing parking. Key tributes included:

President Trump praising Kirk as a "martyr for American freedom" and "great American hero," recalling his persistence and impact on young conservatives.

Vice President JD Vance honouring Kirk's dedication to family values and giving youth a "stake in the future," calling him a model of Christian fatherhood.

Kirk's widow, Erika, who received a standing ovation, forgave the assassin in the name of Christ , shared emotional details of viewing his body (noting a faint smile suggesting no suffering), and played a video of Kirk teaching their daughter physics.

Other speakers like Donald Trump Jr. (declaring "We are all Charlie" and emphasizing non-violent persuasion), Pete Hegseth (calling Kirk a "warrior for Christ"), Marco Rubio (noting his global impact on young men), Tulsi Gabbard (hailing him as a "warrior for truth"), and Ben Carson (linking his death time of 12:24 p.m. to a Bible verse on sacrifice bearing fruit).

The atmosphere featured patriotic attire (red, white, blue; MAGA hats; "I am Charlie Kirk" shirts), prayers, and singing outside. Turnout exceeded initial expectations of 100,000, with over 200,000 registrations and police estimates matching that number attending, filling the 73,000-capacity stadium and a 20,000-person overflow at Desert Diamond Arena; thousands were turned away and redirected to additional sites. More

CCP Expands Control Over Religion With New Online Code of Conduct

China’s Communist Party has introduced strict rules governing the online activities of religious leaders, banning clergy from livestreaming, posting videos, holding online services, or conducting prayers, baptisms, and ordinations unless they endorse CCP leadership, socialism, and “patriotism.” Analysts say the move is part of a broader effort to suppress public expression of faith, control ordinary citizens, and extend surveillance over religious groups following scandals like that of the Shaolin Temple’s former abbot.

The rules apply not only to mainland China but also to clergy from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and foreign nationals in China, further curbing connections between Chinese communities abroad and limiting access to spiritual content amid growing public dissatisfaction and economic uncertainty. More

Tories Say Ottawa’s Recognition of Palestine Statehood Rewards Terrorism - More

Chinese Journalist Who Exposed COVID-19 Origins Sentenced to Four Additional Years in Prison Amid Government Crackdown on Whistleblowers - More

A 23-Year-Old Man Opened Fire at a Wedding in New Hampshire, Killing One and Wounding Two Others Before Being Subdued by Guests - Witnesses say the shooter yelled 'Free Palestine' during the attack. More

The Taliban Reject Trump’s Bid to Retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan—Vow to Fight - More

Brussels Airport Cancels Nearly 140 Flights Amid Fallout from Cyberattacks Across Europe - Airports in London and Berlin were also hit on Friday by yet unknown actors. More

US Lawmakers Propose Sanctions—Barring Chinese Planes from US Airports to Pressure Beijing on Rare Earths - More

Nuclear Energy: The $10 Trillion Industry that ‘Holds the Answer’ to the World's Power Shortages'

A new Bank of America report says nuclear energy could become a $10 trillion market, driven by surging electricity demand from AI, data centers, and electrification projects. Global nuclear capacity may need to triple by 2050, with $3 trillion in investment expected over the next 25 years. Small modular reactors (SMRs), cheaper and faster to build than traditional plants, are seen as key to meeting this demand, with US companies like NuScale and Oklo racing to bring reactors online.

The sector’s growth is also fueling demand for uranium and enrichment services, boosting shares in Centrus, Uranium Energy, and other suppliers, as the US rebuilds domestic capacity and reduces reliance on Russian imports. Analysts say nuclear energy is not just a future solution—it’s becoming central to today’s clean, reliable power needs. More

iPro Co-Founders Diverted $30 Million from Trust Accounts—Some of the Money Went to Themselves - More

ByteDance to Hold One of Seven TikTok US Board Seats as White House Says Algorithm Will Be ‘Retrained’ for America - More

Trump Increases Annual H-1B Visa Cost From $1,000 to $100,000 - The New Fee Applies Only to New Applicants, Not Current Holders or Renewals, White House Confirms - More

NASA Just Confirmed its 6,000th Alien World—And Some Are Truly Bizarre

NASA has confirmed its 6,000th alien exoplanet, with around eight thousand more candidates still awaiting verification. While many are rocky like Earth, some are truly bizarre: Jupiter-sized planets orbiting closer to their stars than Mercury, lava-covered worlds, planets with the density of Styrofoam, clouds of gemstones, and planets orbiting two stars, no stars, or even dead stars. These discoveries, tracked by NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute, are reshaping our understanding of planetary systems, while upcoming missions like the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the Habitable Worlds Observatory will probe atmospheres for signs of life. More

Study of 4 Million Adults Finds That Cannabis Use Quadruples Risk of Diabetes - More

Long-Standing Planetary Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover Mars Has an Earth-Like Core - More

Blue Jays Clinch Postseason Spot With Win Over Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the playoffs for the 11th time in franchise history after an 8-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, fueled by starter Trey Yesavage, reliever Eric Lauer, and contributions throughout the lineup. The victory ended a four-game losing streak and secured their postseason berth, but the AL East race remains tight: the Blue Jays hold a slim two-game lead over the Yankees with eight games remaining. Now, the team will focus on fine-tuning its playoff rotation, getting key players like Anthony Santander and Bo Bichette healthy, and preparing to break their postseason win drought, which dates back to 2016. More

Canada Claims Silver in Men's 4x100 Relay Race as USA Captures Gold at World Championships - More

Prominent Irish Rap Group Kneecap Barred From Entering Canada - Liberal MPs stated that Kneecap amplified political violence and publicly supported terrorist organizations, Hezbollah and Hamas. More

Aaron Rodgers Passes Brett Favre on NFL's All-Time Passing TD List—Moves into 4th Place by Himself - More

Canada's Anna Huang, 16, Wins La Sella European Open by Seven Shots - More

The Ig Nobel Prizes—Science’s Silliest Award—Goes to Studies on Praising Narcissists, Painting Cows with Stripes, and Teflon Consumption

A YouTuber Was Arrested for Inciting Fear by Claiming a Large Indian Airport Was Haunted

On This Day in 1692: The Last Executions of the Salem Witch Trials – Eight people—Martha Corey, Margaret Scott, Mary Easty, Alice Parker, Ann Pudeator, Wilmott Redd, Samuel Wardwell, and Mary Parker—were hanged in Massachusetts Bay Colony for alleged witchcraft, marking the final executions of the Salem witch trials. In total, 19 were hanged, with six additional deaths resulting from the hysteria.