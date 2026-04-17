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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
9h

Yes, the Uniparty reigns supreme across the West.

However, as Margaret Mead pointed out years ago, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it's the only thing that ever has."

And as someone who has shut down in the World Trade Organization meetings (Seattle 1999), stopped toxic waste from being dumped in Richmond, BC, joined the Truck Convoy in 2022 and been involved in many other citizen actions I concur wholeheartedly with Margaret Mead.

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Warren Karr's avatar
Warren Karr
10h

Puppet show indeed, and increasingly feeling like the the Uniparty system south of the border. I find it incredibly hard to believe that PP told Joe Rogan how he communicated with Carney on his US trip and somehow shares "mutual respect" with his opponent who just poached 4 of his MPs. How incredibly moving that he can get past that fact and work towards a greater good for Canada. . .

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